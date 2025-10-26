UltraHMABreakthroughSystem
- Göstergeler
- Dong Liang Zheng
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
This is a professional trader's breakthrough system indicator that can be used for trading in various categories. Using the Hull moving average to create trend charts and provide price pressure and support positions, it provides traders with trading references for each cycle. Welcome to use it, if you have any questions, please contact us. The last 50 candlesticks for price pressure and support settings can be reset according to your needs