MGH ZigZag Fibonacci

🚀 MGH ZigZag Fibonacci – Version 1.0
MGH ZigZag Fibonacci is a fully automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, designed specifically for gold (XAUUSD) on the M30 timeframe (set files for M15 are also available).
This EA combines internal ZigZag structural mapping with a Fibonacci Retracement entry framework, creating a precise mechanism for detecting swing points, reversals, trend continuation zones, and high-probability breakout patterns. It also includes multi-layer momentum filtering and a new hybrid stop-loss engine for improved risk control. Download SETFilesM15 for trading on timeframes M15

🌟 Meaning Behind the Name “M-G-H”
• M – Mutelu : Positive energy, confidence, and decisiveness
• G – Gold : A highly liquid safe-haven asset ideal for structural trading
• H – Hybrid Stop-Loss : A multi-phase trailing stop designed to secure profits and reduce unnecessary drawdowns

 🔍 Core Strategy Logic
MGH ZigZag Fibonacci uses the combination of ZigZag structure + Fibonacci Retracement Range to identify true market geometry and enforce disciplined entries.

✔ Recommended Fibonacci Range
* Start : 23 or 38
* End : 50, 61, 78, or 88
For gold (XAUUSD), trading between 23 – 61 generally provides the most stable signal quality.

The EA analyzes multiple components:
• Higher highs and lower lows
• Structural breakouts
• Reversal exhaustion zones
• Momentum-supported trend continuation
• Fibonacci boundary confirmation
Trades are taken only when structure, trend, and momentum align perfectly.

💡 What makes this EA different?
MGH ZigZag Fibonacci expands the original Momentum ATR Pro engine by integrating a Fibonacci Control Layer — enhancing accuracy in momentum strength, volatility behavior, and entry risk.

📌 EMA Trend Frames (38 and 200)
• Confirms directional bias
• Filters out false signals during turbulent conditions

 📌 Momentum Filters (RSI + ADX)
• Blocks weak, overextended, or low-momentum trends
• Only strong directional movements are allowed

 📌 ATR-Driven Volatility Control
• Automatically adjusts SL & TP to real-time gold volatility
• Minimizes premature stopouts
• Improves long-term consistency

📌 Hybrid Trailing & Break-Even Engine
• Multi-stage trailing logic
• Designed following institutional risk-management principles

 📊 Multi-EMA Trend Confirmation Layer
Multiple EMAs work together to:
• Reduce false signals
• Avoid overtrading
• Ensure every position is supported by mid- and long-term trend structure

⚡ Momentum Verification Before Entry
Before opening any trade, the EA validates:
• RSI directional bias
• ADX trend strength
• Candlestick pressure and volume behavior
Only high-confidence market conditions trigger a trade.

🔐 ATR-Adaptive Risk Management
Gold is highly volatile.
The EA dynamically adjusts:
• Stop-loss
• Take-profit
• Break-even
• Trailing stop levels
This helps stabilize results and reduce unnecessary losses in volatile markets.

⭐ Key Features
• Fully automated professional-grade EA
• Internal ZigZag + Fibonacci (Structure-based)
• Trend, momentum, and volatility filtering
• No Martingale
• No Grid
• No Averaging
• ATR-adjusted SL, TP, and Trailing Stop
• Optimized for XAUUSD on M30/M15
• Low CPU load
• Ideal for long-term growth and Prop-Firm trading

🧪 Backtesting Recommendations
For initial testing with a $1,000 account:
minlot = 0.01
maxlot = 0.01
Results will closely match actual expected performance.

👨‍💻 About the Developer
The developer holds a degree in Computer Science with over 10 years of programming experience, combined with long-term expertise in Forex, gold, and cryptocurrency markets. This EA is built for real trading accounts, following the philosophy:
“Time is your most valuable asset — let the system work for you.”
Prodotti consigliati
Nexus Range Breakout
Mohammed Kaddour
Experts
This is a classic Range BreakOut system. Range is defined by min number of bars and max width in pips. User can adjust both. The Range Breakout Expert Advisor can be used to trade time ranges. The market often finds its direction in the morning hours and then follows this trend for the day, This expert advisor is designed to trade these trends after the morning breakout. Still you can trade all sorts of time breakouts with this program. How the expert works The expert creates a range from a grou
Moving Average Breakout
Sylvestre Setufa Djagbavi
Experts
General Idea of the Strategy The robot is based on a simple yet highly effective principle: Identifying clear breakouts of the moving average accompanied by strong price elasticity. The goal is to detect moments when the market creates a genuine impulse , a sign that a real trend is forming, not just a random fluctuation. By focusing only on strong and confirmed breakouts, the robot filters out most of the false signals that trap manual traders. It continuously monitors candle behavior around t
Golden Phoenix Diamond
Jhones Jorente Garcia
Experts
Golden Phoenix Diamond is now in version 5.12, a 5-in-1 EA with strategies that can be activated individually or all together, working in perfect harmony. If you prefer fewer trades, you can opt to activate one or two strategies. All strategies will be managed by a sophisticated risk and return management system, with trailing stop to protect partial profits. It also features a novelty for those who want to leave some orders at specific points - the 3-line strategy, where you can add values in
ATS Quantum MT5
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
This long-term trading system works on 20 pairs and 1 timeframes. The Expert Advisor uses various trading systems, such as trend trading, countertrend trading and others. This increases the chances of sustained growth and reduces exposure to a single pair or individual operations. The risk is tightly controlled. The EA has the built-in smart adaptive profit fixing filter. The robot has been optimized for each currency and timeframe simultaneously. It does not need arrival of every tick and hig
BTC High Ratio
Angel Torres
Experts
BTC High Ratio Version 1.6 is an optimized tool designed to trade BTCUSD on the M15 timeframe, specifically built for PRO accounts on the Exness broker, with ideal performance on VPS with delays under 30 ms. This version presents a complete overhaul of the algorithm, adapted to current market conditions and aligned with the latest volatility patterns and price behavior. This EA uses a logic based on detecting microtrends and corrections, with scheduled entries that analyze breakouts, liquidity
AuDCaD DG Expert
Philipp Warmuth
Experts
AUDCAD MT5 EA with Fully Automated Martingale Strategy The AUDCAD Double Grid Expert is an Expert Advisor (EA) specifically optimized for the AUD/CAD Forex currency pair on the M15 timeframe. Regardless of the current trend, the EA continuously opens buy and sell positions (0.01 lot), which are managed using an innovative grid system. The EA is designed for hedging accounts with a 1:500 leverage. How Does the EA Work? The EA continuously opens new buy and sell positions, provided that a gri
The Moving Average EA
Israel Pelumi Abioye
5 (1)
Experts
Introduzione all'EA Moving Average NOTA - Dopo aver acquistato The Moving Average EA, inviami un messaggio privato per ricevere gratuitamente il mio utilitario TradeWatch EA! L'EA Moving Average è uno strumento di trading flessibile progettato specificamente per indici sintetici, pur funzionando efficacemente anche con il forex e altre classi di asset. A differenza di molti EA che si basano su impostazioni fisse delle medie mobili, questo EA consente agli utenti di personalizzare completamente i
Viop Auto Trader
Ilker Mustafa Abut
Experts
Viop piyasasında otomatik alım satım yapan bir robot.  Emir türünde SL-TP girilemediği için program bunu kendi yapabiliyor. Takip eden SL özelliği  mevcut programda. Günlük kar marjı yakaladığında işlemleri durdurabiliyor ve sonrasında işlem açmıyor. Tüm periyodlarda çalışabiliyor. Tavsiye olarak 5m - 1h aralığı iyi performanslar sergiliyor. Spread-RSİ-EMA-MACD filtreleri ve doji-hummer-bullishengulfing mum formasyonlarına göre alım satım sinyallari oluşturuyor. İşlem başına yüzdelik risk a
CloseAllOrders in a button
ʿMrw Alsyd Mhmd Ywsf Alqrydy
Experts
CloseAllOrders Protected EA One-Click Trade Manager with License Protection & Account-Currency P/L Targets Overview This Expert Advisor provides three chart buttons to instantly close all trades, winning trades, or losing trades with a single click. You can also set a total floating profit or loss target in your account’s base currency; the EA will automatically close all positions when the target is reached and then disable itself until you enter a new limit. A built-in license check ensures
Srfire Hedge Position
Javier Antonio Gomez Miranda
Experts
SRFire Hedge Position - Automated Trading Strategy SRFire Hedge Position is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to ensure trades always close in profit using a hedging and scaling technique. Here’s how it works: How It Works: Trade Initiation: The EA opens a Buy position within a predefined channel. Simultaneously, it places a Sell Stop order below the channel with double the lot size of the Buy position. If the Buy position hits the Take Profit (TP), the Sell Stop order is canceled, and the proces
Luna AI Pro MT5
Profalgo Limited
5 (1)
Experts
Promo lancio: Solo 1 copie disponibili a 399$ Prezzo finale: 2000$ Ci sarà solo un numero limitato di copie vendute di questo EA Scatena il potere dell'intelligenza artificiale e porta il tuo trading a livelli senza precedenti con   Luna AI Pro EA   , il robot di trading "mean reverse" più avanzato sul mercato. Progettato per soddisfare sia i trader esperti che i principianti, questo sistema all'avanguardia basato sull'intelligenza artificiale è dotato di una vasta gamma di funzionalità per ot
Keltner Grid Scalper MT5 EA
Allan Munene Mutiiria
5 (2)
Experts
The Keltner Grid Scalper MT5 EA is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 platforms. It uses the Keltner Channel indicator for entry signals in a grid-based strategy. This EA generates trades based on Keltner Channel crossovers and manages them through baskets. We designed it for forex pairs on timeframes from M5 to H1 but you can test and optimize on any other. The system organizes trades into baskets, with options for lot sizing, breakeven adjustments, and trailing stops. It includes da
FREE
ATS Quantum Premium MT5
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
This long-term trading system works on  12 pairs and 4 timeframes . The Expert Advisor uses various trading systems, such as trend trading, counter-trend trading and others. This increases the chances of sustained growth and reduces exposure to a single pair or individual operations. The risk is tightly controlled. /> The EA has the built-in smart adaptive profit taking filter. The robot has been optimized for each currency and timeframe simultaneously. It does not need arrival of every tick an
Monarch Scalper EA MT5
Alberto Boada
1 (1)
Experts
Monarch Scalper Elite Launch price $149, after 10 sales it goes up to $249 Monarch Scalper Elite is an expert advisor designed to apply a trading logic based on breakout and potential reversal conditions. The system incorporates volatility filtering and session-based operation so that trades are executed only under user-defined conditions. The EA does not use martingale or grid techniques. All trades follow the risk parameters specified by the user. System Features 1. Volatility Engine The EA in
Down MT5
Carter Kyle Capital Inc.
Experts
Unlock the next level of trading with DOWN Expert Advisor. At its core? It's signature "Defend, Attack & Protect System", ensuring your profits remain untouched. Tackle the market's unpredictability with our specialized Trend, Momentum, and Volatility filters. Juggling multiple trades? Our 5-pair Multi-Symbol Manager has got you covered. Elevate your trading experience with the unmatched prowess of DOWN MT5 Live Signals: Signal 1 Conservative Risk ***Buy DOWN MT5 and you could get the UP MT5 o
Perfect EA Hedging
Sopheaktra Phan
Experts
Hedging was known as "100% Winning Strategy" in many decade before. But it doesn't seem right in the side-way market. If you put Hedging distant too close, it will entry as more as the side-way stay. If you put Hedging distant too far, it would never hit the BEP before the account blown. So, now "EA by CAPO" brought to you the new generation of Hedging that help user avoid the Risk from side-way market. We let the EA observe first 3trades with the same distant and it increase the distant at 4th
AW Recovery EA MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
4.18 (39)
Experts
L'Expert Advisor è un sistema pensato per recuperare posizioni non redditizie.   L'algoritmo dell'autore blocca una posizione perdente, la divide in molte parti separate e chiude ciascuna di esse separatamente. La facile configurazione, il lancio ritardato in caso di drawdown, il blocco, la disabilitazione di altri Expert Advisor, la media con il filtraggio delle tendenze e la chiusura parziale di una posizione in perdita sono integrati in un unico strumento. È l'uso della chiusura delle perdite
