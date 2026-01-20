Market Golden Goose EA - User Manual





Market Golden Goose – User Manual

Market Golden Goose is an automated trading system (Expert Advisor) designed for MetaTrader 5. It combines indicator-based entries, grid and hedge logic, advanced risk management, and an interactive control panel to assist traders in managing automated operations safely and efficiently.





Download the Advisor here.





1. EA Input Parameters

1.1 EA Options

Magic Number: Unique identifier used to manage EA positions.

Operation Timeframe: Timeframe used for trade logic.

Max Spread: Maximum allowed spread (in points).

Panel ON: Enables or disables the on-chart control panel.

1.2 Indicator Options

Bands Period: Period for Bollinger Bands.

ATR Period: Period for ATR calculation.

ATR EMA: EMA smoothing period applied to ATR.

RSI Period: Period for RSI indicator.

1.3 Strategy Options

Trade Strategy: Defines the trading logic used for entries.

1.4 Positions Options

Multiple Positions: Allows or blocks multiple positions.

Stop Loss in Points: Fixed stop loss distance.

Take Profit in Points: Fixed take profit distance.

Partial Mode: Enables partial close.

Points for Partial: Trigger distance for partial close.

Partial Percentage: Volume percentage for partial close.

Break Even Mode: Enables break-even logic.

Points for Break Even: Distance to activate break-even.

Step for Break Even: Offset after break-even.

Trailing Stop: Enables trailing stop.

How many Bars for Trailing Stop: How many bars the EA must wait surge to move the TS.

1.5 Risk Management

Use Autolot: Enables automatic lot sizing.

Autolot Type: Method used for lot calculation.

Orders Volume: Initial lot size for the new position.

Risk Percent: Risk per order, if Use Autolot is true.

Max Position Lot: Maximum lot size in the whole position, initial position + grid orders + hedge orders.

Max Order Lot: Maximum lot size fir a new order.

Grid Multiplier: Lot multiplier for grid orders.

1.6 Daily Targets Definitions

Daily Profit Target: Daily profit objective.

Daily Loss Limit: Maximum allowed daily loss.

1.7 Grid Definitions

Enable Grid: Enables grid trading.

How many Grid Lines: Maximum grid orders.

Space Between Grid Lines: Distance between grid levels. If used, the spacing calculated by ATR is disabled.

Multiplier of Grid ATR: ATR multiplier if no value is used on Space Between Grid Lines.

Enable Hedge: Enables hedge orders to protect negative grid’s Drawdown and lower the negative equity on the actual position.

Multiplier for Hedge: Hedge lot multiplier.

Profit to Close Grid: Target profit to close grid.

Financial Stop Loss: Maximum floating loss cross EA positions to prevent account blowing up.

1.8 Datetime Restrictions

Start Hour / Ending Hour: Trading window in hours, where the EA will be allowed to operate.

Trading Days: Specifies the permitted days to operate if No time Restrictions is false.

Block All Operations: Disables trading: Block new trades and any on going trades modifications. Ie: Trailing Stop, Break Even etc...

Close All Positions at End of Day: Closes all the positions at end of the day.

No Time Restrictions: Ignores time filters.

2. EA Control Panel

The panel displays real-time account data and provides manual control buttons to give you the power of stop trading at any time without closing the running trades.

2.1 Panel Information Fields

Account Mode: It show the type of account you are using, if Hedging or Netting.

Account Balance: Current account balance.

Account Equity: Current account equity.

Active Positions: Number of open positions for this EA on the current Symbol.

Account Profit/Loss: Floating P/L.

Symbol Profit/Loss: Current symbol P/L: The drawdown

Drawdown (%): Current drawdown for the current Symbol by the EA.

Spread: Current spread.

Performance Metrics - Daily, Weekly, Monthly, Yearly returns:

The performance of the EA on the current Symbol.







2.2 Panel Buttons

CLOSE ALL: Closes all EA positions.

ON / OFF Button:

Green - EA allowed to open new trades.

Red - EA blocked from opening new trades.

3. Operational Notes

Always test before live usage. Grid and hedge strategies involve higher risk. Proper risk configuration is essential.

4. Disclaimer

This EA does not guarantee profits. The user is responsible for all trading decisions.