Market Golden Goose

Market Golden Goose EA

MGG is an Expert Advisor designed for traders who seek consistent performance, intelligent risk management, and fully automated trading on MetaTrader 5.

Built with a focus on robustness and control, the EA uses a combination of advanced logic, precise market reading, and volatility filters to deliver safe and efficient trades.

🎯 EA Objective

To provide high-quality entries based on a set of objective and repeatable rules, reducing emotional interference and maximizing opportunities in trends and micro-movements of the market.
The EA is designed to run even in small accounts, by not using Marting Gale and only using grid and a smart hedge strategy to recover the position back to a good average price as soon as possible. 

🧠 How the EA Works

Golden Goose combines:

  • 📌 Trend identification algorithm

  • 📌 RSI market directional filter

  • 📌 Automatic risk management

  • 📌 Break-even, Partial and Trailing Stop modules

  • 📌 Time and High Spread Filters

The strategy avoids trading during low-liquidity periods and aims to capture precise movements based on real volatility and structural price conditions.

Check the user manual for more detailed guidance on how to configure the EA: User Manual Link

⚙️ Key Features

  • ✔️ Fully automated

  • ✔️ Complete parameter customization

  • ✔️ Works on real and demo accounts

  • ✔️ Does not use martingale or high-risk methods

  • ✔️ Low CPU and memory usage

  • ✔️ Visual panel with trade information

  • ✔️ Compatible with any broker and account type

  • ✔️ Compatible with any Forex Pairs, Stocks, Indexes and Crypto

💼 Recommended For

  • Beginner or advanced traders

  • Those looking to automate strategies with controlled risk

  • Professionals seeking additional portfolio diversification

  • Anyone who needs a solid, customizable, and reliable EA

🔧 Configurable Parameters

  • Lot size and risk per trade

  • Stop Loss and Take Profit

  • Break-even settings

  • Trailing Stop settings

  • Trading schedule

  • Trend and volatility filters

  • Entry and exit rules

  • Panel colors and theme

📘 Requirements

  • MetaTrader 5

  • VPS recommended for 24/7 operation

  • Low spreads improve performance

  • Fast-execution accounts preferred

📞 Support & Updates

When you purchase Market Golden Goose, you get:

  • Lifetime updates

  • Direct customer support

  • Installation and optimization guide

I am always available to help with configuration, optimization, and any questions.


