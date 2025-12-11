ShadowBandsMT4

📈 Shadow Bands Pro – MT4 说明（中英文）

English Description (MT4)

Shadow Bands Pro – Advanced Reversion System for MT4

Shadow Bands Pro is a non-repainting (on candle close) trend-reversal and mean-reversion indicator designed for traders who need clear, rule-based entries and exits.
By combining a dynamic volatility band, entity-break logic, and a built-in statistics panel, it helps you quickly see where price is stretched and where high-probability reversals may occur.

Key Features

  • Non-repainting on close – signals stay fixed once the candle closes

  • Triple “shadow bands”: glow, mid, and core for precise overbought/oversold zones

  • Entity-break logic to filter fake breakouts and chase only strong reversals

  • Built-in statistics panel: win rate, positive / negative signals, updated in real time

  • Dynamic TP & SL lines based on ATR multipliers (TP1/TP2/TP3 & SL1/SL2/SL3)

  • Smart signal cooldown to avoid over-trading in choppy markets

  • Bilingual labels (English / Chinese) with one-click language switch

  • Custom chart skin with red/green candles optimized for visual clarity

  • Full control over period, multiplier, ATR length, and which TP/SL levels are active

How to Use

  1. Attach Shadow Bands Pro to your MT4 chart and set your preferred language and risk profile.

  2. Look for buy arrows near the lower band and sell arrows near the upper band.

  3. Use the automatically drawn TP/SL lines as a structured exit plan or as visual references for your own strategy.

  4. Monitor the statistics panel to evaluate performance on each symbol and timeframe.

Notice: Shadow Bands Pro is a decision-support tool, not a guarantee of profit. Always combine it with sound risk management and your own trading plan.

【Update】

How to Set Up Mobile Push Notifications (Required Steps)

The code only generates the signal command. You must configure the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform for your phone to actually receive these notifications.

Step 1: On Your Mobile Phone

  1. Open the  MetaTrader 4 App on your phone.

  2. Go to  Settings ->  Chat and Messages.

  3. Find your  MetaQuotes ID at the bottom of the screen (it is a unique combination of letters and numbers). Write this ID down.

Step 2: On Your PC / Desktop

  1. Open MT4 on your computer.

  2. Click  Tools in the top menu bar ->  Options (or use the shortcut Ctrl+O).

  3. Switch to the  Notifications tab.

  4. Check the box:  Enable Push Notifications.

  5. In the  MetaQuotes ID field, enter the ID you retrieved from your phone in Step 1.

  6. Click the  Test button. If configured correctly, your phone should immediately receive a test message from MT4.

Step 3: Indicator/EA Settings

  1. When attaching the code/EA to your chart, look for the  Inputs tab.

  2. Find the section labeled: === Notifications ===.

  3. Ensure the  Push Notification setting is set to true.

Result:
Once this setup is complete, whenever a valid signal occurs (confirmed after the candle closes), you will receive a pop-up alert on your PC and an immediate push notification on your phone.

Yazarın diğer ürünleri
ShadowBandsMT5
Hai Yang Wu
Göstergeler
Shadow Bands Pro – MT5 说明（中英文） English Description (MT5) Shadow Bands Pro – Advanced Reversion System for MT5 This MT5 edition of Shadow Bands Pro takes full advantage of the MT5 platform, offering faster calculations, more timeframes, and better testing capabilities. It remains a non-repainting (on close) trend-reversal / mean-reversion tool with dynamic channels, entity-break logic, and an integrated statistics panel. Key Features Optimized for MT5’s 64-bit, multi-threaded architecture Non-
FREE
HYTradePanel MT5
Hai Yang Wu
Yardımcı programlar
ProTrade Panel – Speed, Precision, Professionalism Master the markets with the ultimate MT5 assistant. Are you tired of the slow, clumsy default execution in MT5? Do you struggle to manage multiple orders during high volatility? ProTrade Panel   is designed for serious manual traders. It combines     One-Click Execution, Breakout Pending Orders, Bulk Closing, and Visual Risk Management   into one sleek, floating interface. Key Features Smart Drag & Drop : Long-press the header to move th
FREE
HYTradePanel MT4
Hai Yang Wu
Yardımcı programlar
ProTrade Panel – Speed, Precision, Professionalism Master the markets with the ultimate MT4 assistant. Are you tired of the slow, clumsy default execution in MT4? Do you struggle to manage multiple orders during high volatility? ProTrade Panel   is designed for serious manual traders. It combines   One-Click Execution, Breakout Pending Orders, Bulk Closing, and Visual Risk Management   into one sleek, floating interface. Key Features Smart Drag & Drop : Long-press the header to move the
FREE
