Mobile Trade Manager

Mobile Trade Manager - Professional Trading Management from Your Phone
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
■ INTRODUCTION
Mobile Trade Manager is a professional trading management EA specifically designed to give you complete control over your trades using only your phone, from anywhere.
Key Features:
▪ THE ONLY EA on the market that can manage trades from anywhere - Features fully optimized for mobile, no computer needed
▪ Visual Entry Panel - Drag-and-drop to place orders intuitively like drawing on a chart, no typing required
▪ Auto Risk Management - Automatically calculates lot size based on account % or fixed amount, maximum capital protection
▪ 5-Level Partial Close - Automatically takes partial profits at 5 different RR levels, optimizing returns
▪ Advanced Trailing Stop - 5 professional trailing methods (ATR, MA, SAR, Pivot, Swing) to protect profits
▪ Break Even Protection - Automatically moves SL to entry when profit is reached, risk-free trading
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
■ MAIN FEATURES
─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
A. AUTO RISK MANAGEMENT
Automatic risk management system with new features to support order placement most conveniently from anywhere.
Interface Components:
1. Enable RR Calculator - Auto TP calculation based on RR ratio. For orders with SL, EA will automatically set appropriate TP
2. Always Keep RR Ratio - Always adjust TP according to calculated RR ratio, based on SL
3. Entry Adjustment - Automatically adjusts Entry price to achieve desired RR ratio (for Pending Orders)
4. Apply Spread to SL/TP - Includes spread in SL/TP distance for accurate order matching
5. Enable Auto Risk - Auto lot size calculation with commission included for increased accuracy
6. Risk Type (Dropdown):
▸ $ Fixed - Risk a fixed amount per trade
▸ % Balance - Risk based on % of account balance
▸ % Equity - Risk based on % of equity (including floating P/L)
▸ Lot - Trade with fixed lot size
7. Risk Value - Enter risk value corresponding to selected Risk Type
Example: Account $10,000, Risk 2% Balance = $200, SL 50 pips → Auto lot: 0.40 lots
EA calculates based on: SL distance, pip value, broker commission, min/max lot limits
─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
B. VISUAL ENTRY PANEL
Drag-and-drop order placement optimized for mobile:
▪ Tap "SHOW" to display panel
▪ Drag Entry Line to desired price
▪ Drag SL bar to set stop loss
▪ TP auto-calculated based on RR
▪ Lot size auto-displayed
▪ Tap "EXECUTE" to place order
Control Buttons: SHOW/HIDE, PENDING/MARKET, BUY/SELL, EXECUTE
─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
C. SMART TP CALCULATOR
Automatically calculates Take Profit based on Risk/Reward ratio.
Two Modes:
1. Distance-Based - TP = Entry ± (SL Distance × RR Ratio)
2. Profit-Based - Calculates TP based on actual profit amount
─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
D. BREAK EVEN PROTECTION
Automatically moves SL to entry price when profit level is reached, making trade "risk-free".
Two Modes:
1. Standard - SL moves exactly to entry price
2. Break Even + Commission - SL moves to entry + commission cost
Configuration: Set BE RR level to trigger (default: 1.0)
Example: Entry 1.1000, SL 1.0950, BE RR 1.0
When price reaches 1.1050 → SL moves to 1.1000 → Risk-free trade
Note: After BE activates, Trailing Stop is disabled to prevent SL moving back into loss zone
─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
E. 5-LEVEL PARTIAL CLOSE
Automatically closes portions of position at different profit levels.
▪ Set up to 5 profit-taking levels
▪ Each level has RR target and close %
▪ EA auto-closes portions when targets reached
Default Setup:
▸ Level 1: RR 1.5, Close 33% - Early profit taking
▸ Level 2: RR 2.0, Close 33% - Protect additional profits
▸ Remaining 34%: Runs to final TP or trailing stop
Example: 1.00 lot position
Level 1 (RR 1.5) → Close 0.33 lot, Remaining 0.67 lot
Level 2 (RR 2.0) → Close 0.33 lot, Remaining 0.34 lot
Final TP → Close 0.34 lot, Trade complete
─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
F. ADVANCED TRAILING STOP
5 professional trailing methods with real-time chart display. Only trails based on latest confirmation, avoiding trailing during price reversals.
