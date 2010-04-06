ProfPro

Online Diary: 

This indicator is designed to help traders keep track of profits and losses over various time periods, such as current profit, today’s profit, yesterday’s profit, and so on, up to the profit for the current year.

The indicator offers several configuration options, such as the calculation of profit percentage relative to the balance at the beginning of the day, week, month, quarter, or year. It also allows for the customization of text placement and colors to suit the user’s needs.


Önerilen ürünler
Renko Chart with Moving Average
Aleksey Usachev
Göstergeler
Renko Chart with Moving Average. Classic Renko charts idea. It is protted on main chart and Moving Average can be applied. Prices for bars are used from a lower timeframe. Parameters: BarsBack - how many bars of lower timeframe to use. If value is zero than it will use all available bars. LTF - lower timeframe. BrickSize - Renko bar in points. BullishColor - color for bull candle. BearishColor - color for bear candle. HideLineChart - if this value is true the line chart when be hidden when sele
FREE
Double Fibonacci
Fabio Mazzotta
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Fibonacci will be designed by default based on the monthly candle but you can simultaneously view Fibonacci on a weekly candle or you can choose your two favorite timeframes. When you run this script, an input prompt will appear and the following input parameters can be configured: Input Parameters: Name Example Default Timeframe1 Monthly 43200 Timeframe2 Weekly 10080 TF1status 1 on 1 TF2status 0 off 0 candleID you can choose which candle to apply 1 Prefix1 It's is the prefix of the first object
FREE
MASi Three Screens
Aleksey Terentev
5 (2)
Göstergeler
MASi Three Screens is based on the trading strategy by Dr. Alexander Elder. This indicator is a collection of algorithms. Algorithms are based on the analysis of charts of several timeframes. You can apply any of the provided algorithms. List of versions of algorithms:     ThreeScreens v1.0 - A simple implementation, with analysis of the MACD line;     ThreeScreens v1.1 - A simple implementation, with analysis of the MACD histogram;     ThreeScreens v1.2 - Combines the first two algorithms in
FREE
YY Line of Renko on the Chart
Yuryi Yatsenko
5 (3)
Göstergeler
This indicator is the basis for an Expert Advisor that can be categorized as "almost Grail". See details below.             This indicator displays the projection of the Renko chart on the price chart. This projection is displayed as a stepped line, not as "bricks" (rectangles). See slides 1 and 2. Abbreviated name of the indicator: LRC – L ine of R enko on the price C hart.             The principle of its construction is very simple. First, a grid of horizontal lines (levels) is bu
FREE
Candle GAP
Thushara Dissanayake
3 (1)
Göstergeler
Mum GAP   göstergesi, haftanın her günü için mum boşluklarını otomatik olarak belirlediğinden,   Boşluk Ticareti Stratejilerini   kullanan tacirler için önemli bir araçtır. Boşluk, art arda iki günün kapanış ve açılış arasındaki fiyat seviyesi farkını ifade eder. Bu gösterge dört tür boşluk modelini tanır: Ortak, Koparma, Devam ve Tükenme. Tüccarlar, bu göstergeyi herhangi bir tabloya dahil ederek sinyallerini doğrulayabilir ve alım satım kararlarını geliştirebilir. Mum GAP göstergesinin temel ö
FREE
Renko bars builder
Navdeep Singh
4.2 (5)
Göstergeler
The indicator builds a Renko chart in the sub window for the current symbol. The bars are formed from live data and the desired bar size can be set in the inputs tab. Most importantly, because the Renko chart only uses price to construct bars and ignores time, the indicator can be applied to any time frame and same results can be achieved. Recommended usage As Renko charts are famous for eliminating noise so traders can use this tool to see clear picture of the trend to help their analysis, entr
FREE
Free automatic fibonacci
Tonny Obare
4.67 (49)
Göstergeler
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
MTF Heiken Ashi MA
Brian Lillard
Göstergeler
MTF Heiken Ashi MA is a multiple timeframe Heiken Ashi & Moving Average indicator. Fully customizable for advanced & unique Heiken Ashi & Moving Average calculations. Key Features Modified appearance and appeal from the traditional using only H eiken Ashi MA bodies. MTF Higher or lower timeframes available making this it great for trends and scalping. There are many settings that can be non-repaint for signals at a new bar and at bar 0. Inputs Timeframe  = PERIOD_CURRENT - timeframe of Moving
FREE
Forex Market Profile and Vwap
