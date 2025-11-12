Magic Auto TP and SL
- Yardımcı programlar
- Kamel Mokaddes
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 15
Professional automated trade management utility that instantly sets Take Profit and Stop Loss on all your trades, with advanced Breakeven and Trailing Stop features. Perfect for scalpers and day traders who want hands-free risk management.
Key Features:
⚡ Instant TP/SL placement on all trades (manual or automated)
🎯 Smart Breakeven system - locks profits automatically
📈 Advanced Trailing Stop - follows winning trades dynamically
🔧 Fully customizable - adjust all parameters to your strategy
✅ Works on any timeframe, symbol, and broker (4/5 digit)
🎛️ Enable/disable features independently
🔔 Optional alerts for all trade modifications