5 Methods:
1. ATR - Trails at ATR × Multiplier distance (volatile markets)
2. Moving Average - SL trails along MA line (trend following)
3. Parabolic SAR - SL trails at SAR dots (strong trends)
4. Pivot Points - SL trails at confirmed pivot high/low
5. Swing Points (HH/LL) - SL trails at Higher High / Lower Low
Settings: Trailing Start RR (0 = immediate), Show Lines, Use Offset, Timeframe
Smart Features:
▪ Trailing starts after reaching Trailing Start RR
▪ Never moves SL backwards
▪ Auto-disabled after Break Even activates
▪ Visual display: Buy (Cyan/Lime), Sell (Magenta/Red)
─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
G. CONTROL PANEL
Centralized management interface optimized for mobile with 3 tabs:
▸ Tab 1: TRADE - Real-time account info, RR settings, trading buttons
▸ Tab 2: POSITIONS - Break Even, Partial Close, Trailing Stop settings
▸ Tab 3: SETTINGS - Magic Number, Trade Comment, Close/Delete trades
Panel Features: Drag-and-drop, minimize/maximize, real-time updates, touchscreen optimized
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
■ USER GUIDE
─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
INITIAL SETUP (5 Minutes)
Step 1: Install EA - Download from MQL5 Market, drag onto chart, enable AutoTrading
Step 2: Configure Risk - Select Risk Type, enter Risk Value, check "Enable Auto Risk"
Step 3: Configure RR - Enter RR Ratio (e.g., 3.0), check "Enable RR Calculator"
Step 4: Configure Protection - Enable Break Even, Partial Close levels, Trailing Stop
Step 5: Test on Demo - Place test trade and observe EA management
─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
PLACING YOUR FIRST TRADE
Method 1: Manual Order Placement
1. Place order through any MT5 terminal (including Android/iOS MT5 app)
2. Set stop loss
3. EA automatically: calculates TP, applies risk management, monitors BE/PC/Trailing
Method 2: Using Entry Panel
1. Tap "SHOW" → Select mode (PENDING/MARKET) → Select direction (BUY/SELL)
2. Drag Entry Line and SL bar → Verify lot size → Tap "EXECUTE"
─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
MONITORING TRADES
Real-time Info: Account status, trailing lines on chart, pivot/swing arrows, trade comments (_BE, _PC1, _PC2...)
Events to Watch:
1. Break Even Activation - Comment adds "_BE", SL moves to entry, trade becomes risk-free
2. Partial Close Execution - Comment adds "_PC1", "_PC2"..., position size reduces
3. Trailing Stop Movement - Trailing line moves on chart, SL auto-updates
─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
MANAGING MULTIPLE POSITIONS
▪ Magic Number - Set different numbers for different strategies
▪ Comment Filter - EA only manages trades with specific comment
▪ Batch Close (Tab 3) - Close All, Close Profit, Close Loss, Delete All/Limit/Stop
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
■ REQUIREMENTS & NOTES
─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS
Minimum: MT5 platform, 2-digit broker or higher, stable internet
Recommended: Low spread broker, fast execution, no EA restrictions, partial close allowed
Not Compatible: Brokers that don't allow partial close/SL-TP modification, MT4 platform
─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
IMPORTANT NOTES
1. "AutoRisk" Comment - DO NOT modify in code, EA uses this to identify auto-risk trades
2. Break Even Priority - After BE activates, partial close still works, trailing disabled
3. Manual Modifications - If you modify SL, TP auto-updates (unless "Always Keep RR" disabled). EA adapts to your changes
4. Pending Orders - Entry adjustment only works with pending orders
5. Trailing Behavior - Never moves SL backwards, only in favorable direction
─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
RISK WARNING
Trading Risks: Forex trading involves substantial risk of capital loss. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
EA Limitations: Cannot predict market direction or prevent losses. Requires proper configuration.
User Responsibility: Test on demo, understand all features, monitor performance, never trade with money you cannot afford to lose.
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
■ CONCLUSION
Mobile Trade Manager is the perfect solution for traders who want:
▪ Manage trades anytime, anywhere with just your phone
▪ Place orders quickly with intuitive drag-and-drop interface
▪ Protect capital with intelligent auto risk management
▪ Optimize profits with 5-level partial close
▪ Protect profits with professional trailing stop
▪ Risk-free trading with automatic break even
THE ONLY EA on the market specifically designed for mobile trading!
Suitable for all trading styles: Scalping, Day Trading, Swing Trading on all timeframes.
─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
Start today and experience the difference with Mobile Trade Manager!

리뷰 답변