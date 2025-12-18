Mobile Trade Manager

Mobile Trade Manager - Professional Trading Management from Your Phone
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
■ INTRODUCTION
Mobile Trade Manager is a professional trading management EA specifically designed to give you complete control over your trades using only your phone, from anywhere.
Key Features:
▪ THE ONLY EA on the market that can manage trades from anywhere - Features fully optimized for mobile, no computer needed
▪ Visual Entry Panel - Drag-and-drop to place orders intuitively like drawing on a chart, no typing required
▪ Auto Risk Management - Automatically calculates lot size based on account % or fixed amount, maximum capital protection
▪ 5-Level Partial Close - Automatically takes partial profits at 5 different RR levels, optimizing returns
▪ Advanced Trailing Stop - 5 professional trailing methods (ATR, MA, SAR, Pivot, Swing) to protect profits
▪ Break Even Protection - Automatically moves SL to entry when profit is reached, risk-free trading
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
■ MAIN FEATURES
─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
A. AUTO RISK MANAGEMENT
Automatic risk management system with new features to support order placement most conveniently from anywhere.
Interface Components:
1. Enable RR Calculator - Auto TP calculation based on RR ratio. For orders with SL, EA will automatically set appropriate TP
2. Always Keep RR Ratio - Always adjust TP according to calculated RR ratio, based on SL
3. Entry Adjustment - Automatically adjusts Entry price to achieve desired RR ratio (for Pending Orders)
4. Apply Spread to SL/TP - Includes spread in SL/TP distance for accurate order matching
5. Enable Auto Risk - Auto lot size calculation with commission included for increased accuracy
6. Risk Type (Dropdown):
▸ $ Fixed - Risk a fixed amount per trade
▸ % Balance - Risk based on % of account balance
▸ % Equity - Risk based on % of equity (including floating P/L)
▸ Lot - Trade with fixed lot size
7. Risk Value - Enter risk value corresponding to selected Risk Type
Example: Account $10,000, Risk 2% Balance = $200, SL 50 pips → Auto lot: 0.40 lots
EA calculates based on: SL distance, pip value, broker commission, min/max lot limits
─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
B. VISUAL ENTRY PANEL
Drag-and-drop order placement optimized for mobile:
▪ Tap "SHOW" to display panel
▪ Drag Entry Line to desired price
▪ Drag SL bar to set stop loss
▪ TP auto-calculated based on RR
▪ Lot size auto-displayed
▪ Tap "EXECUTE" to place order
Control Buttons: SHOW/HIDE, PENDING/MARKET, BUY/SELL, EXECUTE
─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
C. SMART TP CALCULATOR
Automatically calculates Take Profit based on Risk/Reward ratio.
Two Modes:
1. Distance-Based - TP = Entry ± (SL Distance × RR Ratio)
2. Profit-Based - Calculates TP based on actual profit amount
─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
D. BREAK EVEN PROTECTION
Automatically moves SL to entry price when profit level is reached, making trade "risk-free".
Two Modes:
1. Standard - SL moves exactly to entry price
2. Break Even + Commission - SL moves to entry + commission cost
Configuration: Set BE RR level to trigger (default: 1.0)
Example: Entry 1.1000, SL 1.0950, BE RR 1.0
When price reaches 1.1050 → SL moves to 1.1000 → Risk-free trade
Note: After BE activates, Trailing Stop is disabled to prevent SL moving back into loss zone
─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
E. 5-LEVEL PARTIAL CLOSE
Automatically closes portions of position at different profit levels.
▪ Set up to 5 profit-taking levels
▪ Each level has RR target and close %
▪ EA auto-closes portions when targets reached
Default Setup:
▸ Level 1: RR 1.5, Close 33% - Early profit taking
▸ Level 2: RR 2.0, Close 33% - Protect additional profits
▸ Remaining 34%: Runs to final TP or trailing stop
Example: 1.00 lot position
Level 1 (RR 1.5) → Close 0.33 lot, Remaining 0.67 lot
Level 2 (RR 2.0) → Close 0.33 lot, Remaining 0.34 lot
Final TP → Close 0.34 lot, Trade complete
─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
F. ADVANCED TRAILING STOP
5 professional trailing methods with real-time chart display. Only trails based on latest confirmation, avoiding trailing during price reversals.
5 Methods:
1. ATR - Trails at ATR × Multiplier distance (volatile markets)
2. Moving Average - SL trails along MA line (trend following)
3. Parabolic SAR - SL trails at SAR dots (strong trends)
4. Pivot Points - SL trails at confirmed pivot high/low
5. Swing Points (HH/LL) - SL trails at Higher High / Lower Low
Settings: Trailing Start RR (0 = immediate), Show Lines, Use Offset, Timeframe
Smart Features:
▪ Trailing starts after reaching Trailing Start RR
▪ Never moves SL backwards
▪ Auto-disabled after Break Even activates
▪ Visual display: Buy (Cyan/Lime), Sell (Magenta/Red)
─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
G. CONTROL PANEL
Centralized management interface optimized for mobile with 3 tabs:
▸ Tab 1: TRADE - Real-time account info, RR settings, trading buttons
▸ Tab 2: POSITIONS - Break Even, Partial Close, Trailing Stop settings
▸ Tab 3: SETTINGS - Magic Number, Trade Comment, Close/Delete trades
Panel Features: Drag-and-drop, minimize/maximize, real-time updates, touchscreen optimized
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
■ USER GUIDE
─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
INITIAL SETUP (5 Minutes)
Step 1: Install EA - Download from MQL5 Market, drag onto chart, enable AutoTrading
Step 2: Configure Risk - Select Risk Type, enter Risk Value, check "Enable Auto Risk"
Step 3: Configure RR - Enter RR Ratio (e.g., 3.0), check "Enable RR Calculator"
Step 4: Configure Protection - Enable Break Even, Partial Close levels, Trailing Stop
Step 5: Test on Demo - Place test trade and observe EA management
─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
PLACING YOUR FIRST TRADE
Method 1: Manual Order Placement
1. Place order through any MT5 terminal (including Android/iOS MT5 app)
2. Set stop loss
3. EA automatically: calculates TP, applies risk management, monitors BE/PC/Trailing
Method 2: Using Entry Panel
1. Tap "SHOW" → Select mode (PENDING/MARKET) → Select direction (BUY/SELL)
2. Drag Entry Line and SL bar → Verify lot size → Tap "EXECUTE"
─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
MONITORING TRADES
Real-time Info: Account status, trailing lines on chart, pivot/swing arrows, trade comments (_BE, _PC1, _PC2...)
Events to Watch:
1. Break Even Activation - Comment adds "_BE", SL moves to entry, trade becomes risk-free
2. Partial Close Execution - Comment adds "_PC1", "_PC2"..., position size reduces
3. Trailing Stop Movement - Trailing line moves on chart, SL auto-updates
─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
MANAGING MULTIPLE POSITIONS
▪ Magic Number - Set different numbers for different strategies
▪ Comment Filter - EA only manages trades with specific comment
▪ Batch Close (Tab 3) - Close All, Close Profit, Close Loss, Delete All/Limit/Stop
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
■ REQUIREMENTS & NOTES
─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS
Minimum: MT5 platform, 2-digit broker or higher, stable internet
Recommended: Low spread broker, fast execution, no EA restrictions, partial close allowed
Not Compatible: Brokers that don't allow partial close/SL-TP modification, MT4 platform
─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
IMPORTANT NOTES
1. "AutoRisk" Comment - DO NOT modify in code, EA uses this to identify auto-risk trades
2. Break Even Priority - After BE activates, partial close still works, trailing disabled
3. Manual Modifications - If you modify SL, TP auto-updates (unless "Always Keep RR" disabled). EA adapts to your changes
4. Pending Orders - Entry adjustment only works with pending orders
5. Trailing Behavior - Never moves SL backwards, only in favorable direction
─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
RISK WARNING
Trading Risks: Forex trading involves substantial risk of capital loss. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
EA Limitations: Cannot predict market direction or prevent losses. Requires proper configuration.
User Responsibility: Test on demo, understand all features, monitor performance, never trade with money you cannot afford to lose.
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
■ CONCLUSION
Mobile Trade Manager is the perfect solution for traders who want:
▪ Manage trades anytime, anywhere with just your phone
▪ Place orders quickly with intuitive drag-and-drop interface
▪ Protect capital with intelligent auto risk management
▪ Optimize profits with 5-level partial close
▪ Protect profits with professional trailing stop
▪ Risk-free trading with automatic break even
THE ONLY EA on the market specifically designed for mobile trading!
Suitable for all trading styles: Scalping, Day Trading, Swing Trading on all timeframes.
─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
Start today and experience the difference with Mobile Trade Manager!