Evolution Night Scalper
Michele Catanzaro
Experts
EVOLUTION NIGHT SCALPER Evolution Night Scalper is an expert advisor trend follower that work on any currency pairs,but performs on EURUSD M5 . The EA uses Take Profit and a money Stop Loss. Average positions are opened when the market goes in the opposite direction but all closed at the maximum loss entered or take profit hit. Default setting are optimized by "Forward Test" to reduce overfitting from 2014 to 2021 and has the right compromise between initial lot and max loss but each one can mo
Squid Grid EA
Robert James Poulin
Experts
LASCIA CHE IL CALAMARIO... CONTROLLI LA TUA GRIGLIA!! Squid Grid è un sistema di trading a griglia molto semplice da usare che permette all'utente di cliccare su "Start" e poi sedersi e rilassarsi mentre il signor Squid si occupa di tutto! La strategia si basa su un sistema di distanza in punti definito dall'utente, in cui una posizione verrà aperta quando il prezzo si muove di X punti. Più posizioni continueranno ad aprirsi finché la logica condizionale rimane valida. Il numero di posizion
SmartInvest Trend
Kachimba Josrph
Experts
Risk Warning: Please test EA on demo to understand its working and test your setting, strategy tester not advisable but can help understanding how the ea works Unlike many other programs in the mql5 market this is a REAL trend trading strategy. It uses smart martingale or grid functionalities based on new signal and follows a logical concept. The Smart invest Trend Expert Advisor can be used to trade reversals and trend trades. This expert advisor is designed to trade trends and reversal signals
EA Tunning
Sabil Yudifera
Experts
Professional Automated Trading System EXCLUSIVE INNOVATION: 80% Drawdown Reduction Technology Combined automated trading system   Modified RSI dan  Standard Deviation Bands   to produce trading signals that are more accurate and safe than standard indicators . Proven Results: 1.   20-80% Lower Drawdown  vs RSI Standard 2.   Same Number of Trades  - Higher Quality Entries 3.   Adaptive to Market Volatility 4.   Tested on Live Market Conditions Key Features Advanced Signal System 1.   Mo
Bollingerpro
Marouane Benhmidane
Experts
BollingerPro - Your Complete Solution for Leveraging Bollinger Bands and Volume BollingerPro is a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for traders who want to capitalize on Bollinger Bands, volume, and ATR (Average True Range). This robot is ideal for traders looking to use an automated strategy based on reversal signals, incorporating proven technical indicators to maximize potential gains while controlling risk. Key Data Utilized: Bollinger Bands : to identify dynamic support and resista
Scalpers MA
Ivan Simonika
Experts
This bot is based on the analysis of adaptive moving averages. The expert is distinguished by stable signals, which can be used as accurate short-term signals. This is a semi-scalping system that analyzes the market using reliable indicators. Scalper is a system or not, depends on the parameters TakeProfit and StopLoss. Using this adviser, you need to understand that this bot requires optimization. The bot works both on netting accounts and on hedging accounts. But the settings must be optimize
EURUSD 1min scalper
Catalin Adelin Iovan
Experts
Features An amazing scalper created for EURUSD 1 min time frame. Compared to the 5 min version https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/54412#!tab=overview , this one is a higher risk/ reward . Just like the 5 min version, this one needed more than 500h of optimization . It was made in mind for IC markets MQL5 platform, an adapted for their data, but I suppose it must works on other brookers as well. I will also publish soon the MT4 version for IC markets as well. Description Strategy is made fro
Wonder Wizard EA
Borja Mayoral Arauz
5 (1)
Experts
This Expert Advisor (EA) is a fully autonomous trading solution designed for major market reversals with integrated self-learning algorithms. Using neural network analysis of historical trades and recent price action over the past month, the EA continuously adapts to changing market conditions, optimizing its approach in real-time. User Configuration: To enhance ease of use, input parameters are minimized and structured as follows: Symbols: Comma-separated list of symbols the EA should operate
Finex
Ervand Oganesyan
5 (3)
Experts
