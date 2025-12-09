ShadowBandsMT5

📊 Shadow Bands Pro – MT5 说明（中英文）

English Description (MT5)

Shadow Bands Pro – Advanced Reversion System for MT5

This MT5 edition of Shadow Bands Pro takes full advantage of the MT5 platform, offering faster calculations, more timeframes, and better testing capabilities.
It remains a non-repainting (on close) trend-reversal / mean-reversion tool with dynamic channels, entity-break logic, and an integrated statistics panel.

Key Features

  • Optimized for MT5’s 64-bit, multi-threaded architecture

  • Non-repainting signals on candle close, suitable for both manual and algorithmic workflows

  • Triple-layer bands (Upper / Middle / Lower) derived from MA + ATR volatility

  • Buy / Sell arrows with cooldown filter to avoid clustering of signals

  • Auto-drawn TP/SL levels (TP1–TP3, SL1–SL3) with bilingual labels and arrows

  • Real-time statistics panel: win rate, positive vs negative signals, strict evaluation mode

  • Optional custom chart skin with clear red/green candles

  • Full parameter set for strategies: period, multiplier, ATR period, price type, MA method, enabled TP/SL levels

  • Bilingual interface: English & Chinese for global users

How to Use

  1. Attach Shadow Bands Pro to your MT5 chart, select English or Chinese, and set your desired band and risk parameters.

  2. Follow buy arrows near the lower band and sell arrows near the upper band in the direction of your broader market view.

  3. Use Strategy Tester in MT5 to back-check your settings and see how the statistics panel behaves over historical data.

  4. Integrate the TP/SL levels into your money-management rules or use them as visual guides around key reversal zones.

Note: No indicator can remove risk from trading. Always test thoroughly and trade with appropriate position sizing.


Yazarın diğer ürünleri
HYTradePanel MT5
Hai Yang Wu
Yardımcı programlar
ProTrade Panel – Speed, Precision, Professionalism Master the markets with the ultimate MT5 assistant. Are you tired of the slow, clumsy default execution in MT5? Do you struggle to manage multiple orders during high volatility? ProTrade Panel   is designed for serious manual traders. It combines     One-Click Execution, Breakout Pending Orders, Bulk Closing, and Visual Risk Management   into one sleek, floating interface. Key Features Smart Drag & Drop : Long-press the header to move th
FREE
HYTradePanel MT4
Hai Yang Wu
Yardımcı programlar
ProTrade Panel – Speed, Precision, Professionalism Master the markets with the ultimate MT4 assistant. Are you tired of the slow, clumsy default execution in MT4? Do you struggle to manage multiple orders during high volatility? ProTrade Panel   is designed for serious manual traders. It combines   One-Click Execution, Breakout Pending Orders, Bulk Closing, and Visual Risk Management   into one sleek, floating interface. Key Features Smart Drag & Drop : Long-press the header to move the
FREE
ShadowBandsMT4
Hai Yang Wu
Göstergeler
Shadow Bands Pro – MT4 说明（中英文） English Description (MT4) Shadow Bands Pro – Advanced Reversion System for MT4 Shadow Bands Pro is a non-repainting (on candle close) trend-reversal and mean-reversion indicator designed for traders who need clear, rule-based entries and exits. By combining a dynamic volatility band, entity-break logic, and a built-in statistics panel, it helps you quickly see where price is stretched and where high-probability reversals may occur. Key Features Non-repainting on
FREE
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt