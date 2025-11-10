Gold Trend Hours AI

Gold Trend Hours AI it is an Expert Advisor designed to automatically trade XAUUSD (Gold), taking advantage of directional movements during specific market hours. It combines technical analysis, risk management, and hourly monitoring to identify high-probability entries with a favorable risk-reward structure.

⚙️ Main features

  • ✅Designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold).

  • 🕒It operates only during configured hours, avoiding low-liquidity sessions.

  • 📉 Uses trend and pullback confirmations to find precise entries.

  • 💰 Automatic lot size management based on available margin.

  • 🧩Compatible with standard, cent, and micro accounts.

  • 🔒 Includes automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit systems.

  • 🧠 Filters duplicate trades using a unique Magic Number

 Main Settings

Parámetro Description
StartHour Start time for searching for trades
EndHour Closing time for trades
Lots Fixed or automatic lot size (depending on settings)
AutoLot Enable/disable automatic lot calculation
RiskPercent Risk percentage per trade
StopLoss Stop Loss level (in points)
TakeProfit Take Profit level (in points)
MagicNumber Unique identifier for each trade

📊 Usage Recommendations

  • 🪙 Recommended pair: XAUUSD

  • ⏱️ Timeframe: M15, M30 o H1

  • 💵 Suggested minimum deposit: $100 (micro or cent account)

  • ⚖️ Recommended leverage:1:500

  • 🚫 Do not trade manually while the EA is active.