Potente EA pullback per negoziare qualsiasi coppia di valute. Esibizione live: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2267756 - invia un messaggio privato per richiedere i file del set Avvio rapido - Imposta l'EA sul grafico M15 di EURGBP (solo vendita), EURCHF (solo acquisto), USDCAD (solo acquisto), EURUSD (solo vendita). - Il rischio una tantum è di circa 300 usd al paio per un lotto minimo. Assicurati che i rischi siano comodi per te. - Assicurati che le impostazioni del fuso orario siano corrett
Orbit Rage Final 2
BILLY ARANDUQUE ABCEDE
Experts
Note : i only sell this EA on MQL5, any other sellers is fake. Orbit Rage Final, a cutting-edge trading strategy meticulously designed around the bull/bear candle approach and divergence analysis. This powerful tool is engineered to empower you to shape the life you desire. To embark on this transformative journey, simply download and seamlessly integrate it into your MetaTrader 4 platform by placing it in the experts advisors folder. Orbit Rage Final revolutionizes trading by offering a risk-f
Maxximus Autotrader
Renato Takahashi
Experts
Maxximus Autotrader é um robô trader para negociação na bolsa brasileira B3 iBovespa, desenvolvido para atuar em ativos de miniíndice WIN e minidólar WDO. Este robô utiliza a análise de candlesticks (velas) do gráfico para identificar oportunidades de entrada e saída em trades, sem martingale ou scalping. Para maximizar o desempenho, o robô pode ser configurado com filtros de tendência VHF Filter, sistema de trailling do stop loss e horários de trades personalizados. Além disso, é possível ajus
Two Brothers AU11
Alexander Oropesa Marrero
Experts
Put to work now Two brother AU11 this incredible EA was carefully made and tested for the AUD / USD market exclusively in the 5m time frame, the purpose of this EA is to keep your capital safely behind this incredible EA and your account never reaches to $ 0. This EA can be used with little capital $ 100, I have tested it with $ 50 and it works perfectly but it is advisable to start with a minimum of $ 100, I recommend using a VPS. You can also work a higher capital, you just have to raise the
PipFinite Trend Grid EA MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.75 (8)
Experts
The Official "GRID EA" Using  PipFinite Trend PRO A Smart Trend Following EA Using Trend PRO Indicator Signals In a Unique Grid Strategy. Trend Grid EA takes the signal of Trend PRO Indicator on the first trade then builds succeeding trades if the move goes against it. The innovative grid algorithm manages each position to ensure every basket is closed in a net positive profit. LIVE ACCOUNT MONITORING Real account monitoring   https://t.me/pipfinite/997 Settings Used & Input Descriptions I
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (360)
Experts
Ciao, trader! Sono   Quantum Queen   , il fiore all'occhiello dell'intero ecosistema Quantum e l'Expert Advisor più quotata e venduta nella storia di MQL5. Con una comprovata esperienza di oltre 20 mesi di trading live, mi sono guadagnata il posto di Regina indiscussa di XAUUSD. La mia specialità? L'ORO. La mia missione? Fornire risultati di trading coerenti, precisi e intelligenti, ancora e ancora. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manua
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.82 (22)
Experts
AOT MT5 - Sistema Multi-Valuta AI di Nuova Generazione Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] | AOT Official Channel   IMPORTANTE! Dopo l'acquisto, inviami un messaggio privato per ricevere il manuale di installazione e le istruzioni di configurazione: Risorsa Descrizione Comprensione della Frequenza di Trading di AOT Perché il bot non fa trading ogni giorno Come Configurare il Bot AOT Guida all'installazione passo dopo passo Set files AOT MT5 è un Expert Advisor avanzato alimentato
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.84 (51)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
5 (11)
Experts
Ogni volta che il segnale live aumenta del 10%, il prezzo verrà aumentato per mantenere l'esclusività di Zenox e proteggere la strategia. Il prezzo finale sarà di $ 2.999. Segnale Live Conto IC Markets, guarda tu stesso le performance live come prova! Scarica il manuale utente (inglese) Zenox è un robot di swing trading multi-coppia basato su intelligenza artificiale all'avanguardia che segue le tendenze e diversifica il rischio su sedici coppie di valute. Anni di sviluppo dedicato hanno portat
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.63 (71)
Experts
Simbolo XAUUSD (Oro / Dollaro USA) Periodo (intervallo di tempo) H1-M15 (qualsiasi) Supporto per operazioni singole SÌ Deposito minimo 500 USD (o equivalente in un’altra valuta) Compatibile con tutti i broker SÌ (supporta quotazioni a 2 o 3 cifre, qualsiasi valuta del conto, simbolo o fuso orario GMT) Funziona senza configurazione SÌ Se sei interessato al machine learning, iscriviti al canale: Iscriviti! Caratteristiche principali del progetto Mad Turtle: Vero apprendimento automatico Questo E
