One Mint EMA Higher Frame Scalper

One Mint EMA Higher Trend Scalper is a fast and flexible MT5 trading bot designed for quick entries while following the stronger higher-timeframe trend. It uses a clean EMA crossover on the main chart and confirms direction with a higher-frame trend filter to avoid counter-trend trades and improve consistency.

Key Inputs

  • Lot Size

  • Take Profit

  • Stop Loss

  • Trailing Stop

  • Max Trade Limit

  • Close Opposite Trade Option

Core Features

  • EMA-based entry strategy for simple and fast scalping

  • Higher Time Frame Trend Filter to align trades with a stronger trend

  • Automatic closing of opposite positions when trend changes

  • Multi-symbol trading for forex pairs, gold, indices or crypto

  • Clean money management with TP, SL and trailing stop in straightforward settings

  • Reduces noise on lower timeframes by following higher-trend direction

This bot is built for traders who want quick M1/M5 entries with the safety of HTF confirmation, simple parameters, and the ability to trade multiple symbols at the same time.


Altri dall’autore
EMA Trade Crossover to Crossover
Parminder Kumar Hardial Chand
5 (1)
Experts
1. EMA Crossover Strategy: This bot watches two moving lines called EMAs (like fast and slow friends racing). When the fast one crosses above the slow one, it buys (like saying "go up!"). When it crosses below, it sells (like "go down!"). It waits until the candle (like a time bar) finishes to make sure it's real.   2. Two Ways to Play:    - Fixed TP/SL Mode: Sets a "win goal" (Take Profit) and "safety stop" (Stop Loss) based on how much you want to risk and win. It can also stop early if the l
FREE
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione