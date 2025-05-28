HotkeyTrader
- Yardımcı programlar
- Leonardo Andriulli
- Sürüm: 3.3
- Güncellendi: 23 Eylül 2025
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
🔥 HotkeyTrader Scaling – Your Ally for Ultra-Fast Trading!
➡️ Enter the market, exit in profit – all with a single keystroke!
Have you ever dreamed of buying, selling, setting break-even, or closing all trades with a simple keystroke or Stream Deck button?
With HotkeyTrader Scaling, that dream becomes reality. No more clicks, no distractions. Just pure speed.
🧠 Description
HotkeyTrader Scaling is an advanced utility for manual traders, designed to simplify and execute scaling IN/OUT strategies precisely, quickly, and in an organized manner.
This tool does not make autonomous decisions – it works entirely under the user’s control, enabling fast and orderly execution of advanced strategies such as:
-
Scaled entries at multiple levels (SCALE_IN)
-
Partial exits at predefined take profit levels (SCALE_OUT)
-
Fixed Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Break Even management
-
Lightweight interface designed for live trading and programmable keyboards
🧩 Key Features
✅ Manual scaling execution for long or short orders
✅ Full support for SCALE IN and SCALE OUT with assisted execution
✅ All values are expressed in points, with auto-adjustment for symbol precision
✅ Fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit for each scale
✅ Break Even function with configurable offset
✅ Supports both hedging and netting accounts
✅ Uses Magic Number for precise trade management
✅ Fully compatible with keyboard input, mouse, or external command triggers
🔄 Operating Modes
SCALE_OUT: Enter the full position at once, exit with partial take profits on multiple levels – automated partial closures.
SCALE_IN: Build a position in multiple stages, exit the full size at once.
Perfect for:
-
Manual scalping
-
Discretionary multi-level trading
-
Emotion-proof execution with pre-set logic
-
Integration with external indicators or alert systems
🎛️ Hotkey Commands
|Shortcut
|Action
|Ctrl + 1
|Instant BUY
|Ctrl + 2
|Instant SELL
|Ctrl + 3
|Break Even with configurable offset
|Ctrl + 4
|Close all trades immediately
|Ctrl + 5
|Increase lot size (+0.01)
|Ctrl + 6
|Decrease lot size (-0.01)
|Ctrl + 7
|Toggle Scaling Mode on/off
|Ctrl + 8
|Execute SCALE IN / SCALE OUT
|Ctrl + 9
|Toggle Dashboard visibility
|Ctrl + 0
|Toggle Auto Break Even on/off
📊 Integrated On-Chart Dashboard
-
Open positions
-
Total lots
-
Real-time profit (green/red color coding)
-
Equity, balance, current lot size
-
Always visible, with customizable font and position
🎮 Universal Compatibility with External Devices
✔️ Standard keyboard (with or without numpad)
✔️ Elgato Stream Deck (Mini, MK.2, XL, Neo...)
✔️ Macro keyboards and gaming mice
✔️ AutoHotKey, Loupedeck, OBS plugins, and more
⚙️ Configurable Parameters
-
Initial lot size
-
Stop Loss and Take Profit in points
-
Break Even offset
-
Slippage
-
Magic Number
-
Dashboard style and position
🧪 Usage Tips
-
Bind hotkeys to your keyboard or macro device
-
Use with external indicators to assist manual entries
-
Set up your risk parameters before the trading session
-
Excellent for psychological control and avoiding overtrading
🚀 Advantages
-
No indicators, just lightning-fast response
-
Designed for manual scalping and semi-automatic trading
-
Clean interface with zero distractions
-
Ideal for professional and fast-paced traders
📦 Package Includes
-
Compiled .ex5 Expert Advisor
-
User Manual PDF
-
Optional: Custom icons for Stream Deck integration
📘 User Manual Included
For full guidance on using HotkeyTrader Scaling, refer to the included User Manual (PDF) available in the Comments section.
It covers:
-
Setup and configuration
-
Hotkey usage
-
Dashboard customization
-
Compatibility with macro hardware/software
💡 The manual is regularly updated to reflect each new version.
🎯 Stop wasting time in menus. Trade with precision, speed, and full control.
💡 “Who masters speed, masters the market.” – HotkeyTrader Scaling
⚠️ Note:
The demo version can be tested in MetaTrader 5’s Strategy Tester, but it will not respond to real-time keyboard input (e.g. Ctrl+1, Ctrl+2, etc.).
For full functionality, you must purchase or rent the product.
⚠️ Disclaimer:
This EA is a manual trading support tool.
The author is not responsible for any financial loss resulting from its use.
Please test thoroughly and use proper risk management at all times.
So far, after using it, trading has been smooth and hassle-free. I would greatly appreciate it if the input language could be changed to English.