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (75)
Experts
Quantum King EA: potenza intelligente, raffinata per ogni trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Prezzo di lancio speciale Segnale in diretta:       CLICCA QUI Canale Quantum King:       Clicca qui ***Acquista Quantum King MT5 e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori dettagli! Gestisci   le tue attività di trading con precisione e disciplina. Quantum King E
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.81 (69)
Experts
Aura Ultimate: l'apice del trading tramite reti neurali e il percorso verso la libertà finanziaria. Aura Ultimate rappresenta il prossimo passo evolutivo nella famiglia Aura: una sintesi di architettura AI all'avanguardia, intelligenza adattabile al mercato e precisione basata sul controllo del rischio. Basata sul DNA collaudato di Aura Black Edition e Aura Neuron, si spinge oltre, fondendo i loro punti di forza in un unico ecosistema multi-strategia unificato, introducendo al contempo un live
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (5)
Experts
SEGNALE LIVE CON CONTO DI TRADING REALE:  Impostazione predefinita:  https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/2344271 Canale di trading Forex EA su MQL5:  Unisciti al mio canale MQL5 per rimanere aggiornato sulle mie ultime notizie.  La mia community di oltre 14.000 membri su MQL5 . SOLO 3 COPIE SU 10 RIMASTI A $399! Successivamente, il prezzo verrà aumentato a $499. L'EA sarà venduto in quantità limitate per garantire i diritti di tutti i clienti che lo hanno acquistato. AI Gold Trading sfrutta il mo
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
5 (13)
Experts
Crescita a Lungo Termine. Coerenza. Resilienza. Pivot Killer EA non è un sistema per guadagni rapidi — è un algoritmo di trading professionale progettato per far crescere il tuo conto in modo sostenibile nel lungo periodo . Sviluppato esclusivamente per XAUUSD (ORO) , Pivot Killer è il risultato di anni di ricerca, test e sviluppo disciplinato. Incarna una filosofia semplice: la coerenza batte la fortuna . Questo sistema è stato testato in diversi cicli di mercato, variazioni di volatilità e con
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.79 (19)
Experts
Un nuovo passo avanti | La precisione guidata dall’IA incontra la logica del mercato Con Argos Rage viene introdotto un nuovo livello di automazione del trading – alimentato da un sistema DeepSeek AI integrato che analizza il comportamento del mercato in tempo reale. Pur basandosi sui punti di forza di Argos Fury, questo EA segue una strategia differente: maggiore flessibilità, interpretazione più ampia e maggiore coinvolgimento del mercato. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Leva:  min. 1:20 Deposi
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.45 (86)
Experts
PUNTELLO AZIENDA PRONTO!   (   scarica SETFILE   ) WARNING : Sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Benvenuti al Mietitore d'Oro! Basato sul Goldtrade Pro di grande successo, questo EA è stato progettato per funzionare su più intervalli di tempo contemporaneamente e ha la possibilità di impostare la frequ
Prop Firm Gold EA
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.27 (15)
Experts
INFORMAZIONI IMPORTANTI! Questo EA non è stato creato per avere un backtest perfetto, eccessivamente ottimizzato o basato su curve fit, né utilizza rischiose strategie di martingala o grid. L'obiettivo principale è la redditività effettiva in tempo reale.    Le strategie utilizzate in questo EA sono un mix delle mie comprovate strategie sull'oro, che opero in tempo reale nei miei segnali verificati, con un track record di profitti di oltre 13 mesi, tutte ottenute senza alcuna martingala o sis
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.86 (21)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  PROMOZIONE DI LANCIO: NUMERO DI COPIE MOLTO LIMITATO DISPONIBILE AL PREZZO ATTUALE! Prezzo finale: 990$ Da 349$: scegli 1 EA gratis! (per un massimo di 2 numeri di conto commerciale) Offerta Combo Definitiva     ->     clicca qui UNISCITI AL GRUPPO PUBBLICO:   Clicca qui   LIVE RESULTS REVISIONE INDIPENDENTE Benvenuti a "The ORB Master"   :   il tuo vantaggio nell'apertura dei breakout di range Sfrutta la potenza della strategia Opening Range Breakout (ORB) con ORB Master E
Weltrix
Guilherme Jose Mattes
5 (7)
Experts
Introducing Weltrix – The Ultimate Gold Trading Solution (XAUUSD) PRICE $449 –Last 2 copies avaiable - Final price-> $1999 USD IMPORTANT: USE THE EA ONLY WITH THIS SET FILE:  DOWNLOAD  (UPDATE V1.4 - 23.11.2025)  Seven Strategies. One Powerful EA. High Trading Activity. Live Signal  USER GUIDE What you will NOT find in this EA: Long-term floating trades Grid system Martingale Overfitted strategies Manipulated backtests By combining seven independent, battle-tested strategies, Weltrix delivers