추천 제품
GoldMaster EA
Cristian-silvian Olteanu
Experts
GoldMaster EA를 이용한 MetaTrader 5에서의 XAU/USD 거래 GoldMaster EA는 MetaTrader 5 플랫폼에서 XAU/USD(금) 거래를 위해 설계된 완전 자동화된 거래 도구입니다. 복잡한 설정 없이 자동 거래를 탐색하고자 하는 트레이더에게 적합합니다. 주요 특징: 자동 거래: EA가 모든 거래 작업을 독립적으로 처리합니다. 사전 설정: 수동 설정이 필요 없으며 사용이 간편합니다. 소규모 계좌 최적화: 적은 예치금으로도 효율적으로 작동하도록 설계되었습니다. 위험 관리: 잠재적인 손실을 효과적으로 관리하는 기능이 포함되어 있습니다. 호환성: M1(1분) 시간대에 최적화되어 있으며, IOC(즉시 실행 또는 취소), FOK(전량 실행 또는 취소), Return과 같은 다양한 주문 실행 모드를 지원합니다. 사용 방법: MetaTrader 5 플랫폼의 XAU/USD M1 차트에 EA를 부착합니다. 시장 분석과 거래 실행을 EA에 맡깁니다. 추천 사항: EA
Darwas box long short HHT
Husain Huzefa Tarwala
Experts
Darvas Box Long/Short EA - Version 3.2 Overview The Darvas Box Long/Short EA is a robust, automated trading robot built for MetaTrader 4 (MT4), inspired by Nicolas Darvas' legendary breakout strategy from the 1950s. It scans for momentum-driven breakouts (long) and breakdowns (short) using dynamic "boxes" formed from recent price highs and lows, enhanced with an ATR-based buffer for volatility filtering. This EA is fully universal—compatible with any currency pair (e.g., EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD
Break Hunter 28
Jimmy Musyoki Mwongela
Experts
BREAK HUNTER 28 - Professional Straddle Trading Expert Advisor DESCRIPTION Break Hunter 28 is an automated straddle strategy Expert Advisor designed to capture breakout movements by placing simultaneous Buy Stop and Sell Stop pending orders at a specified time each day. When one order is triggered by a price breakout, the opposite order is automatically cancelled, allowing you to ride the momentum in the direction of the breakout. The EA features an aggressive trailing stop mechanism that locks
Perfect Grid EA
Sopheaktra Phan
5 (1)
Experts
After years of observation on Grid strategy, I found lots of function that easy blown the account away. Such as, Market Execution(Instant open BUY/SELL), no OFF/ON for initial and sequence trade, no Loss Accepted function, etc So Perfect Grid EA was develop to the next level for all trader to be more useful than the old era of Grid Trading. (The back test based on previous event from 01-01-2022 to 31-12-2022 only) Please note that, !!EVERY INVESTMENT ALWAYS HAVE RISK!! !!USE WISELY WITH YOUR O
Tradescloser
Beyignin Derrick N Tcha M Po
Experts
TRADE CLOSER is an Expert Advisor which manage your manual trades. One click and all your manual trades are handled, the Expert Advisor doesn't trade. The Expert Adviser can : CLOSE ALL TRADES CLOSE PENDING ORDERS  CLOSE PROFITABLE TRADES ONLY  CLOSE LOSABLE TRADES ONLY CLOSE MOST PROFITABLE,LOSABLE TRADES  CLOSE PAIR ON PROFIT, you specify the amount and the target pair will close profit CLOSE ACCOUNT ON  PROFIT,  you specify the amount of all pairs on profit and account will close profit.
Advanced ADX Bot
Steve Zoeger
1 (1)
Experts
MT 5 고급 ADX 로봇에 오신 것을 환영합니다. 원하는 대로 ADX 표시기 필터를 설정하고 로봇이 작업을 수행합니다. 기능: - 매직 넘버 - 확산 필터 - 이익 을 가져 가라 - 정지 손실 - 바 시프트 - 반대 신호에서 종료 - 필터 (조정 가능) - 후행 (조정 가능) - 마틴게일 (조정 가능) 그리고 더 많은. 무료로 다운로드하여 24/7을 거래하십시오. 당신이 그것을 설정하는 데 도움이 필요한 경우 저에게 연락 주시기 바랍니다. MT 5 고급 ADX 로봇에 오신 것을 환영합니다. 원하는 대로 ADX 표시기 필터를 설정하고 로봇이 작업을 수행합니다. 기능: - 매직 넘버 - 확산 필터 - 이익 을 가져 가라 - 정지 손실 - 바 시프트 - 반대 신호에서 종료 - 필터 (조정 가능) - 후행 (조정 가능) - 마틴게일 (조정 가능) 그리고 더 많은. 무료로 다운로드하여 24/7을 거래하십시오. 당신이 그것을 설정하는 데 도움
Blue GAIA MT5
Duc Anh Le
5 (1)
Experts
| Seamless portfolio of trading systems in your palm - Powered by ONNX Neural network | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue GAIA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  --> Cosmic 2 | GAIA Intro Blue GAIA EA   (' GAIA ') - is the latest edition of BlueAlgos family, uniting all the best algos and features under one-roof. Its is the true 4xMulti Systems: +------------------------------------------------
EA Smile 3 MT5
Luis Enrique Ricales
Experts
Working with pending orders Buy Stop and Sell Stop. A channel of two indicators iMA (Moving Average, MA). Input parameters Take Profit   - Take Profit; Trailing Stop   - trailing; Trailing Step   - trailing step; Lots   - lot size is set manually (a NECESSARY CONDITION:   Risk   must be equal to zero!); Risk   - lot size is calculated automatically, in risk percents per trade (a NECESSARY CONDITION: "Lots" must be equal to zero!); Difference   - offsets from the channel borders; Expert Every Ti
FREE
Position Trader EA MT5
LEE SAMSON
5 (3)
Experts
모든 거래 전략을 포지션 거래 전략으로 바꾸거나, 자신에게 불리하게 움직이는 포지션에 대한 자동 하락 제어 시스템을 포함하여 검증된 RSI 및 ADR 기반 포지션 거래 전략을 거래하세요. 이 EA는 수년 동안 Market Structure Trader 웹사이트에서 강의된 포지션 거래 전략에 사용되어 온 MRA EA를 발전시키고 단순화한 것입니다. 웹사이트, 무료 포지션 트레이딩 코스 및 기타 제품에 대한 링크는 내 프로필을 참조하세요. EA는 "탄성 밴드 이론"을 사용하여 시장 구조 움직임으로 자동으로 확장되며 RSI 지표 또는 거래하려는 외환 상품의 ADR(평균 일일 범위) 확장을 사용하여 은행 및 기관이 취한 되돌리기 움직임을 의미합니다. 포지션 트레이딩은 작은 위험과 다중 진입을 통해 시장에 진입하는 방법입니다. 즉, 초기 거래 진입의 정확성이 진입 후 EA에서 거래를 관리하는 방식보다 덜 중요하다는 의미입니다. 시장은 예측할 수 없으며 장기적으로 지속 가능한 모든 종류의
EA Nine MT5
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
The EA uses 3 strategies: 1 - a strategy for breaking through important levels, 2-a strategy for reversing, and 3 - trading on a trend. To open a position, the expert Advisor evaluates the situation on the charts using 5 custom indicators. The EA also uses averaging elements in the form of several additional orders ( the EA does not increase the lot for averaging orders). The EA uses 8 adaptive functions for modifying and partially closing orders. Hidden Stop loss, Take Profit, Break Even and Tr
Trader Assistant Pro MT5
Mean Pichponreay
Experts
Trader Assistant Pro  is an automatic trading EA that helps you to manage risk and control orders and maximize your profit in multi-protection or trailing-stop rules. This EA is very useful for both scalpers and trend followers. It not only calculates the trade risk in line with your parameters, but also can assist in protecting and maximizing your potential profits, or minimizing losses, in real-time. With this EA, the only thing you have to do is to enter trades by your own strategy. Product
AuDCaD DG Expert
Philipp Warmuth
Experts
AUDCAD MT5 EA with Fully Automated Martingale Strategy The AUDCAD Double Grid Expert is an Expert Advisor (EA) specifically optimized for the AUD/CAD Forex currency pair on the M15 timeframe. Regardless of the current trend, the EA continuously opens buy and sell positions (0.01 lot), which are managed using an innovative grid system. The EA is designed for hedging accounts with a 1:500 leverage. How Does the EA Work? The EA continuously opens new buy and sell positions, provided that a gri
News Hedging Pro MT5
Mean Pichponreay
Experts
News Hedging Pro  is a unique robot that allows you to trade during the most critical news announcement periods by your predefined strategy. You can preset the strategy to trade, and then it will trade that news automatically when the news comes. News release gives opportunity to have pips since the price usually has big move at that time. Now with this tool, trading news become easier, more flexible and more exciting than ever. No waiting, no confusing anymore. Product Links Fully  Description
InterSym MT5
Aliaksandr Chupryna
4.5 (2)
Experts
"InterSym MT5" 어드바이저는 "Market Watch"에서 브로커가 제시한 기호에 거래 제한이 없는 모든 기호를 거래합니다. 최대 15개의 기호(각 기호마다 다른 설정 포함)를 동시에 거래하고 테스트할 수 있습니다. 스프레드의 영향은 중요하지 않으므로 스프레드가 높은 계좌(센트 계좌)에서 거래할 수 있습니다. 계산 알고리즘은 가격 변동의 역학을 기반으로 하며 고정된 지점에 얽매이지 않으므로 모든 기호에 적용할 수 있습니다. 기호의 변동성이 높을수록 거래 결과가 좋아집니다. Advisor의 운영 및 모니터링에 대한 이해를 돕기 위해 계산 결과를 차트 형태로 지표 형태로 시각화합니다. 한 지표는 첫 번째 포지션 개설 조건을 보여주고, 두 번째 지표는 이 시리즈의 모든 거래 청산 조건을 보여줍니다(자세한 내용은 스크린샷 참조). "Closing_only_with_plus_profit = true" 인 경우 일련의 포지션은 양의 총 이익(수수료 및 스왑 포함)으로만 마감됩니
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.1 (29)
Experts
특 별 가격  $109  (정가: $365) . 설정 및 사용 가이드 :  ABS Channel . 실시간 모니터링:   ABS Signal .  라이브 시그널 설정 파일 기본 설정 파일 ABS EA란 무엇인가요? ABS EA는 H1 시간대의 XAUUSD(금) 전용으로 개발된 전문 트레이딩 로봇입니다. 마틴게일 시스템 을 기반으로 하며 내장 위험 통제 기능 . 초보자와 숙련된 트레이더 모두를 위해 설계된 ABS EA는 설정이 쉽고 완전 자동화되어 있으며 다양한 거래 스타일에 맞게 사용자 지정할 수 있습니다. 주요 기능 사용자 정의 안전 설정이 있는 마틴게일 전략 유연한 로트 관리: 고정 로트 또는 자동 로트 선택한 임계값에서 거래를 일시 중지하는 최대 손실 한도 간단한 설정: 차트에 첨부하고 설정을 구성한 후 거래 기술 사양 심볼: XAUUSD 시간대: H1 최소 입금액: $300 권장 입금액: $1,000 계좌 유형: ECN / Raw Spread 레버리지: 1:50
Radix GBPUSD
Mahmoud Ahmed Mahmoud Fahmy
Experts
Radix GBPUSD Radix GBPUSD is a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) developed for MetaTrader 5. It’s the result of extensive research and development by a team of seasoned Forex traders and software engineers. Radix GBPUSD is designed to identify lucrative trading opportunities across various market conditions and capitalize on them. Any questions, send me a message, please. Key Features Risk Management : The EA includes features like predefined risk management options, ranging from extra low risk
Titan5 MT5 EA
Loo Ming Hao
Experts
