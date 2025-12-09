ShadowBandsMT4
- Indicateurs
- Hai Yang Wu
- Version: 1.0
📈 Shadow Bands Pro – MT4 说明（中英文）
English Description (MT4)
Shadow Bands Pro – Advanced Reversion System for MT4
Shadow Bands Pro is a non-repainting (on candle close) trend-reversal and mean-reversion indicator designed for traders who need clear, rule-based entries and exits.
By combining a dynamic volatility band, entity-break logic, and a built-in statistics panel, it helps you quickly see where price is stretched and where high-probability reversals may occur.
Key Features
-
Non-repainting on close – signals stay fixed once the candle closes
-
Triple “shadow bands”: glow, mid, and core for precise overbought/oversold zones
-
Entity-break logic to filter fake breakouts and chase only strong reversals
-
Built-in statistics panel: win rate, positive / negative signals, updated in real time
-
Dynamic TP & SL lines based on ATR multipliers (TP1/TP2/TP3 & SL1/SL2/SL3)
-
Smart signal cooldown to avoid over-trading in choppy markets
-
Bilingual labels (English / Chinese) with one-click language switch
-
Custom chart skin with red/green candles optimized for visual clarity
-
Full control over period, multiplier, ATR length, and which TP/SL levels are active
How to Use
-
Attach Shadow Bands Pro to your MT4 chart and set your preferred language and risk profile.
-
Look for buy arrows near the lower band and sell arrows near the upper band.
-
Use the automatically drawn TP/SL lines as a structured exit plan or as visual references for your own strategy.
-
Monitor the statistics panel to evaluate performance on each symbol and timeframe.
Notice: Shadow Bands Pro is a decision-support tool, not a guarantee of profit. Always combine it with sound risk management and your own trading plan.