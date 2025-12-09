ShadowBandsMT4

📈 Shadow Bands Pro – MT4 说明（中英文）

English Description (MT4)

Shadow Bands Pro – Advanced Reversion System for MT4

Shadow Bands Pro is a non-repainting (on candle close) trend-reversal and mean-reversion indicator designed for traders who need clear, rule-based entries and exits.
By combining a dynamic volatility band, entity-break logic, and a built-in statistics panel, it helps you quickly see where price is stretched and where high-probability reversals may occur.

Key Features

  • Non-repainting on close – signals stay fixed once the candle closes

  • Triple “shadow bands”: glow, mid, and core for precise overbought/oversold zones

  • Entity-break logic to filter fake breakouts and chase only strong reversals

  • Built-in statistics panel: win rate, positive / negative signals, updated in real time

  • Dynamic TP & SL lines based on ATR multipliers (TP1/TP2/TP3 & SL1/SL2/SL3)

  • Smart signal cooldown to avoid over-trading in choppy markets

  • Bilingual labels (English / Chinese) with one-click language switch

  • Custom chart skin with red/green candles optimized for visual clarity

  • Full control over period, multiplier, ATR length, and which TP/SL levels are active

How to Use

  1. Attach Shadow Bands Pro to your MT4 chart and set your preferred language and risk profile.

  2. Look for buy arrows near the lower band and sell arrows near the upper band.

  3. Use the automatically drawn TP/SL lines as a structured exit plan or as visual references for your own strategy.

  4. Monitor the statistics panel to evaluate performance on each symbol and timeframe.

Notice: Shadow Bands Pro is a decision-support tool, not a guarantee of profit. Always combine it with sound risk management and your own trading plan.


