Timer Pro
- Göstergeler
- Juan Pablo Sanchez Correa
- Sürüm: 1.60
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Timer PRO
Candle timer with real-time gain/loss display.
FUNCTIONS:
- Exact countdown to candle close
- Floating profit/loss display updated every second
- Green for gains, red for losses
- Automatic sum of all positions for the symbol
- Works on all timeframes (M1 to MN)
- Customizable position and colors
IDEAL FOR:
- Scalping and day trading
- Trading with precise timing
- Visual position management
- Instant profit and loss monitoring
INSTALLATION:
Download → Drag to the chart → Done
Compatible with forex, indices, metals, cryptocurrencies, and stocks on MetaTrader 5.
