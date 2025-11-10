Golden Rise V3
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Igor Vihodet
- Sürüm: 1.21
- Etkinleştirmeler: 7
GOLDEN RISE — Professional Multi-Timeframe System for GOLD (XAUUSD)
Gold is powerful, but it also carries risk.
A single strong trend can destroy a grid system.
GOLDEN RISE offers a different approach: market logic, clear risk control, and multi-timeframe analysis.
✔️ Fixed or percentage risk — you control your capital.
MULTI-TIMEFRAME ANALYSIS
The advisor combines three independent strategies that work simultaneously on different timeframes.
This ensures diversification of entry points and increases stability.
🔹 Multi-level market analysis
🔹 Different types of entries and signal filtering
🔹 Automatic instrument detection and application of the necessary parameters
SMART RISK MANAGEMENT
GOLDEN RISE is equipped with a flexible lot calculation system:
Manual Lotsize — fixed volume
Risk per Trade (%) — risk from balance
Lots per Balance — dynamic volume
Additionally:
✔️ Adaptive Trailing Stop
✔️ Protection against slippage and wide spreads
✔️ Automatic removal of opposite orders
PROFESSIONAL FEATURES
⚡ Virtual Expiration — automatic deletion of old pending orders
⚡ Freeze/Stop Level Control — compliance with broker requirements
⚡ Information panel — key parameters on the screen
⚡ Emergency Close (X key) — closing all positions with one click
3 BUILT-IN STRATEGIES
1️⃣ Main Trend — catching large directional movements
2️⃣ Swing Trader — medium-term trades with potential
3️⃣ Position Trading — long-term trading from key levels
ADVANTAGES
✅ No martingale or grids
✅ Suitable for real trading and prop accounts
✅ Designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold)
✅ Works with any type of broker
✅ Easy setup and flexible adaptation
RECOMMENDATIONS
Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)
Timeframes: H1
Minimum deposit: from 500 USD
Account type: ECN / RAW spread
Recommended broker — with low spread on gold