Lorentzos Roussos
4.83 (6)
Göstergeler
Forex Piyasası Profili (kısaca FMP) Bu ne değildir: FMP, klasik harf kodlu TPO ekranı değildir, genel grafik veri profili hesaplamasını görüntülemez ve grafiği periyotlara bölmez ve hesaplamaz. Bu ne yapar : En önemlisi, FMP göstergesi, kullanıcı tanımlı spektrumun sol kenarı ile kullanıcı tanımlı spektrumun sağ kenarı arasında bulunan verileri işleyecektir. Kullanıcı, fare ile göstergenin her iki ucunu çekerek spektrumu tanımlayabilir. Göstergeler sağ kenar canlı çubuğa ve daha uzağa (gelec
FREE
Trendline indicator
David Muriithi
2 (1)
Göstergeler
Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
FREE
Market Profile 3
Hussien Abdeltwab Hussien Ryad
3 (2)
Göstergeler
Market Profile 3 MetaTrader 4 indicator  — is a classic Market Profile implementation that can show the price density over time, outlining the most important price levels, value area, and control value of a given trading session. This indicator can be attached to timeframes between M1 and D1 and will show the Market Profile for daily, weekly, monthly, or even intraday sessions. Lower timeframes offer higher precision. Higher timeframes are recommended for better visibility. It is also possible t
FREE
Follow The Line
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
3.94 (16)
Göstergeler
FOLLOW THE LINE GET THE FULL VERSION HERE: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/36024 This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL.  It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more
FREE
WH Price Wave Pattern MT4
Wissam Hussein
4.4 (5)
Göstergeler
Fiyat Dalga Modeli   MT4 --(ABCD Modeli)--   hoş geldiniz     ABCD modeli, teknik analiz dünyasında güçlü ve yaygın olarak kullanılan bir ticaret modelidir. Tüccarların piyasadaki potansiyel alım ve satım fırsatlarını belirlemek için kullandıkları uyumlu bir fiyat modelidir. ABCD modeliyle, tüccarlar potansiyel fiyat hareketlerini tahmin edebilir ve alım satımlara ne zaman girip çıkacakları konusunda bilinçli kararlar verebilir. EA Sürümü :   Price Wave EA MT4 MT5 sürümü:   Price Wave Patter
FREE
GTAS STrend
Riviera Systems
4.5 (2)
Göstergeler
GTAS S-Trend is a momentum indicator that helps to determine trends using combination of MACD, RSI and moving averages. This indicator was created by Bernard Prats Desclaux, proprietary trader and ex-hedge fund manager, founder of E-Winvest. Description The indicator oscillates between -65 and +65 with a neutral zone between -25 and +25 around a 0 equilibrium line. S-Trend between -25 and +25 indicates congestion zones with a bullish bias between 0 and +25, and a bearish bias between 0 and -25.
FREE
PZ Pivot Points
PZ TRADING SLU
4.6 (10)
Göstergeler
This indicator displays pivot points in the chart, including historical vales, and supports many calculation modes for Pivot Points and S/R levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It plots historical levels for backtesting purposes It allows you to select the reference timeframe It implements different Pivot Point calculation modes It implements different SR calculation modes It implements customizable colors and sizes Calculation Modes The indicator
FREE
Wicks UpDown Target GJ
Lee Teik Hong
Göstergeler
Wicks UpDown Target GJ Wicks UpDown Target GJ is specialized in GJ forex pairs. Choppy movement up and down on the opening range every day.  Trading breakouts on London session and New York session is recommended. Guideline Entry Strategy Idea: Step 1 - Breakout Forming (Warning! Trade on London Session and New York Session) Step 2 - Breakout Starting (Take Action on your trading plan) Step 3 - Partial Close your order & set breakeven (no-risk) Step 4 - Target complete Step 5 - Don't trade
FREE
Volume Compair
Thiago Pereira Pinho
Göstergeler
Professional Cumulative Delta & Volume Median Indicator Track   real buying/selling pressure   with this powerful volume analysis tool. The   Volume Compare Indicator   combines   Cumulative Delta   and   Volume Medians   to help you identify institutional activity, imbalances, and potential reversals. Key Features:   Cumulative Delta Histogram   – Visualizes net buying vs. selling volume in real-time.   Buy/Sell Volume Medians   – Horizontal lines showing average buy & sell volume lev
PZ Penta O MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
2.33 (3)
Göstergeler
The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
FREE
Super Auto Fibonacci
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Göstergeler