Рекомендуем также
SmartRAL
Jemy Yeferson Dimu Ludji
Утилиты
SmartRAL (Smart Risk Auto-Lot EA) SmartRAL: The Ultimate Risk & Lot Management Expert Advisor (EA) SmartRAL is an essential tool for traders who demand precise risk management and automated position sizing in MetaTrader 5. Stop guessing your lot size and let the algorithm handle the calculations. This EA allows you to trade with confidence by guaranteeing your risk exposure on every single trade, while offering absolute flexibility in setting your Stop Loss (SL). Key Features & Benefits Guarante
Trade Manager Tool MT5
Le Van Phat
5 (2)
Утилиты
Product introduction : Trade Manager Tool for MT5 Trade Manager Tool will help trader calculate almost exactly the risk based on your account automatically. Along with that, there are features to support capital preservation with Trailing Stop, BreakEven, Risk Limit such as Daily Limit Profit/Loss,etc.. helps you avoid overtrading.In particular, the panel is simply designed with many interactive buttons inside the panel and outside the chart to help trader interact more easily.These features re
Expert TP SL v04
Mikhail Ostashov
Утилиты
Expert TP SL v04 - Профессиональный торговый помощник с ИИ-системой мотивации Продвинутый инструмент для ручной торговли с автоматическим управлением рисками, защитой от переторговли и интеллектуальной психологической поддержкой для дисциплинированной торговли. ОБЗОР ПРОДУКТА Expert TP SL v04 - это комплексный торговый помощник, разработанный для трейдеров, которые предпочитают ручную торговлю, но хотят сохранить эмоциональную дисциплину и автоматизировать расчет рисков. Это не просто инструм
Order and Risk Management MT5
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Утилиты
Утилита для автоматического управления ордерами и рисками.   Позволяет взять максимум с прибыли и ограничить свои убытки.   Создан практикующим трейдером для трейдеров.   Утилита  проста в использовании,  работает с любыми рыночными ордерами, открытыми трейдером вручную или при помощи советников. Может фильтровать сделки по магическому номеру. Одновременно утилита может работать с любым количеством ордеров.  Имеет такие функции: 1. В ыставление уровней стоплосс и тейкпрофит; 2. З акрытие сделок
Lot calculator tool MT5
Ernestas Kvedaras
3.67 (3)
Утилиты
More stable MetaTrader 4 version is available here:  Lot Calculator Tool . This tool helps you to automatically calculate and manage risk, conveniently place orders visually, schedule orders, trail stops, move them to break-even and more. Features Place market or pending orders using draggable lines Schedule orders Calculate and limit risk using various methods See current spread See time till next candle Set custom order comments Trail stops Move stops to break-even See order profit/loss in p
TradePilotmt5
Hossein Khalil Alishir
Утилиты
TradePilot Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 TradePilot is a professional and user-friendly Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) . It simplifies automated trading , risk management , and trade execution with a smart trading panel . Perfect for beginners and experienced traders looking for a reliable trade manager EA with automated lot size calculation and smart position management. Key Advantages User-Friendly Trading Panel: Customizable panel with buttons and hotkeys for fast ex
Easy Trade Panel Expert for MT5
Mehnoosh Karimi
Утилиты
Easy Trade Panel Expert for MT5 The Easy Trade Panel is a dedicated trading tool designed to enhance risk control and capital management. This expert advisor includes two main sections: ·         Order execution, position sizing, and risk-reward configuration ·         Trade management features for active positions Features and Specifications Category Capital Management – Risk Management – Trading Utilities Platform MetaTrader 5 Skill Level Beginner Indicator Type Risk & Capital Control Time Fr
King ElChart Manual Trade Panel
Mohammed Maher Al-sayed Mohammed Ahmed Saleh
Утилиты
King Chart – Manual Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5 Overview King Chart is a simple yet powerful manual trading panel built for traders who want speed, precision, and clarity. It enables quick order execution, clear lot control, and real-time account monitoring — all directly on your MT5 chart. Main Features Multi-Lot Trade Execution 3 Buy and 3 Sell buttons for instant execution Each button is tied to a custom lot size field Designed for flexible scaling in or out of trades Position Management
FTMO Protector PRO MT5
Rando Pajuste
Утилиты
Short Description: FTMO Protector PRO MT5 is an EA designed to protect your funded account by managing risk and ensuring compliance with the Prop Firm's trading rules. This EA automatically monitors equity levels, closes trades when profit targets or drawdown limits are reached, and provides a visual display of key account metrics.  EA w orks with all different Prop Firm service providers. Overview: FTMO Protector PRO MT5 is an Drawdown Safeguard Expert Advisor meticulously crafted for trade
Capital Manager
Pham Cong Chinh
Утилиты
Capital Management EA – Smart Risk Management & Profit Optimization for MT5 Take control of your trading capital with smart, automated strategies — fully optimized for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Looking to protect your capital and maximize profits through automated money management strategies ? Capital Management EA is the all-in-one Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) that helps you trade smarter, not harder. Core Features: 5-in-1 Capital Management Strategies – Built-in versatility Gr
