Trend Strength Matrix MT4

Powered by SVX Strategies Quant Team

Tired of switching between charts? Trend Strength Matrix gives you an eagle-eye view of the market. This professional dashboard monitors the Adaptive RSI state across 4 key timeframes (M15, H1, H4, D1) simultaneously.

Stop Monitoring, Start Automating
Watching a dashboard all day is exhausting. If you want the execution to be handled automatically by our systems, copy our official algorithms:

WHAT DOES THIS DASHBOARD TELL YOU?
For each timeframe, it calculates in real-time:

  • 1. Current RSI Value: Precise momentum reading.
  • 2. Adaptive State: Is the market Overbought or Oversold based on historical volatility?

Key Features:

  • Instant Insight: See instantly if there is confluence between timeframes (e.g., H1 and H4 both Oversold).
  • Adaptive Logic: Uses the same advanced algorithm as our other institutional indicators.
  • Clean Design: Integrates perfectly into your chart without obstructing price action.
  • Color Alerts: Text coded by color (Green/Red/Gray) for rapid interpretation.

Strategy:

  • Confluence: Look for trades when multiple timeframes show the same state (e.g., M15 and H1 in "Oversold" -> Strong Buy Signal).
  • Filtering: Do not trade against the trend of higher timeframes.

SVX Strategies | Chief Investment Officer: Alberto Boada
Disclaimer: Educational tool. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