Titan5 MT5 EA – A Multi-Strategy Expert Advisor for Serious Traders Optimized for Prop Firms, Individual Traders, and Portfolio Diversification Titan5 MT5 EA is an advanced, fully automated trading system designed for traders who demand strategic diversification and robust risk management . By integrating five distinct trading methodologies , it adapts to various market conditions, making it ideal for prop firm challenges, personal accounts, and portfolio risk mitigation . Key Features Multi-
MarSe MT5
Roman Gergert
Experts
This Expert Advisor uses additional filters to determine the trend. It protects orders with the help of locking. The robot uses martingale. This EA use pending orders. Sooner or later martingale can lose the deposit, it is recommended to control the trading of the EA while analyzing the market. The EA trades on any symbol. The minimum recommended deposit is $1000 (it is better to start with a cent account). The EA works on M1 timeframe. Telegram channel Settings: https://drive.google.com/file/d
Rapid Trade Manager MT5
Jozsef Erdos
Experts
Are you looking for a cool expert where you can manage your orders easily and fast? I have good news because by using Rapid Trade Manager you can:   calculate the risk per trade (percentage or fixed amount) manage your open orders individually choose from a variety of features such as: Take Profit, Partial Close, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop, Break Even, Close All and Close Order. Note! Doesn't work in the Strategy Tester If you are interested check out my videos for more. More info about the Rap
Stop and Take EA
Luis Enrique Ricales
3.67 (3)
Experts
The Expert Advisor is only designed for manual trading. The EA sets stop loss and take profit for positions and pending orders on the current symbol. It also has trailing stop and breakeven functions. Input Parameters Stop loss   - stop loss value; Take profit   - take profit value; Close all if profit reached the x percent of balance or   - close all positions once the total profit reaches x percent of balance; close all if profit reached the x profit amount in currency   - close all positions
FREE
Eabotpro Gold
Dany Abou Haidar
Experts
<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<PREFERED TIME FRAME 5 MINT >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> Enable Trailing  Overview Eabotpro v1.09 is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for reliable performance and consistent trade execution on Gold (XAUUSD). It incorporates clean logic, disciplined trade management, and optimized entry control. Built for traders who value efficiency, safety, and simplicity in automated systems. Key Features - One trade per direction per session - Auto-close and reverse on signal change - Clean, sta
Crash 5 EA
Wayne Ysel
Experts
Crash5 EA ,I s a automatic robot that has the level of professional decision when to take a trade without any emotion. The bot will help in your scalping decision making with its own TP (take profit) and SL (stop loss) with the trail stop when in profit. This is a trend based spike catching ,looking on whats happening in real time charts no repainting of any signals. The robot helps in making decisions on the candle stick pattern opened and closed lat price with the help of RSI ,MACD and the EMA
VJX Gold MT5
Jhad
Experts
VJX GOLD MT5 VJX Gold는 골드(XAUUSD) 거래를 위해 개발된 전문가용 자동매매 시스템(EA)입니다. 가격: 99달러 → 149달러 EA는 다년간의 트레이딩 및 개발 경험을 바탕으로 제작되었으며, 장기적인 안정성과 시장 적응형 분석에 중점을 두고 있습니다. 핵심 강점 거시적 시장 흐름에 집중한 독자 알고리즘 변동성 상황에서 자본을 보호하는 적응형 리스크 관리 다양한 시장 환경에 대응하는 스마트 거래 실행 로직 차트에 직접 표시되는 통합 성능 대시보드 장기적 전략 VJX Gold EA는 골드(XAUUSD) 거래에서 장기적인 안정성과 균형 잡힌 리스크 관리를 목표로 설계되었습니다. 상승장, 하락장 여부와 관계없이 시장 변화에 맞춰 시스템이 자동으로 적응하여 트레이더가 꾸준하고 규칙적인 매매 방식을 유지하도록 지원합니다. 주요 기능 독자적 변동성 분석   – 내부 기준을 바탕으로 특정 시장 상태를 감지 적응형 드로우다운 관리   – 시장 변동에 따라 노출 규모 자동 조정
Recovery Manager Pro MT5
Ianina Nadirova
4.55 (11)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro는 다른 조언자 또는 수동으로 개설된 주문에서 손실된 금액을 복구하기 위한 시스템입니다. RM Pro에는 자동으로 동적으로 조정하는 기능이 있습니다. 거래자는 위험 수준을 선택해야 하며 고문은 완전 자동 모드에서 작동합니다. 감소 복구 모드 및 대기 모드에서 작동 가능! 다른 자문가가 하락을 생성하는 경우 RM Pro는 이를 비활성화하고 포지션을 잠근 후 부분 청산을 사용하여 예치금을 복원하는 프로세스를 시작합니다. 거래에서 고문은 스마트 평균화, 잠금 및 부분 청산을 사용합니다. 고문은 모든 구매자가 선물로 받게 될 맞춤형 추세 지표를 연구합니다. Advisor의 주요 기능은 대기 모드에서 작동하는 기능입니다. 다른 자문가가 하락을 생성하는 즉시 RM Pro가 주문 관리를 인계받고 평균 주문을 공개한 후 부분적으로 마감합니다. 설정 지침:           링크 MT4 버전:           링크 조언자 기능: 수익성이 없는 포지션에서 손실
XAU Breakout EA
Akbarxon Amirxonov
Experts
Daily Breakout Expert Advisor - XAUUSD/GOLD Specialist Trade Gold Breakouts Like a Pro! Daily Breakout EA is a sophisticated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor specifically designed and optimized for XAUUSD (GOLD) trading. Capture powerful gold price movements using the proven daily breakout strategy. Perfect for both beginner and advanced traders who want to automate their gold breakout trading without the emotional stress of manual trading. **How It Works ** Daily Breakout EA operates on a s
