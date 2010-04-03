Squeeze momentum Indicator for MT5

The Smart Squeeze Momentum Indicator MT5 is a powerful trading tool that helps traders identify periods of market contraction, expansion, and potential trend reversals. Built on the proven concepts of Bollinger Bands and Keltner Channels, this indicator detects “squeeze” conditions and provides a clear momentum histogram along with buy and sell trading signals.

Key Features

Momentum Histogram – Visualizes the strength and direction of market momentum.





Squeeze Detection – Identifies low-volatility conditions when Bollinger Bands move inside Keltner Channels.





Buy & Sell Signal Buffers – Generates directional signals when squeeze conditions release and momentum confirms.





Integrated Tester Panel – Backtest performance directly in the MT5 Strategy Tester.





Customizable Inputs – Flexible settings for Bollinger Bands (BB) and Keltner Channels (KC), with True Range option.





Inputs & Settings

BB Length / Multiplier – Configure Bollinger Bands for squeeze accuracy.





KC Length / Multiplier – Adjust Keltner Channels for volatility filtering.





Use True Range – Enable advanced calculation for precise results.





Tester Options – Backtest with start date, take profit (TP), and stop loss (SL) in points.





How It Works

A squeeze condition occurs when Bollinger Bands contract inside the Keltner Channels, signaling low volatility.





When volatility expands, Bollinger Bands break outside the channels, indicating potential momentum shifts.





The histogram color changes according to momentum direction and intensity.





Buy and sell arrows appear when squeeze releases align with momentum confirmation.





Why Traders Use It

Detects high-probability breakout setups in Forex, stocks, indices, and crypto.





Helps capture trend reversals and momentum trades with precision.





Provides clear visual signals for discretionary traders and buffer outputs for automated Expert Advisors (EAs).





Additional Notes

All buffers (histogram, squeeze, buy, and sell) are fully available for EA integration.





Designed for analytical and educational purposes – does not guarantee profits.





Compatible with the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform.





Perfect for traders looking to master volatility breakouts, improve momentum trading strategies, and combine Bollinger Band squeeze setups with automated or manual trading systems.



