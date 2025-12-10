One Mint EMA Higher Frame Scalper

One Mint EMA Higher Trend Scalper is a fast and flexible MT5 trading bot designed for quick entries while following the stronger higher-timeframe trend. It uses a clean EMA crossover on the main chart and confirms direction with a higher-frame trend filter to avoid counter-trend trades and improve consistency.

Key Inputs

  • Lot Size

  • Take Profit

  • Stop Loss

  • Trailing Stop

  • Max Trade Limit

  • Close Opposite Trade Option

Core Features

  • EMA-based entry strategy for simple and fast scalping

  • Higher Time Frame Trend Filter to align trades with a stronger trend

  • Automatic closing of opposite positions when trend changes

  • Multi-symbol trading for forex pairs, gold, indices or crypto

  • Clean money management with TP, SL and trailing stop in straightforward settings

  • Reduces noise on lower timeframes by following higher-trend direction

This bot is built for traders who want quick M1/M5 entries with the safety of HTF confirmation, simple parameters, and the ability to trade multiple symbols at the same time.


O usuário não deixou nenhum comentário para sua avaliação

