One Mint EMA Higher Frame Scalper
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Parminder Kumar Hardial Chand
- Sürüm: 1.0
One Mint EMA Higher Trend Scalper is a fast and flexible MT5 trading bot designed for quick entries while following the stronger higher-timeframe trend. It uses a clean EMA crossover on the main chart and confirms direction with a higher-frame trend filter to avoid counter-trend trades and improve consistency.
Key Inputs
-
Lot Size
-
Take Profit
-
Stop Loss
-
Trailing Stop
-
Max Trade Limit
-
Close Opposite Trade Option
Core Features
-
EMA-based entry strategy for simple and fast scalping
-
Higher Time Frame Trend Filter to align trades with a stronger trend
-
Automatic closing of opposite positions when trend changes
-
Multi-symbol trading for forex pairs, gold, indices or crypto
-
Clean money management with TP, SL and trailing stop in straightforward settings
-
Reduces noise on lower timeframes by following higher-trend direction
This bot is built for traders who want quick M1/M5 entries with the safety of HTF confirmation, simple parameters, and the ability to trade multiple symbols at the same time.