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (14)
Experts
SEGNALE LIVE CON CONTO DI TRADING REALE:  MT4 predefinito (oltre 7 mesi di trading live):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (oltre 5 mesi di trading live):  https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/2340132 Canale di trading Forex EA su MQL5:  Unisciti al mio canale MQL5 per rimanere aggiornato sulle mie ultime notizie.  La mia community di oltre 14.000 membri su MQL5 . SOLO 3 COPIE SU 10 RIMASTI A $399! Dopodiché, il prezzo verrà aumentato a $499. EA sarà venduto in quantità lim
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY SCONTO DEL 50% - NANO MACHINE GPT Prezzo regolare: $997 al Black Friday: $498.50 (Il prezzo scontato verrà riflesso durante la promozione.) Inizio vendita: 27 novembre 2025 - evento Black Friday a tempo limitato. Estrazione Black Friday: Tutti gli acquirenti di Nano Machine GPT durante l'evento del Black Friday possono partecipare a un'estrazione casuale per vincere: 1 x attivazione Syna 1 x attivazione AiQ 1 x attivazione Mean Machine GPT Come partecipare: 1) Dopo l'acquisto, in
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
Experts
IMPORTANTE   : Questo pacchetto sarà venduto al prezzo corrente solo per un numero molto limitato di copie.    Il prezzo salirà a 1499$ molto velocemente    +100 strategie incluse   e altre in arrivo! BONUS   : A partire da un prezzo di 999$ --> scegli   gratuitamente 5    dei miei altri EA!  TUTTI I FILE IMPOSTATI GUIDA COMPLETA ALLA CONFIGURAZIONE E ALL'OTTIMIZZAZIONE GUIDA VIDEO SEGNALI LIVE RECENSIONE (terza parte) Benvenuti al SISTEMA DEFINITIVO DI BREAKOUT! Sono lieto di presentare l'Ul
EA Pips Hunter
Ihor Otkydach
5 (1)
Experts
Monitoraggio reale. Test onesti. Zero hype. LIVE SIGNAL MANUAL and SET FILES Prima di entrare nei dettagli tecnici, ci sono due cose fondamentali che devi sapere: PipsHunter è confermato da un segnale di monitoraggio in denaro reale. L’EA sta operando in live da diversi mesi su un conto reale (Pepperstone) e il monitoraggio è completamente pubblico. Nessuna simulazione, nessun conto nascosto, nessun “solo backtest perfetti” — i risultati del trading reale confermano le prestazioni effettive. I b
Market Anomalies EA
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
5 (2)
Experts
INFORMAZIONI IMPORTANTI! Questo EA non è stato creato per avere un backtest perfetto, eccessivamente ottimizzato o basato su curve fit, né utilizza rischiose strategie di martingala o grid. L'obiettivo principale è la redditività effettiva in tempo reale.    Le strategie utilizzate in questo EA sono un mix delle mie comprovate strategie USDJPY, che opero in tempo reale nei miei segnali verificati, con un track record di profitti di oltre 13 mesi, tutte ottenute senza l'utilizzo di martingala
GoldSky
Alno Markets Ltd
5 (3)
Experts
illusione       GoldSKY EA   è un potente programma di day trading per la coppia XAUUSD (oro). Sviluppato dal nostro team...       Conto corrente, conto aziendale, chiamata aziendale!     Visualizza tutti i prodotti:       https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fxmanagedforexltd/seller IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.  L'utile effettivo della società ammontava a oltre 60.000 sterline. Segnale di alimentazione:  
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
5 (7)
Experts
Autorithm AI Descrizione Tecnica AUTORITHM è un sistema di trading avanzato basato sull’intelligenza artificiale, progettato per MetaTrader 5, che implementa 10 livelli specializzati di IA per un’analisi completa del mercato. L’Expert Advisor utilizza algoritmi sofisticati di IA che lavorano in sinergia per elaborare i dati di mercato, identificare opportunità di trading ed eseguire operazioni con protocolli intelligenti di gestione del rischio. [guide line]   Caratteristiche Principali Il sist
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.81 (122)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : niente è impossibile, è solo questione di capire come farlo! Entra nel futuro del trading   di Bitcoin   con   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , l'ultimo capolavoro di uno dei migliori venditori di MQL5. Progettato per i trader che richiedono prestazioni, precisione e stabilità, Quantum Bitcoin ridefinisce ciò che è possibile nel mondo volatile delle criptovalute. IMPORTANTE!   Dopo l'acquisto, inviami un messaggio privato per ricevere il manuale di installazione e le istruzioni d
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.62 (39)
Experts