Discover the power of precision and efficiency in your trading with the " Super Auto Fibonacci " MT4 indicator. This cutting-edge tool is meticulously designed to enhance your technical analysis, providing you with invaluable insights to make informed trading decisions. Key Features: Automated Fibonacci Analysis: Say goodbye to the hassle of manual Fibonacci retracement and extension drawing. "Super Auto Fibonacci" instantly identifies and plots Fibonacci levels on your MT4 chart, saving you tim
FREE
Fibomathe for MT4
Almaquio Ferreira De Souza Junior
Göstergeler
Fibomathe Indicator: Support and Resistance Tool for MT4 The Fibomathe Indicator is a technical analysis tool designed for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) that assists traders in identifying support and resistance levels, take-profit zones, and additional price projection areas. It is suitable for traders who use structured approaches to analyze price action and manage trades. Key Features Support and Resistance Levels: Allows users to define and adjust support and resistance levels directly on the chart. L
FREE
Termina informations for MT4
Eugenio Bravetti
Yardımcı programlar
Utility for know all informations and settings of terminal where the utility is loaded. The informations that you can know are for example: - The path of folder where the terminal start - The path of   folder where the terminal store the indicators, experts advisors etc - The path of   common folder - The permission to use DLL, to automated trading etc - The permission to send email, FTP or notifications to smartphone and many other informations
FREE
PZ Tick Chart
PZ TRADING SLU
4.5 (2)
Göstergeler
This indicator displays a complete tick chart with two optional moving averages, and makes paying attention to sub-m1 price data really easy. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Identify price spikes easily The blue line is the ask price The red line is the bid price The indicator doesn't lose tick data when reloaded It implements two optional moving averages The indicator is non-repainting Input Parameters Display Moving Averages: Display or hide the mo
FREE
Gartley Guard Harmonics MT4
Ely Alsedy
Göstergeler
Harmonik desenler, piyasa dönüm noktalarını tahmin etmek için en uygun olanlardır. Yüksek başarı oranı ve bir günde birçok işlem fırsatı sunarlar. Göstergemiz, harmonik ticaret literatürüne dayanarak en popüler harmonik desenleri tanımlar. ÖNEMLİ NOTLAR: Gösterge yeniden çizmez, gecikmez (D noktasında bir desen algılar) ve yeniden çizilmez (desen ya geçerli ya da iptal edilir). NASIL KULLANILIR: Göstergenizi MT5 grafiğinize sürükleyip bırakın. Desen algılama ayarını TRUE (ABCD; Gartley) olarak a
FREE
TiborsTimer
Tibor Hartmut Sturm
Göstergeler
Tibors Timer -  Indikator zur Übersicht und Klarheit im Chart Dieser Indikator wurde von mir geschrieben, da ich oftmals die wichtigsten Informationen während eines Trades bzw. im Chart mühevoll suchen musste. Bitte täglich neu in den Chart ziehen.   Er zeigt folgendes an: - Akuteller Kurs - Aktuelles Handelspaar - Die Zeiteinheit - Die Restzeit zur nächsten Kerzenbildung - Die Nummer des Handelskontos - Die Frei Verfügbare Margin - Margin auf 1 Lot - Der Aktuelle Hebel  - Der Aktuelle Spprea
FREE
Aroon Classic
Etsushi Ishizuka
Göstergeler
Aroon Classic Göstergesinin Genel Bakışı Aroon Classic göstergesi, bir grafikte trendin oluşumunu ve devamlılığını nicel olarak belirleyen teknik bir araçtır. Trend gücünü ve dönüş noktalarını 0–100 aralığında göstermek için “Aroon Up” ve “Aroon Down” olmak üzere iki çizgi kullanır. Yüksek bir Aroon Up değeri güçlü bir yükseliş trendini, yüksek bir Aroon Down değeri ise güçlü bir düşüş trendini işaret eder. Öne Çıkan Özellikler Trend başlangıcını ve dönüşünü görsel olarak ayırt eder Hesaplama pe
FREE
Bar End Time by MMD MT4
Mariusz Maciej Drozdowski
Göstergeler
MMD'nin Zaman Sonu çubuğu, seçilen üç aralıkta kalan saniye sayısını gösteren basit bir göstergedir. MMD metodolojisine göre yönlü bir fiyat hareketinin meydana geldiği an önemlidir. Bu gösterge, Forex ve Vadeli İşlem ticaretinde bu ilişkiyi daha etkin bir şekilde kullanmanızı sağlar. İşlevsellik açıklaması: Zaman Çerçevesi 1 Periyodu - ilk zaman aralığını tanımlama Zaman Çerçevesi 1 Renk - ilk zaman aralığı için rengi belirleme Zaman Çerçevesi 1 Periyodu - ikinci zaman aralığını tanımlar Zam
FREE
High Low Open Close MT4
Alexandre Borela
4.81 (21)
Göstergeler
Bu projeyi seviyorsanız, 5 yıldız incelemesi bırakın. Bu gösterge açık, yüksek, düşük ve belirtilen fiyatlar için çizer Dönem ve belirli bir zaman bölgesi için ayarlanabilir. Bunlar birçok kurumsal ve profesyonel tarafından görünen önemli seviyelerdir. tüccarlar ve daha fazla olabileceği yerleri bilmeniz için yararlı olabilir Aktif. Mevcut dönemler şunlardır: Önceki gün. Önceki Hafta. Önceki Ay. Previous Quarter. Önceki yıl. Veya: Mevcut gün. Hafta. Şimdi Ay. Şimdiki Mahallesi. Bugün yıl.
