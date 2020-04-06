🚀 MGH ZigZag Fibonacci – Version 1.3

MGH ZigZag Fibonacci is a fully automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, specifically designed for Gold (XAUUSD) on the M15 timeframe.

This EA combines the internal ZigZag structure with the Fibonacci Retracement framework to create an accurate mechanism for detecting high-probability swing points, reversals, trend continuation zones, and support breakout patterns. It also features multi-layered momentum filtering and a stop-loss mechanism.

Version 1.3 adds a function to Scan Strateg with 3 time frames, filtering open orders more accurately, and adjusting trade opening and closing times based on daily news events to minimize losses. Closing trades on Fridays (to prevent the EA from trading on Fridays) or closing the EA during important news events can be very beneficial. Version 1.5 This EA includes a Hybrid News Engine with Manual, File, and Indicator modes. Optional free tools are available for automated news filtering.

🌟 The Meaning Behind the Name “M-G-H”

• M – Mutelu : Positive Energy, Confidence, and Decisiveness

• G – Gold : A Highly Liquid Safe Asset Ideal for structured trading

• H – Hybrid Stop-Loss : Designed to preserve profits and minimize losses





🔍 Strategy Core Logic

MGH ZigZag Fibonacci uses a combination of the ZigZag structure and Fibonacci Retracement intervals to identify the true market structure and enforce disciplined entry.





✔ Recommended Fibonacci intervals

* Start: 23 or 38

* End: 50 or 61

For Gold (XAUUSD), generally... Trading between 23 and 61 will provide the most stable signal quality.





The EA analyzes several elements :

• Higher highs and lower lows

• Strategic breakouts

• Reversal exhaustion zones

• Momentum support

• Fibonacci boundary confirmation

Trades are only executed when the structure, trend, and momentum align perfectly.





💡 What makes this EA different?

The MGH ZigZag Fibonacci extends the capabilities of the original Momentum ATR Pro engine by integrating the Fibonacci Control Layer to enhance the accuracy of momentum strength and volatility behavior. and trade entry risks





📌 EMA trend frames (30 and 150, suitable for the M15 timeframe)

• Confirm directional bias

• Filter out false signals during turbulent conditions





📌 Momentum filter (RSI + ADX)

• Blocks weak trends, extending trends, or low momentum trends

• Only allow strong directional movements





📌 ATR-driven volatility control

• Automatically adjust stop-loss and stop-loss based on real-time gold volatility

• Reduce premature stop-losses

• Improve long-term consistency





📊 Multiple EMA trend confirmation layers

Multiple EMAs work together to:

• Reduce false signals

• Avoid overtrading

• Ensure all positions are supported by the medium- and long-term trend structure





⚡ Momentum check before entering a trade

Before opening any trade, the EA checks:

• RSI direction and bias

• ADX trend strength

• Candlestick pressure and trading volume behavior

Only high-confidence market conditions trigger trading.





🔐 ATR - Adaptive Risk Management

Gold is highly volatile. The EA dynamically adjusts its values:

• Stop-loss

• Take-profit

This helps stabilize results and minimize unnecessary losses in volatile markets.





⭐ Key Features

• Fully automated professional-grade EA

• Internal ZigZag + Fibonacci (structure-based)

• Trend, momentum, and volatility filtering

• No Martingale

• No Grid

• No Averaging

• ATR-adjusted SL, TP, and Trailing Stop

• Optimized for XAUUSD on M15

• Low CPU load

• Ideal for long-term growth and Prop-Firm trading





🧪 Backtesting Recommendations

For initial testing with a $1,000 account:

minlot = 0.01

maxlot = 0.01

Results will be closer to the expected performance.





👨‍💻 About the Developer

The development team brought their programming knowledge, with over 10 years of experience, to create a trading system in the Forex, gold, and cryptocurrency markets. This EA is built for live trading accounts based on the philosophy that "Time is your most valuable asset — let the system work for you."