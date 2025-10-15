Timer F
- Göstergeler
- Juan Pablo Sanchez Correa
- Sürüm: 1.0
Timer
Countdown timer for candle close.
FUNCTIONS:
- Exact countdown to candle close
- It works on all timeframes (M1 to MN)
- 2 display formats
- Customizable font color and size
- Adjustable position on the chart
- Real-time update every second
IDEAL FOR:
- Scalping and day trading
- Trading with precise timing
- Practice time management in operations
- All traders who need timing control
Do you want more?
Upgrade to Timer PRO and get:
- Real-time Profit/Loss display
- Green for profits, red for losses
- Automatic sum of all positions
- Complete visual control of your operations
INSTALLATION:
Download → Drag to the chart → Done
Compatible with forex, indices, metals, cryptocurrencies, and stocks on MetaTrader 5.
timer, candle, countdown, trading, scalping, timeframe, free, clock