FREE
GS spread
Aleksander Gladkov
Göstergeler
The indicator calculates the current spread for each tick using the formula Spread=(ASK-BID)/Point. Schedule of changes in the boundaries spread over the timeframe displayed in a separate window from the date of accession of the indicator. Two lines corresponding to the minimum and maximum spread values are displayed. The indicator window is self-adjusted according to the minimum and maximum values from the moment of launch. The minimum and maximum values for the entire period of the indicator o
FREE
Pivot Mean Oscillator
Marco Calabrese
4 (1)
Göstergeler
Pivot Mean Oscillator (PMO) is a unbounded zero-centered oscillator that provides a quick and normalized measure of divergence between two spreads. Detailed description of the mathematical formulation along with some comments and experiments can be found in this article .  Trading aspects This version of PMO is tuned on spreads relative to Close and Open price signals against their cumulative moving average (CMA). Positive PMO(m,n) values means that last (normalized) m Close prices are higher t
FREE
Cart Indicator
Akira Egashira
Göstergeler
This is a regression tree indicator for MT4/MT5. This indicator classificate nodes on the time period so that the deviation becomes smaller, and displays regression line and channel for each node. It's free! Attached CartDemo.ex4 and CartDemo.ex5 is a Demo version and has the following limitations: Can't use HighSpeed method (default method is RandomForest) Maximum number of bars is 260 (increase from 200) There is no expiration date and can be started many times, but it stops after an hour.
FREE
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (145)
Göstergeler
Gann Made Easy , bay teorisini kullanarak ticaretin en iyi ilkelerine dayanan, profesyonel ve kullanımı kolay bir Forex ticaret sistemidir. WD Gann. Gösterge, Zararı Durdur ve Kâr Al Seviyeleri dahil olmak üzere doğru SATIN AL ve SAT sinyalleri sağlar. PUSH bildirimlerini kullanarak hareket halindeyken bile işlem yapabilirsiniz. LÜTFEN ÜCRETSİZ OLARAK TİCARET İPUÇLARI, BONUSLAR VE GANN MADE EA ASİSTANI ALMAK İÇİN SATIN ALIMDAN SONRA BENİMLE İLETİŞİME GEÇİN! Muhtemelen Gann ticaret yöntemlerini b
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (68)
Göstergeler
Trend Ai göstergesi, trend tanımlamasını işlem yapılabilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek bir yatırımcının piyasa analizini geliştirecek harika bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, kullanıcıların forex piyasasının karmaşıklıklarında güvenle ve hassasiyetle yol almalarını sağlar. Birincil sinyallerin ötesinde, Trend Ai göstergesi geri çekilmeler veya düzeltmeler sırasında ortaya çıkan ikincil giriş noktalarını belirleyerek, yatırımcıların belirlenen trend içindeki fiyat düzeltmele
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Göstergeler
M1 SNIPER kullanımı kolay bir işlem göstergesi sistemidir. M1 zaman dilimi için tasarlanmış bir ok göstergesidir. Gösterge, M1 zaman diliminde scalping için bağımsız bir sistem olarak kullanılabilir ve mevcut işlem sisteminizin bir parçası olarak kullanılabilir. Bu işlem sistemi özellikle M1'de işlem yapmak için tasarlanmış olsa da, diğer zaman dilimleriyle de kullanılabilir. Başlangıçta bu yöntemi XAUUSD ve BTCUSD ticareti için tasarladım. Ancak bu yöntemi diğer piyasalarda işlem yaparken de ya
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Göstergeler
Şu anda %20 İNDİRİMLİ! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu gösterge paneli yazılımı 28 döviz çifti üzerinde çalışıyor. Ana göstergelerimizden 2'sine (Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü 28 ve Gelişmiş Para Birimi Dürtüsü) dayanmaktadır. Tüm Forex piyasasına harika bir genel bakış sağlar. Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü değerlerini, para birimi hareket hızını ve tüm (9) zaman dilimlerinde 28 Forex çifti için sinyalleri gösterir. Trendleri ve / veya scalping fırsatlarını belirlemek için
