MGH ZigZag Fibonacci

🚀 MGH ZigZag FibonacciVersion 1.3
     MGH ZigZag Fibonacci is a fully automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, specifically designed for Gold (XAUUSD) on the M15 timeframe.
This EA combines the internal ZigZag structure with the Fibonacci Retracement framework to create an accurate mechanism for detecting high-probability swing points, reversals, trend continuation zones, and support breakout patterns. It also features multi-layered momentum filtering and a stop-loss mechanism.

      Version 1.3 adds a function to Scan Strateg with 3 time frames, filtering open orders more accurately, and adjusting trade opening and closing times based on daily news events to minimize losses. Closing trades on Fridays (to prevent the EA from trading on Fridays) or closing the EA during important news events can be very beneficial.

      Version 1.5  This EA includes a Hybrid News Engine with Manual, File, and Indicator modes. Optional free tools are available for automated news filtering.

🌟 The Meaning Behind the NameM-G-H
M – Mutelu : Positive Energy, Confidence, and Decisiveness
G – Gold : A Highly Liquid Safe Asset Ideal for structured trading
H – Hybrid Stop-Loss : Designed to preserve profits and minimize losses

🔍 Strategy Core Logic
     MGH ZigZag Fibonacci uses a combination of the ZigZag structure and Fibonacci Retracement intervals to identify the true market structure and enforce disciplined entry.

Recommended Fibonacci intervals
* Start: 23 or 38
* End: 50 or 61
  For Gold (XAUUSD), generally... Trading between 23 and 61 will provide the most stable signal quality.

The EA analyzes several elements :
  • Higher highs and lower lows
  • Strategic breakouts
  • Reversal exhaustion zones
  • Momentum support
  • Fibonacci boundary confirmation
Trades are only executed when the structure, trend, and momentum align perfectly.

💡 What makes this EA different?
      The MGH ZigZag Fibonacci extends the capabilities of the original Momentum ATR Pro engine by integrating the Fibonacci Control Layer to enhance the accuracy of momentum strength and volatility behavior. and trade entry risks

📌 EMA trend frames (30 and 150, suitable for the M15 timeframe)
    • Confirm directional bias
    • Filter out false signals during turbulent conditions

📌 Momentum filter (RSI + ADX)
    • Blocks weak trends, extending trends, or low momentum trends
    • Only allow strong directional movements

📌 ATR-driven volatility control
    • Automatically adjust stop-loss and stop-loss based on real-time gold volatility
    • Reduce premature stop-losses
    • Improve long-term consistency

📊 Multiple EMA trend confirmation layers
Multiple EMAs work together to:
    • Reduce false signals
    • Avoid overtrading
    • Ensure all positions are supported by the medium- and long-term trend structure

Momentum check before entering a trade
    Before opening any trade, the EA checks:
    • RSI direction and bias
    • ADX trend strength
    • Candlestick pressure and trading volume behavior
   Only high-confidence market conditions trigger trading.

🔐 ATR - Adaptive Risk Management
    Gold is highly volatile. The EA dynamically adjusts its values:
    • Stop-loss
    • Take-profit
This helps stabilize results and minimize unnecessary losses in volatile markets.

Key Features
• Fully automated professional-grade EA
• Internal ZigZag + Fibonacci (structure-based)
• Trend, momentum, and volatility filtering
• No Martingale
• No Grid
• No Averaging
• ATR-adjusted SL, TP, and Trailing Stop
• Optimized for XAUUSD on M15
• Low CPU load
• Ideal for long-term growth and Prop-Firm trading

🧪 Backtesting Recommendations
For initial testing with a $1,000 account:
minlot = 0.01
maxlot = 0.01
Results will be closer to the expected performance.

👨‍💻 About the Developer

     The development team brought their programming knowledge, with over 10 years of experience, to create a trading system in the Forex, gold, and cryptocurrency markets. This EA is built for live trading accounts based on the philosophy that "Time is your most valuable asset — let the system work for you."

作者のその他のプロダクト
MG BB Swing
Jumnong Khamngam
エキスパート
MG_BB_Swing – Swing Trading System for XAUUSD, exclusively on the M15 timeframe.        For the forex market (AUDCAD,AUDCHF,AUDUSD,AUDSGD,CADCHF,EURGBP,EURNZD,EURUSD,GBPAUD,GBPCAD,GBPCHF,GBPUSD,NZDUSD,USDCAD,USDCHF), download this Forex.set file.  System Highlights     1. Bollinger Bands Reversal           Detects price expansions and contractions to accurately identify overbought/oversold zones. Ideal for markets with significant swings.     2. Professional Swing Detection (Built-in)
FREE
MGH SuperTrend Scan Module
Jumnong Khamngam
エキスパート
MGH SuperTrend Scan Module – Version 1.6 - Advanced Multi-Trend Trading System for XAUUSD (Gold) - Designed for M15 trading   The MGH SuperTrend_Scan module is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for Gold (XAUUSD). This module includes a built-in SuperTrend detection system, multiple EMA trend confirmations, momentum filtering, and a Strategy Scanner Engine.   Version 1.5 adds adjustable opening and closing times for news events each day. To reduce drawdown, closing trades on Fridays (
FREE
MGH ZigZag Momentum ATR Pro
Jumnong Khamngam
エキスパート
M GH ZigZag Momentum ATR Pro – Version 1.6      MGH ZigZag Momentum ATR Pro is a fully automated trading system designed for gold (XAUUSD runs on the M15 timeframe). It integrates internal ZigZag Structure Mapping, multi-layer momentum filters, and a hybrid stop-loss system to deliver stable long-term performance with risk management.       Version 1.5 adds a function to Scan Strateg with 3 time frames, filtering open orders more accurately, and adjusting trade opening and closing times base
FREE
MG Hybrid Trend
Jumnong Khamngam
エキスパート
MG Hybrid Trend – A multi-timeframe adaptive trend and reversal analysis tool. Use the EA to trade XAUUSD on the M15 timeframe.       MG Hybrid Trend is a new intelligent trading system that combines the power of : Multi-Timeframe Trend Analysis + Momentum + Reversal Detection + Smart Position Management Under a Hybrid Scoring Model 6 Slots architecture that processes signals from M1 → M30 → H1 up to W1/D1. The EA is designed to intelligently trade with the trend (Trend Rider). With the abil
MG Multi Strategy
Jumnong Khamngam
エキスパート
MG Multi Strategy — A Multi-Strategy Signal Filtering Trading System. EA for trading XAUUSD on the M15 timeframe.      MG Multi Strategy is a professional Expert Advisor designed primarily for real money trading, with a strong emphasis on risk management, consistency, and long-term survival. This EA is not optimized for flashy backtesting.      Instead, every component is built and improved through practical trading logic, aiming for consistent performance in diverse market conditions. C