Moving Average Surfer
Rowan Stephan Buys
Эксперты
Moving Average Surfer – Точное захват тренда для MT5 Плывите по рыночным волнам с Moving Average Surfer — советником, созданным для трейдеров, которые ценят точность, эффективность и автоматическое управление рисками. Этот EA объединяет сигналы быстрых и медленных скользящих средних с расширенными рыночными фильтрами, выявляя высоковероятностные торговые возможности. Ключевые особенности: Анализ двух скользящих средних: Использует сигналы быстрой и медленной MA для определения направления рынка
Turbo Close All
Phami Thanh Hoang
Утилиты
Turbo Close All is a powerful and versatile script designed to help traders quickly and efficiently manage their trading positions and pending orders on MetaTrader 5. With its advanced features and customizable settings, this script is an essential tool for traders who want to streamline their trading process and maintain control over their positions and orders. Key Features: Comprehensive Closing Options: Turbo Close All allows you to close all market positions and/or delete pending orders bas
Mine Farm
Maryna Kauzova
Эксперты
Mine Farm is one of the most classic and time-tested scalping strategies based on the breakdown of strong price levels. Mine Farm is the author's modification of the system for determining entry and exit points into the market... Mine Farm - is the combination of great potential with reliability and safety. Why Mine Farm?! - each order has a short dynamic Stop Loss - the advisor does not use any risky methods (averaging, martingale, grid, locking, etc.) - the advisor tries to get the most
Trailing Stop Loss And Breakeven MT5
Thi Ngo
1 (1)
Утилиты
This tool will perform Trailing stop loss and Break even management for orders. Helps you limit or reduce the time spend watching orders on the screen, especially when you need to go to sleep. Just add this EA to 1 chart, you can manage all pairs. You can filter orders by comment, magic number, symbol and order ticket number. When Breakeven it can add shift/offset pips (to cover the commission...). You can try in strategy tester before purchase. The EA will add Buy and Sell alternately, so you
AW Workpad MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
Утилиты
AW Workpad - это многофункциональная панель управления торговлей, созданная для для ручной и полуавтоматической торговли. Позволяет управлять отложенными ордерами, рыночными позициями, предоставляет широкий набор статистических данных, а также мультипериодный анализ группы классических индикаторов.  Утилита представлена пятью вкладками:  Positions, Pending, Close, Indicators, Info . Каждая вкладка имеет свою группу функций обработки ордеров или информации о текущей рыночной ситуации. MT4 версия
DG trade scalper
Xuan Long Hoang
Утилиты
EA автоматический тейк-профит, автоматическая покупка/продажа, менеджер объема, боковая торговля, следящая точка открытия 1 — Автоматическое открытие покупки/продажи EA автоматически открывает покупку или продажу в соответствии с настройками: прибыль, стоп-лосс, объем. Управление объемом: общее количество ордеров и фиксированный размер 2 — Автоматический тейк-профит: тейк-профит с минимальной прибылью в соответствии с настройками, кнопка тейк-профит в соответствии с минимальной и максимальной п
Mirror Signals Service
Isaac Derban
Утилиты
Overview Mirror Signals Service EA (Text only)   is a powerful monitoring Expert Advisor that automatically sends   real-time Telegram notifications   for all important trade events on your MetaTrader 5 account. It is engineered specifically for   signal providers ,   trade-copier operators ,   auditors ,   educators , and   professional trading services   that require immediate, detailed, and reliable reporting. Everything from   entries, exits, SL/TP changes, comment changes, trailing sto
Bober Real MT5
Arnold Bobrinskii
4.76 (17)
Эксперты
Bober Real MT5 — полностью автоматический советник для торговли на рынке Forex. Робот создан в 2014 году и за этот период сделал множество прибыльных сделок, показав более 7000% прироста депозита на моем личном счете. Было выпущено много обновлений, но версия 2019 года считается самой стабильной и прибыльной. Робот можно запускать на любых инструментах, но лучшие результаты достигаются на EURGBP , GBPUSD , таймфрейм M5 . Робот не покажет хорошие результаты в тестере или на реальном счете, если
Trading Utility
Tahir Hussain
Утилиты
Trading Utility for Forex Currency Pairs Only not for Gold  Functions Auto Lot Calculation based on Risk Auto stoploss  Auto TakeProfit Breakeven Auto Close Half % Close in percentage with respect to the PIPs Pending Orders BuyLimit Sell Limit with distances BuyStop Sell Stop    with distances Trading Informations Risk in percentage For Multiple trades Combine Takeprofit and Combine Stoplosses
Margin Call Shield MT5
DigitalPrime
Утилиты
Margin Call Shield – Defend Your Margin on Your Terms Margin Call Shield is a tool for MetaTrader 5 traders who want to decide for themselves which open positions are closed during margin call situations before the platform does so automatically based on its internal rules. By default, the broker or platform decides which positions to close, often using undisclosed algorithms. Margin Call Shield lets you set this order according to your own strategy. Why Was Margin Call Shield Created? In a mar
