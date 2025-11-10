Gold Trend Hours AI
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Erick Ariel Gonzalez Deras
- Sürüm: 2.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Gold Trend Hours AI it is an Expert Advisor designed to automatically trade XAUUSD (Gold), taking advantage of directional movements during specific market hours. It combines technical analysis, risk management, and hourly monitoring to identify high-probability entries with a favorable risk-reward structure.
⚙️ Main features
✅Designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold).
🕒It operates only during configured hours, avoiding low-liquidity sessions.
📉 Uses trend and pullback confirmations to find precise entries.
💰 Automatic lot size management based on available margin.
🧩Compatible with standard, cent, and micro accounts.
🔒 Includes automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit systems.
🧠 Filters duplicate trades using a unique Magic Number
⚡ Main Settings
|Parámetro
|Description
|StartHour
|Start time for searching for trades
|EndHour
|Closing time for trades
|Lots
|Fixed or automatic lot size (depending on settings)
|AutoLot
|Enable/disable automatic lot calculation
|RiskPercent
|Risk percentage per trade
|StopLoss
|Stop Loss level (in points)
|TakeProfit
|Take Profit level (in points)
|MagicNumber
|Unique identifier for each trade
📊 Usage Recommendations
-
🪙 Recommended pair: XAUUSD
-
⏱️ Timeframe: M15, M30 o H1
-
💵 Suggested minimum deposit: $100 (micro or cent account)
-
⚖️ Recommended leverage:1:500
-
🚫 Do not trade manually while the EA is active.