Trend Regularity Adaptive Moving Average Indicator for MT5

TRAMA Indicator for MT5

Overview

The Trend Regularity Adaptive Moving Average (TRAMA) is an intelligent adaptive moving average that dynamically adjusts its sensitivity based on market structure and trend consistency. Unlike standard moving averages, TRAMA reacts to how frequently new highs or lows are formed within a defined period, providing an adaptive balance between trend-following precision and range stability.

How It Works

TRAMA automatically detects how regularly price forms new highs or lows and uses this measure to adapt its smoothing behavior:

During strong, consistent trends , the line becomes more responsive, following price closely for earlier entries.

During sideways or irregular conditions, it smooths out and filters noise, helping to avoid false signals.

This adaptability allows TRAMA to serve as both a trend confirmation tool and a stability filter in volatile or consolidating markets.

Inputs

Length: Defines the lookback period. Higher values produce smoother results.

Source: The price input used for calculations (default: Close).

Trading Features

Includes Buy and Sell signal buffers that detect TRAMA direction changes.

Generates alerts when new signals occur, keeping traders informed in real time.

Backtesting support allows traders to test Buy/Sell signals directly on historical data.

On-screen visualization clearly marks signals for easy interpretation.

Fully EA-friendly — all logic runs through buffers (no graphical objects), ensuring high speed and compatibility for automated trading systems.

Usage

TRAMA can be used like any moving average but provides several advantages:

Adapts to trend strength — tightens during strong moves and smooths during ranges.

Improves crossover systems — gives earlier and cleaner signals.

Serves as adaptive support/resistance — trails price naturally.

Performs with high speed and low CPU load, suitable for multi-chart or EA setups.

Performance Highlights