Trading Assistent
Denis Khokhlov
Утилиты
Trading Assistent - это многофункциональная торговая панель, которая объединяет все необходимые инструменты для профессиональной торговли. Панель предоставляет полный контроль над позициями, углубленный анализ рисков и быстрое исполнение ордеров. ОСНОВНЫЕ ФУНКЦИОНАЛЬНЫЕ БЛОКИ Управление позициями: - Просмотр всех открытых позиций в реальном времени - Сортировка по символу, прибыли, объему и типу - Визуальная индикация прибыльных и убыточных позиций - Групповые операции закрытия - Функция Brea
Mirror Signals EA
Isaac Derban
Утилиты
Overview Mirror Signals EA is a powerful monitoring Expert Advisor that automatically sends real-time Telegram notifications for all important trade events on your MetaTrader 5 account. It is engineered specifically for signal providers , trade-copier operators , auditors , educators , and professional trading services that require immediate, detailed, and reliable reporting. Everything from entries, exits, SL/TP changes, comment changes, trailing stop activations, pending order modifications
Trade Panel For Strategy Tester MT5
Salman Soltaniyan
Утилиты
It's a trading dashboard appears on strategy tester, allows you to backtest your own strategies, testing them on multiple symbols and timeframes. It is equipped with useful features such as risk management, trailing stops, breakeven points, and more, enabling you to evaluate and refine your strategies effectively. Trading panels are typically designed to facilitate real-time trading and may not function properly on a strategy tester. However, this particular trading panel is specifically designe
SL AutoMover
Muhammad Fadhlan
Утилиты
DragSL Pro – The Ultimate Auto Stop Loss Management Tool! DragSL Pro is an innovative trading script designed to help traders manage their Stop Loss (SL) more easily and efficiently. With its automated features, you can adjust SL for all positions , including both open and pending orders , without the hassle of manual adjustments. Key Features: Drag & Adjust SL Easily – Move Stop Loss for all positions in one execution. Supports Open & Pending Orders – Works for both active trades and pendin
Chart Note synchronized
Makarii Gubaydullin
Утилиты
Делайте заметки прямо на графике и используйте свои наблюдения при торговле Опция синхронизации  напоминаний  между  символами  позволяет запоминать важную информацию о текущем  состоянии  рынка Таким образом , это приложение поможет вам избежать ситуации , когда важная информация , которую вы заметили раньше , была упущена при торговле . Многофункциональная утилита : более 66 функций, включая заметки  |   напишите мне  если есть вопросы  |   версия для MT4 Настройки: Метод синхронизации замето
Position Manager TP SL
Felix Bowi
Утилиты
!! BLACK FRIDAY !!  FOR LIFETIME !! ================== == 35$ ONLY !! == ================== BOOK YOURS NOW !! The Position Manager Contains A Lot of Functions such as; (How to Operate) 1. Adjustable Volume per Trade (You could change the volume as you wish per trade). 2. Adjustable Risk : Reward Ratio (1RR means sacrifice 1 Risk : 1 Reward, 1.5RR, 2RR etc. as you wish) 3. Adjustable Stop Loss Points (Calculated Points as Stop Loss and Automatically adjusted the Risk Reward Ratio) 4. Buy Button
Exclusive Imperium MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Эксперты
Exclusive Imperium MT5 — автоматизированная торговая система Exclusive Imperium MT5 — это эксперт-советник для MetaTrader 5, основанный на алгоритмах анализа рынка и управлении рисками. Советник работает в полностью автоматическом режиме и требует минимального вмешательства со стороны трейдера. Внимание! Свяжитесь со мной сразу после покупки , чтобы получить инструкции по настройке! ВАЖНО: Все примеры, скриншоты и тесты приведены исключительно в демонстрационных целях. Если у одного брокера опре
ATT Close Buttons Panel
Andrew Fedotov
Утилиты
Close Buttons Utility — компактная и гибкая MQL5-утилита для ручного управления позициями и отложенными ордерами прямо с графика. Панель позволяет в один клик закрыть группы ордеров и позиций на текущем или группе выбранных символов. Может работать как со всеми ордерами, так и с заданным списом Меджик номеров или ручными ордерами. Панель можно минимизировать или передвигать по всему экрану. Поддерживаются светлая и тёмная темы, настраиваемые размеры, высота строк и число колонок кнопок, а для ка
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
Индикаторы
Premium level - это уникальный индикатор с точностью правильных прогнозов  более 80%!  Данный индикатор тестировался более двух месяцев лучшими Специалистами в области Трейдинга!  Индикатор авторский такого вы больше не где не найдете!  По скриншотах можете сами увидеть точностью данного инструмента!  1 отлично подходит для торговли бинарными опционами со временем экспирации на 1 свечу. 2 работает на всех валютных парах, акциях, сырье, криптовалютах Инструкция: Как только появляется красная стре
С этим продуктом покупают
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (7)
Утилиты
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does  Phase 1: Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time.
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
Утилиты
Lazy Trader — это ваш личный помощник по управлению рисками, который самостоятельно находит лучшие точки входа в рынок, управляет позициями и помогает извлечь максимальную прибыль из каждой торговой идеи! Он контролирует графики от   M1 до W1 , ищет оптимальные точки входа по заданным условиям, управляет позициями без вашего участия: -  Есть идея на дневке?   Не нужно ждать, когда младшие таймфреймы нарисует вход — Lazy Trader сам все проверит и откроет все нужные позиции пока вы занимаетесь жи
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
Утилиты
EASY Insight AIO – Всё-в-одном для умного и простого трейдинга Обзор Представьте, что вы можете просканировать весь рынок — Форекс, золото, криптовалюты, индексы и даже акции — всего за несколько секунд, без ручного просмотра графиков, сложной установки или настройки индикаторов. EASY Insight AIO — это ваш идеальный инструмент экспорта для трейдинга с поддержкой искусственного интеллекта. Он предоставляет полный снимок рынка в одном аккуратном CSV-файле — готовом к мгновенному анализу в ChatGP
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
Утилиты
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
HYT utility
Sergey Batudayev
Утилиты
HYT (Help Your Trading) — это инструмент, который поможет вам усреднить ваши убыточные позиции, используя две основные техники: Стандартное усреднение. Хеджирование с последующим открытием позиций в направлении тренда. Этот инструмент позволяет разрулить несколько позиций, открытых в разных направлениях как на покупку, так и на продажу. HYT позволяет автоматически рассчитать размер следующей позиции, цену ордера, направление для усреднения и закрытия позиции с заданным уровнем тейк-профита. Этот
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Утилиты
Custom Alerts AIO: Универсальный сканер рынка — Без настройки Обзор Custom Alerts AIO — это самый быстрый и простой способ отслеживать рыночные сигналы в реальном времени на множестве инструментов без дополнительной настройки и без необходимости покупать другие продукты. В состав входят все необходимые индикаторы от Stein Investments, что делает этот инструмент идеальным решением «всё в одном» для трейдеров, ценящих простоту и эффективность. Просто установите на график и сразу получайте сигнал
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (42)
Утилиты
Внимание: Ознакомиться с работой программы можно с помощью бесплатной версии  YuClusters DEMO . YuClusters это профессиональная система анализа рынка. Для трейдера открываются уникальные возможности анализа потока ордеров, объемов торговли, движения цены используя различные графики, профили, индикаторы, графические объекты. YuClusters оперирует данными на основе ленты сделок или тиковой информации, в зависимости от того, что доступно в котировках финансового инструмента.  YuClusters позволяет с
Crypto Charting
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (4)
Утилиты
Crypto Charting for MT5 – Интеграция криптовалютных графиков в MetaTrader 5 Обзор Crypto Charting for MT5 предоставляет графики OHLC в реальном времени для криптовалют через WebSocket. Поддерживается автоматическое обновление истории с различных бирж прямо в MetaTrader 5. Функции Графики в реальном времени через WebSocket Автоматическое обновление исторических данных Запланированные обновления при перебоях с интернетом Поддержка всех таймфреймов MT5 OHLCV данные (Открытие, Максимум, Минимум, За
Live Forex Signals MT5
Denis Nikolaev
Утилиты
Live Forex Signals предназначен для торговли по сигналам сайта   https://live-forex-signals.com/en  и  https://foresignal.com/en . Live Forex Signal для MetaTrader 4   https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/81445 Параметры Username и Password  если у вас имеется подписка на сайты   live-forex-signals.com / foresignal.com , тогда вам следует заполнить эти параметры своими учетными данными; если подписки нет, тогда оставьте поля пустыми; Komment   комментарий к открываемым сделкам Risk   риск в п
MT5 To Tradovate
Laurent Xavier Richer
Утилиты
MT5 → Tradovate Bridge (Prop-Firm Ready) Mirror your MT5 trades into Tradovate in real time—perfect for running your favorite indices/gold EA on MT5 while meeting the rules of top prop firms. Key Features Live Mirroring: Replicates MT5 market executions (open/close) to Tradovate as market orders. Auto-Resume Logic: Automatically detects when the market reopens (after daily breaks or weekends) and resumes/re-syncs your managed positions instantly. Smart Symbol Routing: Automatically maps your cha
Easy Strategy Builder 5
Gheis Mohammadi
5 (4)
Утилиты
The  Easy Strategy Builder (ESB)  is a " Do It Yourself " solution that allows you to create a wide range of the automated trading strategies without any line of codes. This is the world’s easiest method to automate your strategies that can be used in STP, ECN and FIFO brokers. No drag and drop is needed. Just by set conditions of your trading strategy and change settings on desired values and let it work in your account. ESB has hundreds of modules to define unlimited possibilities of strategi
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
Утилиты
Копируйте сигналы из любого канала, участником которого вы являетесь (в том числе частного и ограниченного), прямо на свой MT5. Этот инструмент был разработан с учетом потребностей пользователей и предлагает множество функций, необходимых для управления и мониторинга сделок. Этот продукт представлен в простом в использовании и визуально привлекательном графическом интерфейсе. Настройте свои параметры и начните использовать продукт в течение нескольких минут! Руководство пользователя + Демо  |
Binance MT5 Crypto Trading Tool
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (2)
Утилиты
Торговый инструмент Binance для MT5 1. Этот продукт включает в себя графики в реальном времени через Websocket, исторические графики, автоматическое обновление при перезапуске терминала MT5 для обеспечения бесперебойной работы без ручного вмешательства, что обеспечивает бесперебойную торговлю на Binance. Торговля, графики в реальном времени и исторические данные доступны для спотовых и фьючерсных сделок. Функции графиков: 1. Графики в реальном времени OHLC через Websocket (wss) 2. Обновление
Bots Builder Pro MT5
Andrey Barinov
4.17 (6)
Утилиты
Это визуальный конструктор стратегий. Единственный в своем роде. Превратите свои торговые стратегии и идеи в советники, не написав ни одной строчки кода. Создавайте файлы исходного кода mql в несколько кликов и получайте полнофункциональных советников, готовых к реальной работе, тестеру стратегий и облачной оптимизации. Вариантов для тех, кто не имеет навыков программирования и не может создавать свои торговые решения на языке MQL, очень мало. Теперь с помощью Bots Builder Pro каждый может созд
RiskGuard Management
MONTORIO MICHELE
5 (22)
Утилиты
ВНИМАНИЕ : Чтобы получить бесплатную пробную версию, посетите мой сайт.  Руководство Руководство пользователя RiskGuard Management — ваш главный союзник для безкомпромиссной торговли. Lot Calculator — Автоматический расчет лота. Quantum — Автоматический риск для максимизации прибыли и снижения просадок. Automatic Journal — Включён и доступен для бесплатного скачивания на моем сайте. Automatic Screenshot — Два скриншота: при открытии и при закрытии сделки. Partial Profit — Умное частичное закры
Mentfx Mmanage mt5
Anton Jere Calmes
4.25 (8)
Утилиты
The added video will showcase all functionality, effectiveness, and uses of the trade manager. Drag and Drop Trade Manager. Draw your entry and have the tool calculate the rest. Advanced targeting and close portions of a trade directly available in tool (manage trades while you sleep). Market order or limit order on either side with factored spread. Just draw the entry, the tool does the rest. Hotkey setup to make it simple. Draw where you want to enter, and the stop loss, the tool calculates al
Discord Signal Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (3)
Утилиты
The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT5   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT5. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
Partial Close Expert MT5
Omar Alkassar
Утилиты
Partial Close Expert   — это инструмент, объединяющий множество функций в одну автоматизированную систему. Этот советник поможет трейдерам эффективнее управлять позициями, предлагая различные варианты управления рисками и максимизации потенциальной прибыли. С помощью Partial Close Expert трейдеры могут установить       частичное закрытие       уровень для фиксации прибыли,       трейлинг-стоп       уровень для защиты прибыли и ограничения убытков,       точка безубыточности       уровень, гаран
Gann Model Forecast MT5
Kirill Borovskii
Утилиты
Представляю вашему вниманию мощную утилиту по прогнозированию будущего движения актива основанную на законе вибрации W.D.Ganna. Данная утилита анализирует выбранную модель рынка и выдает коды будущих возможных моделей движение рынка. Если ввести выбранный код в соответствующее окошко вы получите прогноз потенциального возможного движения рынка. Утилита имеет возможность вывода нескольких потенциальных моделей прогноза. Прогноз пока не имеет привязку ко времени и цене и выдает прогноз как есть. Н
ManHedger MT5
Peter Mueller
4.8 (5)
Утилиты
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please DON'T BUY this product before TESTING  and watching my video about it. The price of the ManHedger will increase to 250$ after 20 copies sold. Contact me for user support or bug reports or if you want the MT4 version! MT4 Version  I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own Zone Recovery strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create Grid
Reward Multiplier MT5
Amir Atif
Утилиты
50% off. Original price: $375 Reward Multiplier is a semi-automatic trade manager based on pyramid trading that opens additional orders with the running profit of your trades to maximize return exponentially without increasing the risk. Unlike other similar EAs, this tool shows potential profit/loss and reward to risk ratio before even entering the first trade! Download Demo here  (starting lot is fixed at 0.01) Guide + tips here MT4 version   here You only open the first order. When your trade
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
Утилиты
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
3.67 (3)
Утилиты
Trade Copier Pro - это мощный инструмент для удаленного копирования сделок между несколькими счетами MetaTrader 4/MetaTrader 5, расположенными в разных местах, по сети интернет. Это идеальное решение для провайдеров сигналов, которые хотят поделиться своей торговлей с другими трейдерами по всему миру. Один поставщик может копировать сделки на множество счетов-получателей, а один получатель может копировать торговлю множества провайдеров. Поставщик также может установить время истечения подписки
StarseedFX Smart Trading Tool MT5
Mohamed Elsayed
4.33 (6)
Утилиты
What Exactly Is A Smart Trading Tool? Smart Trading Tool   was developed for fast and comfortable trading of the financial markets especially for   ORDER BLOCKS TRADERS .   It provides traders functionalities, such as: A Drawing Tool One-Click Trading Panel Automated Lot Sizes Calculation   based on your risk appetite & Money Management ( Watch this video , how this tool can help manage your risk per trade better!) Built in PRICE LEVELS (Fibonacci, Round Numbers, Daily hi-low, etc) Shows Trading
Remote Trade copieur
Rashed Samir
5 (2)
Утилиты
Remote Trade Copier is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both local and remote modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes less than 1 second. MT4 Version (Only Local) MT5 Version (Only Local) MT4 Full Version (Local & Remote) Local mode refers to both MetaTrader platforms being installed on the same system,
GRat Crypto
Ivan Titov
4.5 (2)
Утилиты
Торгуйте на криптобиржах в МТ5! GRat_Crypto — это инструмент для ручной и автоматической торговли, в т.ч ЛЮБЫМИ имеющимися советниками, ЛЮБОЙ криптовалютой на самых популярных криптобиржах в привычной среде MT5 в режиме 24/7. Возможности 1. Доступны ВСЕ инструменты 9 наиболее популярных криптобирж: Binance, BingX, Bybit, Coinbase, CoinEx, Kraken, KuCoin, MEXC  и OKX . 2. Возможность выставлять ЛЮБЫЕ доступные в MT5 типы ордеров, как рыночные, так и отложенные, модифицировать ордера и позиции, у
FTMO Protector 8
Vyacheslav Izvarin
Утилиты
PROTECT YOUR FTMO Account in a simplest way Must-Have Account Protector for any Prop-trading Account and Challenge MT4 / MT5 Expert Advisor that protects your Forex Prop Trading account from an unexpected drawdown! FTMO Protector  is a Tool that lets you manage trades and control your profit and loss across multiple Robots and currency pairs using a simple parameters and settings. Use as many EAs and Instruments you need, the Protector will: 1.   Calculate your midnight (01:00 System time) Balan
The AInalyzer Automated AI Chart Analysis
Maurice Tusche
5 (1)
Утилиты
Professional-Grade Chart Analysis – AI-Powered & Visually Enhanced The AInalyzer is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that leverages artificial intelligence to analyze market structures and automatically places visual objects directly on your charts. Instead of spending hours manually examining charts, you'll get a clear overview of support levels, resistance zones, trend structures, and potential trading opportunities in no time – all logically presented, visually marked, and available at you
Best Renko Chart Generator
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
5 (1)
Утилиты
This is the Best Renko chart generator ever in the market you can set the box sizes based on ATR or Fixed Size: 1. Fixed Box Size 2. Current ATR Size 3. ATR size of the Chart Start Time. also you can set the Renko chart cut of date and time to start as reference of creating renko charts. you need to attach to a symbol chart that want the renko chart of it, then immediately a new chart will be opened which is based on renko, you can use this generated chart and attach your EA to trade on or you e
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
5 (10)
Утилиты
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro - это мощный инструмент для удаленного копирования сделок между несколькими счетами MetaTrader 4/MetaTrader 5, расположенными удаленно друг от друга, по сети интернет. Это идеальное решение для провайдеров сигналов, которые хотят поделиться своей торговлей с другими трейдерами по всему миру. Один поставщик может копировать сделки на неограниченное количество счетов-получателей, а один получатель также может копировать сделки неограниченного количества провайдеров. Пост
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв