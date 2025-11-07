Stern Advisor v5

"Stern" is a cutting-edge Forex trading bot designed for advanced traders. This high-tech tool is an indispensable assistant for anyone who wants to automate their trading processes as much as possible.

The bot's algorithm is based on pending orders, which are placed at a certain distance from the current price and are triggered only when the price reaches a specified level. The bot also uses trailing pending orders, which is activated when the price moves. As soon as the order becomes a market order, the bot automatically protects it with a fixed stop loss and take profit, and also uses the trailing stop algorithm. Depending on the market situation, the bot switches between several strategies.

A special feature is the ability to bring price points to a single conditional value, which allows you to use the same settings on different time intervals and currency pairs.





Reliability and stability: "Stern" is developed using the latest technology, ensuring the reliability and stability of its operation.

Smart Risk Management: With its built-in Money Management system, Stern helps you manage your risk levels and optimize your trading strategies.

Real-time Market Analysis: The bot analyzes key market parameters - opening price, high, low, close and volume - to accurately determine current trends.

Flexible Settings: Stern offers a wide range of parameters, allowing traders to customize the bot to their individual requirements and market conditions.

Automated Trading Signals: The bot generates accurate buy and sell signals based on complex algorithms and strategies, helping traders make informed decisions.

Effective Trailing Stop: The trailing stop function protects profits and allows you to maximize your earnings during favorable price movements.

Multi-Level Protection: The bot provides spread control and offers other options to minimize risks and protect against unforeseen market events.

Ease of Use: Even without deep programming knowledge, any trader can easily set up and use Stern for successful trading.





"Stern" is not just a Forex trading tool, but a powerful combination of advanced technologies and practical trading experience that will help you implement successful strategies and achieve your financial goals.





Parameters:

PriceCorrection

FixLot

RiskOn

Risk Management Enable

Risk

CountSeria

StepExponent

LevelStart

LengthA

DeviationA

LengthB

DeviationB

StepCorrections

TakeProfit

StopLoss

TrailingPendingOn

TrailingPendingStart

TrailingOrder

TrailingOrderStart orders)

TTrailingOrderStop (Stop trailing orders)

SpreadLimitOn (Enable spread limit)

SpreadLimitMin (Minimum spread value)

SpreadLimitMax (Maximum spread value)

MagicNumber (Magic number)

OrdersComment (Comment to orders)

Requotes (Requotes)

ActionFilling (Action filling)