Starline
Vladimir Mametov
5 (4)
Experts
Fully automated scalping trading advisor. The advisor is designed for trading the EURUSD currency pair. Orders are closed using trailing or stop loss. The advisor shows good performance in different brokers and different types of accounts. Advantages: The advisor has been tested on 100% real ticks for the period 2020-2023. Fixed Stop Loss, Take Profit and Trailing. Filter news by terminal (MQL5.com calendar). Requirements: Trading pair: EURUSD Timeframe: The work of the advisor does not depend
FREE
WaveX MT5
Sergei Ivanov
Experts
For contact, free connect to signal, PARTNER PROGRAM and detailed info :  Facebook Wavex is an automated trading expert advisor for MetaTrader 5 that independently opens Buy and Sell trades, sets profit targets, and manages trade volumes. Key Features: Automated Trades : Opens Buy trades when the price is below the Buy grid, and Sell trades when the price is above the highest Sell entry in that direction. Smart Profit Targeting : Sets the take-profit (TP) based on the VWAP (Volume-Weigh
Your tick scalper
Roman Lomaev
Experts
틱 스캘퍼 «Tick Scalper» 순수 가격 행동, 지표 없음. 항상 손절/익절 고정 및 트레일링 스탑으로 포지션 관리.   주요 매개변수 매개변수 기본값 설명 TakeProfit — 고정 익절 (핍 단위). StopLoss — 고정 손절 (핍 단위). TrailingStop — 포지션 수정을 위한 트레일링 스탑 거리 (핍 단위). cSeconds — 신호 확인 간격 (초 단위). MinPriceShot — 신호 활성화를 위한 최소 가격 변동 (핍 단위). MaxOrdersCount — 동시 개설 가능한 최대 주문 수 (상수). RiskPercent — 잔고 대비 위험 % (자동 로트 계산용). FixedLotSize — 고정 로트 크기 (UseAutoLot = false일 경우). UseAutoLot — 잔고 및 위험 기반 자동 로트 계산. MagicNumber — EA 주문의 고유 식별자. MaxSpread — 거래 개설 가능 최대 스프레드 (핍 단위).  
ArfHedgeMarti
Arif Alkin
Experts
Please contact me for the original version. (The original will be sent from my EA Telegram account.) Hedge Martingale EA. Works only on the MT4 platform. It works on all pairs, but the most ideal symbol is XAUUSD. Recommended broker and account type: Exness Cent account. It is recommended to use it with a minimum balance of $1,000. It provides approximately 40-80% monthly profit. Hedging is more secure. The screenshots are of Exness Cent Real account transactions, not backtest results. I can s
Time Range Break Out
Truong Ngoc Tuan
Experts
Unlike many other programs on the MQL5 market, this is a REAL trading expert advisor. I’m thrilled to introduce the   Time Range Break Out Expert Advisor —a meticulously crafted trading tool that stands apart from the rest. This EA is not just another automated system; it embodies a logical and disciplined approach to trading, free from the risky strategies often found in other programs. Key Highlights: No Martingale or Grid Strategies: This EA does not rely on dangerous martingale or grid funct
이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (384)
Experts
안녕하세요, 트레이더 여러분! 저는 퀀텀 생태계의 핵심이자 MQL5 역사상 가장 높은 평점과 베스트셀러를 기록한   퀀텀 퀸   입니다. 20개월 이상의 실거래 실적을 바탕으로 XAUUSD의 명실상부한 퀸으로 자리매김했습니다. 제 전문 분야는? 금이에요. 제 임무는? 일관되고 정확하며 지능적인 거래 결과를 반복적으로 제공하는 것입니다. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 할인된   가격입니다.   10개 구매 시마다 가격이 50달러씩 인상됩니다. 최종 가격은 1999달러입니다. 라이브 시그널:   여기를 클릭하세요 Quantum Queen mql5 공개 채널:   여기를 클릭하세요 ***Quantum Queen MT5를 구매하시면 Quantum StarMan을 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.68 (25)
Experts
실제 거래 계정을 통한 실시간 신호:  기본 MT4(7개월 이상 실시간 거래):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5(5개월 이상 실시간 거래):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 MQL5의 외환 EA 거래 채널:  제 MQL5 채널에 가입하여 최신 소식을 받아보세요.  MQL5의 14,000명 이상의 멤버로 구성된 제 커뮤니티 입니다. 10개 중 3개만 남았습니다. $399! 그 후 가격은 $499로 인상됩니다. EA는 구매한 모든 고객의 권리를 보장하기 위해 한정된 수량으로 판매됩니다. AI Gold Sniper는 다층 알고리즘 프레임워크를 기반으로 설계된 XAU/USD 거래에 최신 GPT-4o 모델(OpenAI의 GPT-4o)을 적용하여 비정형 데이터 처리와 시장 간 분석을 통합하여 거래 결정을 최적화합니다. AI Gold Sniper에 통합된 GPT-4o는 합성곱
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (9)
Experts
중요 참고 사항: 완전한 투명성을 보장하기 위해 이 EA와 연결된 실제 투자자 계정에 대한 액세스를 제공하여 조작 없이 실시간으로 성능을 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 단 5일 만에 전체 초기 자본이 완전히 인출되었으며, 그 이후로 EA는 원래 잔액에 대한 노출 없이 오로지 이익 자금만으로 거래하고 있습니다. 현재 가격 $199는 제한된 출시 제안이며, 10개가 판매되거나 다음 업데이트가 출시될 때 인상될 것입니다. 지금 사본을 구입하면 향후 인상과 관계없이 이 할인 가격으로 평생 액세스를 보장받습니다. Contact :    t.me/ Novagoldx     or   t.me/NOVA_GOLDX 라이브 신호: LIVE SIGNAL:   BITCOIN LIVE SIGNAL:   XAUUSD    NOVA GOLD X 1H  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number: 253171379 Investor Password:  111