AxonShift — Sistema di trading algoritmico con logica di esecuzione adattiva AxonShift è un algoritmo di trading autonomo, progettato e ottimizzato specificamente per operare su XAUUSD (oro) nel timeframe H1. La sua architettura modulare è basata sull’analisi del comportamento del mercato attraverso la combinazione di dinamiche a breve termine e impulsi strutturali a medio termine. Il sistema evita reazioni eccessive al rumore di mercato e non utilizza strategie ad alta frequenza, concentrandosi
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.78 (36)
Experts
Barone quantico EA C'è un motivo per cui il petrolio è chiamato oro nero: ora, con Quantum Baron EA, puoi attingervi con una precisione e una sicurezza senza pari. Progettato per dominare il mondo ad alto numero di ottani di XTIUSD (petrolio greggio) sul grafico M30, Quantum Baron è la tua arma definitiva per salire di livello e fare trading con precisione d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.
Aura Neuron MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.82 (56)
Experts
Aura Neuron è un Expert Advisor distintivo che continua la serie di sistemi di trading Aura. Sfruttando reti neurali avanzate e strategie di trading classiche all'avanguardia, Aura Neuron offre un approccio innovativo con eccellenti prestazioni potenziali. Completamente automatizzato, questo Expert Advisor è progettato per negoziare coppie di valute come XAUUSD (GOLD). Ha dimostrato una stabilità costante su queste coppie dal 1999 al 2023. Il sistema evita pericolose tecniche di gestione del den
Zenith FX EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.25 (12)
Experts
Zenith FX – Sistema Avanzato di Intelligenza Artificiale Meccanica Panoramica Zenith FX rappresenta la nuova generazione di architettura algoritmica progettata per offrire precisione a livello istituzionale su XAUUSD (Oro) e USDJPY (Dollaro/Yen Giapponese) . Basato sulla struttura analitica introdotta in Axon Shift e Vector Prime, il sistema integra un quadro neurale rinforzato, in grado di adattarsi in tempo reale alla volatilità, alle variazioni di liquidità e alle correlazioni tra metalli e
GVolt
DRT Circle
3.4 (5)
Experts
GVolt — Motore a griglia d'oro di precisione (non Martingale) GVolt è un Expert Advisor avanzato per il trading sull'oro, progettato per i trader che necessitano di stabilità, precisione e gestione intelligente degli ordini nel mercato altamente volatile XAUUSD. Basato su un'architettura a griglia non-martingala, GVolt offre un approccio controllato e strutturato alla volatilità, mantenendo al contempo un'attività di trading frequente e un'esecuzione indipendente della strategia. Questo EA è st
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
5 (4)
Experts
Celebrazione del lancio di ABS EA: Per le prossime 2 copie , puoi ottenere il nuovo ABS EA (XAUUSD) a un prezzo speciale di lancio di $109  (prezzo regolare: $ 365 ) . Guida all'installazione e all'uso:   Canale ABS . Monitoraggio in tempo reale:   Segnale ABS .  File di configurazione dal segnale live File di configurazione di base Cos'è ABS EA? ABS EA è un robot di trading professionale sviluppato specificamente per XAUUSD (Oro) sul timeframe H1. Si basa su un sistema Martingale con contro
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (490)
Experts
Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan     gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori dettagli Segn
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.57 (28)
Experts
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html#14 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Video Posts:   https://www.youtube.com/@MagmaSoftwareSolutions My Expert Advisors: ht
Altri dall’autore
MGH ZigZag Momentum ATR Pro
Jumnong Khamngam
Experts
MGH ZigZag Momentum ATR Pro – Version 1.3 Advanced Institutional-Grade Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (M30) MGH ZigZag Momentum ATR Pro is a fully automated trading system engineered for Gold (XAUUSD). It combines Internal ZigZag Structure Mapping, Multi-Layer Momentum Filters, and the new Hybrid StopLoss system to deliver stable long-term performance with professional-level risk management. Fully organized Quant style, customers can choose the EA running mode stably. Download SETFilesM15 for trad
MGH SuperTrend Scan Module
Jumnong Khamngam
Experts
# MGH SuperTrend Scan Module – Version 1.0 - Advanced Multi-Trend Trading System for XAUUSD (Gold) - Designed for Professional M15 Trading The MGH SuperTrend_Scan Module is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for Gold (XAUUSD). It combines built-in SuperTrend detection, multiple EMA trend confirmations, momentum filtering, and a powerful Strategy Scanner Engine to deliver stable long-term performance with adaptive institutional-grade risk control. Backtest results as shown in the image
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione