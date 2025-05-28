Certo! Ecco la traduzione completa in inglese della descrizione per MQL5 Market, ottimizzata per chiarezza e stile commerciale:

🔥 HotkeyTrader Scaling – Your Ally for Ultra-Fast Trading!

➡️ Enter the market, exit in profit – all with a single keystroke!

Have you ever dreamed of buying, selling, setting break-even, or closing all trades with a simple keystroke or Stream Deck button?

With HotkeyTrader Scaling, that dream becomes reality. No more clicks, no distractions. Just pure speed.

🧠 Description

HotkeyTrader Scaling is an advanced utility for manual traders, designed to simplify and execute scaling IN/OUT strategies precisely, quickly, and in an organized manner.

This tool does not make autonomous decisions – it works entirely under the user’s control, enabling fast and orderly execution of advanced strategies such as:

Scaled entries at multiple levels (SCALE_IN)

Partial exits at predefined take profit levels (SCALE_OUT)

Fixed Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Break Even management

Lightweight interface designed for live trading and programmable keyboards

🧩 Key Features

✅ Manual scaling execution for long or short orders

✅ Full support for SCALE IN and SCALE OUT with assisted execution

✅ All values are expressed in points, with auto-adjustment for symbol precision

✅ Fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit for each scale

✅ Break Even function with configurable offset

✅ Supports both hedging and netting accounts

✅ Uses Magic Number for precise trade management

✅ Fully compatible with keyboard input, mouse, or external command triggers

🔄 Operating Modes

SCALE_OUT: Enter the full position at once, exit with partial take profits on multiple levels – automated partial closures.

SCALE_IN: Build a position in multiple stages, exit the full size at once.

Perfect for:

Manual scalping

Discretionary multi-level trading

Emotion-proof execution with pre-set logic

Integration with external indicators or alert systems

🎛️ Hotkey Commands

Shortcut Action Ctrl + 1 Instant BUY Ctrl + 2 Instant SELL Ctrl + 3 Break Even with configurable offset Ctrl + 4 Close all trades immediately Ctrl + 5 Increase lot size (+0.01) Ctrl + 6 Decrease lot size (-0.01) Ctrl + 7 Toggle Scaling Mode on/off Ctrl + 8 Execute SCALE IN / SCALE OUT Ctrl + 9 Toggle Dashboard visibility Ctrl + 0 Toggle Auto Break Even on/off

📊 Integrated On-Chart Dashboard

Open positions

Total lots

Real-time profit (green/red color coding)

Equity, balance, current lot size

Always visible, with customizable font and position

🎮 Universal Compatibility with External Devices

✔️ Standard keyboard (with or without numpad)

✔️ Elgato Stream Deck (Mini, MK.2, XL, Neo...)

✔️ Macro keyboards and gaming mice

✔️ AutoHotKey, Loupedeck, OBS plugins, and more

⚙️ Configurable Parameters

Initial lot size

Stop Loss and Take Profit in points

Break Even offset

Slippage

Magic Number

Dashboard style and position

🧪 Usage Tips

Bind hotkeys to your keyboard or macro device

Use with external indicators to assist manual entries

Set up your risk parameters before the trading session

Excellent for psychological control and avoiding overtrading

🚀 Advantages

No indicators, just lightning-fast response

Designed for manual scalping and semi-automatic trading

Clean interface with zero distractions

Ideal for professional and fast-paced traders

📦 Package Includes

Compiled .ex5 Expert Advisor

User Manual PDF

Optional: Custom icons for Stream Deck integration

📘 User Manual Included

For full guidance on using HotkeyTrader Scaling, refer to the included User Manual (PDF) available in the Comments section.

It covers:

Setup and configuration

Hotkey usage

Dashboard customization

Compatibility with macro hardware/software

💡 The manual is regularly updated to reflect each new version.

🎯 Stop wasting time in menus. Trade with precision, speed, and full control.

💡 “Who masters speed, masters the market.” – HotkeyTrader Scaling

⚠️ Note:

The demo version can be tested in MetaTrader 5’s Strategy Tester, but it will not respond to real-time keyboard input (e.g. Ctrl+1, Ctrl+2, etc.).

For full functionality, you must purchase or rent the product.

⚠️ Disclaimer:

This EA is a manual trading support tool.

The author is not responsible for any financial loss resulting from its use.

Please test thoroughly and use proper risk management at all times.