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.7 (43)
Experts
AOT MT5 - 차세대 AI 다중 통화 시스템 Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] |  [Satellite Signal]  |  AOT Official Channel   중요! 구매 후, 설치 매뉴얼 및 설정 지침을 받으려면 개인 메시지를 보내주세요: 리소스 설명 AOT의 거래 빈도 이해 봇이 매일 거래하지 않는 이유 AOT 봇 설정 방법 단계별 설치 가이드 Set files AOT MT5는 AI 감정 분석 및 적응형 최적화 알고리즘 으로 구동되는 고급 Expert Advisor입니다. 수년간의 개선을 거쳐 개발된 이 완전 자동화 시스템은 리스크 관리를 사용하여 단일 AUDCAD M15 차트에서 16개 통화쌍을 거래합니다. AI 기반 기술 정적 지표를 사용하는 기존 EA와 달리, AOT는 Claude API 통합을 통해 실시간 AI 감정 필터링을 사용합니다. 이 차세대 접근 방식은 다차원 시장 패턴을 분석하여 우수한 진입 타이
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
4.89 (19)
Experts
XAUUSD를 위한 하이브리드 트레이딩 전략 – 뉴스 센티먼트 & 오더북 불균형의 결합 이 전략은 잘 활용되지 않지만 매우 효과적인 두 가지 트레이딩 접근 방식을 결합한 하이브리드 시스템으로, XAUUSD (금) 의 30분 차트 전용으로 개발되었습니다. 일반적인 전문가용 어드바이저(EA)는 보통 고정된 지표나 단순한 기술적 구조에 의존하는 반면, 본 시스템은 최신 데이터와 상황 기반 분석을 통합한 지능적인 시장 접근 모델에 기반합니다. 실시간 경제 뉴스의 센티먼트 분석 (GPT-5 활용) 틱 데이터를 기반으로 한 오더북 불균형(DOM) 시뮬레이션 이 두 구성 요소의 결합은 펀더멘털 정보와 시장 미시구조를 모두 고려하여 정확한 진입 및 청산 기반을 제공합니다. 구매 후 바로 저에게 연락해 주시면 설정 파일과 매뉴얼을 받아보실 수 있습니다. 검증된 신호 (ECN 계정) — NTRon 2000 [특징 & 권장 사항] 거래 상품 : XAUUSD (금) 시간 프레임 : 30분 (반응 속
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (94)
Experts
Quantum King EA - 모든 트레이더를 위해 개선된 지능형 파워 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 특별 출시 가격 라이브 신호:       여기를 클릭하세요 MT4 버전 :   여기를 클릭하세요 퀀텀 킹 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 ***Quantum King MT5를 구매하시면 Quantum StarMan을 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다!*** 자세한 내용은 개별적으로 문의하세요! 정확하고 규율 있게 거래를 진행하세요. Quantum King EA는   구조화된 그리드의 강점과 적응형 마팅게일의 지능을 하나의 완벽한 시스템으로 통합합니다. M5에서 AUDCAD를 위해 설계되었으며, 꾸준하고 통제된 성장을 원하는 초보자와 전문가 모두를 위해 구축되었습니다. Q
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (11)
Experts
실제 거래 계정을 통한 라이브 신호:  기본 설정:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 MQL5의 외환 EA 거래 채널:  제 MQL5 채널에 가입하여 최신 소식을 받아보세요.  MQL5에 14,000명 이상의 멤버가 있는 커뮤니티입니다 . $399에 10개 중 3개만 남았습니다! 그 후 가격은 $499로 인상됩니다. EA는 판매됩니다. 모든 구매 고객의 권리를 보장하기 위해 한정 수량으로 제공됩니다. AI Gold Trading은 고급 GPT-4o 모델을 활용하여 XAU/USD 시장에서 정교한 추세 추종 전략을 실행합니다. 이 시스템은 다중 시간대 수렴 분석을 사용하여 노이즈 감소를 위한 웨이블릿 변환과 진정한 추세 지속성을 식별하기 위한 부분 적분 기법을 결합합니다. 당사의 독점 알고리즘은 모멘텀 클러스터링 분석과 시장 변동성 상태에 대한 동적 적응을 가능하게 하는 체제 전환 감지를 통합합니다. EA는 베이지안 확률 모델을 활용하여 수익
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (19)
Experts
X Fusion AI — Neural-Adaptive Hybrid Trading System Limited-time discount. Only 7 left out of 20 — almost sold out. Current promotional price is $179, and it will soon return to $999. Running demonstration Live Performance After purchasing, please remember to send us a private message to receive the recommended parameters, instructions, precautions, and usage tips . Thank you very much for your support. Author profile (for MQL5 messaging): https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 1. Overview
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.63 (19)
Experts
라이브 신호가 10% 증가할 때마다 Zenox의 독점권 유지 및 전략 보호를 위해 가격이 인상됩니다. 최종 가격은 $2,999입니다. 라이브 시그널 IC Markets 계정, 증거로서 라이브 성과를 직접 확인하세요! 사용자 설명서 다운로드(영어) Zenox는 16개 통화쌍에 걸쳐 추세를 추적하고 위험을 분산하는 최첨단 AI 멀티페어 스윙 트레이딩 로봇입니다. 수년간의 헌신적인 개발 끝에 강력한 트레이딩 알고리즘이 탄생했습니다. 2000년부터 현재까지의 고품질 데이터 세트를 사용했습니다. AI는 최신 머신러닝 기법을 사용하여 서버에서 학습한 후 강화 학습을 거쳤습니다. 이 과정은 몇 주가 걸렸지만, 결과는 정말 인상적이었습니다. 학습 기간은 2000년부터 2020년까지입니다. 2020년부터 현재까지의 데이터는 Out Of Sample(샘플 외)입니다. 이 수준에서 수년간 Out Of Sample 성능을 달성한 것은 매우 놀라운 일입니다. 이는 AI 계층이 새로운 시장 상황에 아무런
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (10)
Experts
개요 Golden Hen EA 는 XAUUSD 전용으로 설계된 Expert Advisor입니다. 이 EA는 다양한 시장 상황과 타임프레임(M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12)에 의해 트리거되는 8가지 독립적인 거래 전략을 결합하여 작동합니다. EA는 진입 및 필터를 자동으로 관리하도록 설계되었습니다. EA의 핵심 로직은 특정 신호를 식별하는 데 중점을 둡니다. Golden Hen EA는 그리드, 마틴게일 또는 물타기(averaging) 기법을 사용하지 않습니다 . EA에 의해 오픈된 모든 거래는 사전에 정의된 손절매(Stop Loss) 및 이익실현(Take Profit) 을 사용합니다. 라이브 신호   |   공지 채널  | 설정 파일 다운로드 8가지 전략 개요 EA는 여러 타임프레임에서 XAUUSD 차트를 동시에 분석합니다: 전략 1 (M30):   이 전략은 최근 바(bar)의 특정 시퀀스를 분석하여 정의된 약세 패턴 이후의 잠재적인 강세 반전 신호를 식별합니다. 전
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.57 (76)
Experts
심볼 XAUUSD (골드/미국 달러) 기간 (타임프레임) H1-M15 (임의) 단일 거래 지원 예 최소 입금액 500 USD (또는 다른 통화로 환산된 금액) 모든 브로커와 호환 가능 예 (2자리 또는 3자리 시세, 모든 계좌 통화, 심볼 이름, GMT 시간 지원) 사전 설정 없이 작동 가능 예 기계 학습에 관심이 있다면 채널을 구독하세요: 구독하기! Mad Turtle 프로젝트 주요 특징: 진정한 기계 학습 이 전문가 자문(Expert Advisor, EA)은 GPT 웹사이트나 유사한 서비스에 연결되지 않습니다. 모델은 MT5에 내장된 ONNX 라이브러리를 통해 실행됩니다. 처음 실행 시, 위조할 수 없는 시스템 메시지가 표시됩니다.  CLICK 참조: ONNX (Open Neural Network Exchange). 자금 보호 사전 롤오버, 마이크로 스캘핑, 작은 표본의 좁은 범위 전략을 사용하지 않습니다. 그리드나 마틴게일 같은 위험한 전략을 사용하지 않습니다. 또한,
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (7)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — 양자 분석 코어를 탑재한 자율형 트레이딩 시스템 실거래 신호:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 요즘 많은 트레이더들이 센트 계좌 또는 극소량의 자금 으로 EA를 운용하며 결과를 조작하는 경우가 많습니다. 이는 사실상 그들이 자신의 시스템을 신뢰하지 않는다는 증거 이기도 합니다. 반면, 이 신호는 20,000달러의 실제 라이브 계좌 에서 운영됩니다. 이는 진정한 자본 투입 을 의미하며, 센트 계좌에서 흔히 발생하는 인위적인 성과 부풀리기 나 위험 왜곡 없이 투명한 퍼포먼스 를 제공합니다. Cryon X-9000은 높은 변동성 시장에서도 뛰어난 정밀도, 안정성 및 일관성을 유지하도록 설계된 차세대 자율형 트레이딩 아키텍처입니다. 시스템은 다층형 양자 기반 분석 코어를 바탕으로 구축되었으며, 시장 구조를 실시간으로 재구성하고 차갑고 정확한 수학적 로직을 통해 최적의 진입 지점을 식별합니다. 시스템의 중심에는 Cryon
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Experts
소개       Quantum Emperor EA는   유명한 GBPUSD 쌍을 거래하는 방식을 변화시키는 획기적인 MQL5 전문 고문입니다! 13년 이상의 거래 경험을 가진 숙련된 트레이더 팀이 개발했습니다. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA를 구매하시면   Quantum StarMan  를 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다!*** 자세한 내용은 비공개로 문의하세요. 확인된 신호:   여기를 클릭하세요 MT4 버전 :   여기를 클릭하세요 Quantum EA 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 10개 구매 시마다 가격이 $50씩 인상됩니다. 최종 가격 $1999 퀀텀 황제 EA       EA는 단일 거래를 다섯 개의 작은 거래로 지속적으로 분
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.85 (88)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — 신경망 거래의 정점이자 재정적 자유로 가는 길입니다. Aura Ultimate는 최첨단 AI 아키텍처, 시장 적응형 인텔리전스, 그리고 위험 관리형 정밀성을 결합한 Aura 제품군의 차세대 혁신입니다. Aura Black Edition과 Aura Neuron의 검증된 DNA를 기반으로 구축된 Aura Ultimate는 한 걸음 더 나아가, 두 제품의 강점을 하나의 통합된 다중 전략 생태계로 융합하는 동시에 완전히 새로운 차원의 예측 로직을 도입합니다. 매우 중요합니다. 전문가에게 구매하신 후 개인 메시지를 남겨주세요. 필요한 모든 권장 사항을 담은 지침을 보내드리겠습니다. Next 15 copies available for 1000 $, next price $1250 Aura Ultimate Advisor를 구매하면   두 개의 거래 계좌 번호에 연결된   Vortex, Oracle 또는 Aura Bitcoin Hash Advisor에 대한 무료 라이
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.62 (21)
Experts
장기 성장. 일관성. 회복력. Pivot Killer EA 는 단기적인 수익을 위한 시스템이 아닙니다. 장기적으로 안정적이고 지속 가능한 계좌 성장을 목표로 설계된 전문 트레이딩 알고리즘 입니다. XAUUSD (골드) 전용으로 개발된 Pivot Killer는 수년간의 연구, 테스트 및 체계적인 개발의 결과물입니다. 그 철학은 단순합니다: 일관성이 운보다 강하다 . 이 시스템은 다양한 시장 주기, 변동성 변화, 유동성 환경에서 스트레스 테스트를 거쳤으며, 단기적인 성과보다는 장기적인 생존과 안정성을 위해 설계되었습니다. 오래 지속되도록 설계된 전략.  그리드 없음. 마팅게일 없음. 물타기 없음. 100K Live account signal Small Live account signal 시장은 변화하고, 변동성은 이동하며, 추세는 오고 갑니다. Pivot Killer EA는 진정한 성장은 투기가 아니라 생존에서 비롯된다 는 것을 이해하는 트레이더를 위해 만들어졌습니다. 일시적인 정체
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (3)
Experts
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies the current trend direction using a long
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Experts
Aura Black Edition은 GOLD만 거래하도록 설계된 완전 자동화된 EA입니다. Expert는 2011-2020년 기간 동안 XAUUSD에서 안정적인 결과를 보였습니다. 위험한 자금 관리 방법, 마팅게일, 그리드 또는 스캘핑이 사용되지 않았습니다. 모든 브로커 조건에 적합합니다. 다층 퍼셉트론으로 학습된 EA 신경망(MLP)은 피드포워드 인공 신경망(ANN)의 한 종류입니다. MLP라는 용어는 모호하게 사용되며, 때로는 피드포워드 ANN에 느슨하게 사용되기도 하고, 때로는 임계값 활성화가 있는 여러 층의 퍼셉트론으로 구성된 네트워크를 엄격하게 지칭하기도 합니다. 다층 퍼셉트론은 특히 단일 은닉층이 있을 때 "바닐라" 신경망이라고도 합니다. MLP는 입력층, 은닉층, 출력층의 최소 3개 층의 노드로 구성됩니다. 입력 노드를 제외하고 각 노드는 비선형 활성화 함수를 사용하는 뉴런입니다. MLP는 역전파라는 지도 학습 기술을 사용하여 학습합니다. 다중 레이어와 비선형 활성화는
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (89)
Experts
소품 회사 준비 완료!   (   세트파일 다운로드   ) WARNING : 현재 가격으로 몇 장 남지 않았습니다! 최종 가격: 990$ 1EA를 무료로 받으세요(2개의 거래 계정에 대해) -> 구매 후 저에게 연락하세요 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal 골드 리퍼에 오신 것을 환영합니다! 매우 성공적인 Goldtrade Pro를 기반으로 구축된 이 EA는 동시에 여러 기간에 걸쳐 실행되도록 설계되었으며 거래 빈도를 매우 보수적인 것부터 극단적인 변동까지 설정할 수 있는 옵션이 있습니다. EA는 여러 확인 알고리즘을 사용하여 최적의 진입 가격을 찾고 내부적으로 여러 전략을 실행하여 거래 위험을 분산시킵니다. 모든 거래에는 손절매와 이익 실현이 있지만, 위험을 최소화하고 각 거래의 잠재력을 극대화하기 위해 후행 손절매와 후행 이익 이익도 사용합니다. 이 시스템은 매우
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
5 (6)
Experts
실제 거래 계좌 기반 LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL (IC MARKETS)  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082?source=Site+Signals+My   이 EA는 MQL5에 표시된 검증된 실거래 시그널 과 동일한 로직 및 실행 규칙을 사용합니다. 권장 및 최적화된 설정 을 적용하고, 신뢰할 수 있는 ECN / RAW 스프레드 브로커 를 사용할 경우, 실거래 동작은 해당 라이브 시그널의 성과와 거래 구조를 밀접하게 반영하게 됩니다. 다만 브로커 조건, 스프레드, 체결 품질 및 VPS 환경 차이로 인해 개인별 결과는 달라질 수 있습니다. 본 EA는 한정 수량으로 판매됩니다 — 현재 USD 349에 단 2개의 라이선스만 남아 있습니다. 구매 후 사용자 매뉴얼과 추천 설정을 받기 위해 개인 메시지로 연락해 주세요. 그리드 매매 없음 · 마틴게일 전략 없음 · 손실 물타기(평균단가 전략) 없음 중요 안내: GoldWave는 실제 시장
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.69 (52)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Gold Atlas
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
Experts
먼저 이것을 읽어주세요 (매우 중요) 단기적인 계좌 거래나 빠른 수익을 위한 용도로 설계되지 않았습니다. 마팅게일 없음 / 그리드 없음 / AI 없음 장기적인 안정성을 중시하는 트레이더를 위해 설계되었습니다. 실시간 결과:   실시간 신호   |   주요 포트폴리오   |   FTMO 결과 출시 기념 특별 할인! 현재 가격은 한정 수량에 한해 적용됩니다. 수량 소진 후에는 가격이 인상됩니다. 골드 아틀라스란 무엇인가요? 골드 아틀라스는 금(XAUUSD) 거래를 위한 전문 자동 매매 시스템입니다. 이 시스템은 여러 진입 경로를 활용하는 돌파 매매 전략을 통해 단기적인 가격 변동과 장기적인 추세 돌파를 모두 포착합니다. 이 시스템은 지표나 고정된 기간에 기반하지 않으며, 곡선 맞춤을 줄이고 견고성을 향상시키기 위해 최소한의 최적화만 사용합니다. 골드 아틀라스는 각각 고유한 손절매 및 트레일링 스톱 로직을 갖춘 5개의 서로 다른 돌파 레벨을 사용하여 강력한 내부 분산 효과를 제공합니다
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (27)
Experts
볼텍스 - 미래를 위한 투자 메타트레이더 플랫폼에서 금(XAU/USD) 거래를 위해 특별히 제작된 볼텍스 골드 EA 전문 어드바이저입니다. 독점 지표와 개발자의 비밀 알고리즘을 사용하여 구축된 이 EA는 금 시장에서 수익성 있는 움직임을 포착하도록 설계된 종합 트레이딩 전략을 사용합니다. 전략의 주요 구성 요소에는 이상적인 진입 및 청산 지점을 정확하게 알려주는 CCI 및 파라볼릭 인디케이터와 같은 클래식 인디케이터가 포함됩니다. Vortex Gold EA의 핵심은 고급 신경망 및 머신러닝 기술입니다. 이러한 알고리즘은 과거 데이터와 실시간 데이터를 지속적으로 분석하여 EA가 진화하는 시장 추세에 더 정확하게 적응하고 대응할 수 있도록 합니다. 딥러닝을 활용하여 Vortex Gold EA는 패턴을 인식하고 지표 매개변수를 자동으로 조정하며 시간이 지남에 따라 성능을 개선합니다. 독점 지표, 머신 러닝, 적응형 트레이딩 알고리즘이 결합된 Vortex Gold EA의 강력한 조합입니다
XAU Master EA
Branislav Bridzik
5 (3)
Experts
XAUUSD Master is a multi-system Expert Advisor designed specifically for gold (XAUUSD) trading. It combines 10 independent trading systems running simultaneously, each with different parameters to capture different market conditions. The EA includes advanced risk management features, prop firm spoofing features, and a simple information panel for real-time monitoring. After the purchase send me private message to recieve manual with instructions! Trading Approach & Strategies The EA employs a
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.22 (72)
Experts
SmartChoise EA – XAU/USD(금) M1 시간대용 신경망 기반 트레이딩 시스템 사용자 매뉴얼은 내 프로필 페이지의 링크를 통해 확인할 수 있으며, 모든 설정과 옵션에 대한 자세한 설명이 포함되어 있습니다. 텔레그램 채널에서는 서로 다른 잔액, 위험 수준, 설정으로 SmartChoise를 실행하는 여러 계정을 확인할 수도 있습니다. 이는 EA의 실제 성능을 다양한 브로커와 조건에서 확인할 수 있는 좋은 방법입니다. 가격이 현재 인하되었습니다. 이 EA는 장기적이고 통제된 성장을 목표로 설계되었습니다. 이를 이해하고 리스크 수용 범위에 맞추는 것이 성공의 열쇠입니다. 실시간 시장 데이터를 지속적으로 분석하여 현재 시장 조건에 맞게 트레이딩 전략을 조정하는 신경망 기반 엔진을 사용합니다. 이 접근 방식은 거래 진입 최적화, 리스크 관리 개선, 노출을 지능적으로 관리하는 데 도움이 됩니다. Martingale 전략에 의존하는 시스템과 달리, SmartChoise EA는 적응형
Golden Mirage mt5
Michela Russo
4.72 (32)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
The Techno Deity EA MT5
Solomon Din
Experts
The Techno Deity — XAUUSD 디지털 도미넌스 실시간 신호 및 모니터링: 공식 계정에서 시스템 성과를 확인하세요: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2349716 프로모션: Cryon X-9000 어드바이저를 선물로 받으실 수 있습니다. 조건 및 액세스 문의는 직접 연락해 주세요. The Techno Deity는 골드 시장의 혼돈 속에서 구조적 질서를 찾는 트레이더를 위한 하이테크 트레이딩 시스템입니다. 가격 추종을 넘어 기관의 관심 구역과 시장 불균형을 식별하는 디지털 직관 알고리즘을 사용합니다. 주요 장점 유동성 지능: 숨겨진 유동성 클러스터를 스캔하여 강력한 임펄스 지점에서 진입합니다. 신경망 트렌드 필터: 노이즈와 가짜 조정을 걸러내고 진정한 추세를 포착합니다. 제로 그리드 철학: 마틴게일이나 그리드 전략을 사용하지 않습니다. 수학적 우위를 바탕으로 한 '원 엔트리-원 엑시트' 원칙을 고수합니다. 기술 사양 종목: 골드 (XAUUSD)
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — 25년 이상의 경험을 가진 저자로부터, 마틴게일이나 그리드 없이 모든 자산을 거래하는 전문 거래 어드바이저. 대부분의 최고 어드바이저는 상승하는 금으로 작동합니다. 테스트에서 훌륭하게 보입니다... 금이 상승하는 동안은. 하지만 트렌드가 소진되면 어떻게 될까요? 누가 당신의 예금을 보호할까요? HTTP EA는 영원한 성장을 믿지 않습니다 — 변화하는 시장에 적응하며, 투자 포트폴리오를 광범위하게 다각화하고 예금을 보호하도록 설계되었습니다. 그것은 상승, 하락, 횡보의 모든 모드에서 동등하게 성공하는 규율 있는 알고리즘입니다. 프로처럼 거래합니다. HTTP EA는 위험과 시간의 정밀 관리 시스템입니다. 역사상의 아름다운 차트로 어드바이저를 선택하지 마세요. 작동 원칙으로 선택하세요. 자산 임의, 구매 후 각자 .set 파일 타임프레임 M5-H4 (어드바이저 설정에서 지정) 원리 동적 가격 부족 영역 작업 예금 $100부터. 레버리지
Cheat Engine
Connor Michael Woodson
5 (1)
Experts
Cheat Engine은 웹 기반 API를 통해 글로벌 외환 시장 심리를 활용하여 판단을 내릴 수 있는 중급 수준의 골드 스캘핑 시스템입니다. Cheat Engine 실시간 시그널이 곧 출시됩니다. 현재 가격은 인상될 예정입니다. 한정 기간 가격 149 USD 단일 진입 거래만 사용합니다. 그리드나 마틴게일 방식은 사용하지 않습니다. 일일 변동성에 적응하는 지능형 트레일링 스탑 청산 글로벌 외환 시장 심리는 총 계좌 가치가 10억 USD를 초과하는 수십만 명의 트레이더 포지션을 측정한 데이터입니다. Cheat Engine은 API를 통해 이 데이터를 즉시 불러와 판단에 활용할 수 있습니다. 이는 선택 기능이며, 사용자가 완전히 사용자 정의할 수 있습니다. 권장 설정 차트: XAUUSD 타임프레임: H1 입력값 로트 크기 계산 방법 - 자동 로트 또는 고정 로트 선택 고정 로트 크기 - 고정 로트 크기 자동 로트 - 계좌 통화 기준 해당 금액당 0.01로트 최대 스프레드 - 포지션
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.5 (12)
Experts
Autorithm AI 기술 설명   AUTORITHM 은 MetaTrader 5용으로 설계된 첨단 인공지능 기반 거래 시스템으로, 10개의 전문 AI 레이어 를 활용해 시장을 종합적으로 분석합니다. 이 전문가 어드바이저(EA)는 고급 AI 알고리즘을 사용하여 시장 데이터를 처리하고, 거래 기회를 식별하며, 지능형 위험 관리 프로토콜을 통해 거래를 실행합니다. [guide line]       [SET FILES] ⸻ 핵심 기능 이 시스템은 10개의 개별 AI 레이어 가 협력하여 시장 상황을 분석하고 거래를 실행합니다. 각 AI 레이어는 다음과 같은 시장 분석 분야에 특화되어 있습니다. • 기술적 분석 • 패턴 인식 • 가격 행동 분석 • 추세 분석 • 변동성 분석 • 위험 관리 • 뉴스 분석 • 시간 분석 • 마틴게일 시스템 관리 • 최종 의사결정 EA에는 시간 기반 거래 세션 설정, 뉴스 이벤트 필터링, AI 기반 변동성 보호 메커니즘이 포함되어 있습니다. ⸻ 10대 AI
필터:
리뷰 없음
리뷰 답변