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Göstergeler
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Game Changer, metatrader'ınızı güçlü bir trend analiz aracına dönüştürmek için herhangi bir finansal enstrümanda kullanılmak üzere tasarlanmış devrim niteliğinde bir trend göstergesidir. Gösterge, yeniden çizim yapmaz ve gecikmez. Herhangi bir zaman diliminde çalışır ve trend tanımlamasına yardımcı olur, olası geri dönüşleri işaret eder, takip eden bir durdurma mekanizması görevi görür ve anında piyasa tepkileri için gerçek zamanlı uyarılar sağlar. İster deneyimli, ister profesyonel, ister avant
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Göstergeler
Trend Göstergesi, Trend Alım Satım ve Filtreleme için Çığır Açan Benzersiz Çözüm, Tüm Önemli Trend Özellikleriyle Tek Bir Araç İçinde Yerleştirildi! Forex, emtialar, kripto para birimleri, endeksler ve hisse senetleri gibi tüm sembollerde/araçlarda kullanılabilen %100 yeniden boyamayan çoklu zaman çerçevesi ve Çoklu para birimi göstergesidir. SINIRLI SÜRELİ TEKLİF: Destek ve Direnç Tarama Göstergesi sadece 50$ ve ömür boyu mevcuttur. (Orijinal fiyat 250$) (teklif uzatıldı) Trend Screener, grafik
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.67 (12)
Göstergeler
2 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Göstergeler
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Göstergeler
Currency Strength Wizard , başarılı ticaret için size hepsi bir arada çözüm sağlayan çok güçlü bir göstergedir. Gösterge, birden çok zaman dilimindeki tüm para birimlerinin verilerini kullanarak şu veya bu forex çiftinin gücünü hesaplar. Bu veriler, şu veya bu para biriminin gücünü görmek için kullanabileceğiniz, kullanımı kolay para birimi endeksi ve para birimi güç hatları biçiminde temsil edilir. İhtiyacınız olan tek şey, işlem yapmak istediğiniz tabloya göstergeyi eklemektir ve gösterge size
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Göstergeler
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Göstergeler
Day Trader Master , günlük tüccarlar için eksiksiz bir ticaret sistemidir. Sistem iki göstergeden oluşmaktadır. Bir gösterge, satın almak ve satmak için bir ok işaretidir. Aldığınız ok göstergesidir. Size ikinci göstergeyi ücretsiz olarak sağlayacağım. İkinci gösterge, bu oklarla birlikte kullanılmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış bir trend göstergesidir. GÖSTERGELER TEKRARLAMAYIN VE GEÇ KALMAYIN! Bu sistemi kullanmak çok basittir. İki renkli bir çizgi olarak görüntülenen mevcut trend yönündeki o
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.61 (170)
Göstergeler
Yeniden boyamadan bir ticarete girmek için doğru sinyaller sağlayan MT5 için en iyi gösterge! Herhangi bir finansal varlığa uygulanabilir: forex, kripto para birimleri, metaller, hisse senetleri, endeksler. MT5 versiyonu burada Oldukça doğru alım satım sinyalleri sağlayacak ve bir alım satımı açıp kapatmanın en iyi zamanını size söyleyecektir. Göstergeyi ödeyen yalnızca bir sinyali işleme örneğiyle videoyu (6:22) izleyin! Çoğu tüccar, Giriş Noktaları Pro göstergesinin yardımıyla ilk işlem h
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Göstergeler
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Yeni Nesil Forex Ticaret Aracı. ŞU ANDA %49 İNDİRİM. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator, uzun zamandır popüler olan göstergelerimizin evrimidir ve üçünün gücünü tek bir göstergede birleştirir: Gelişmiş Döviz Gücü28 Göstergesi (695 inceleme) + Gelişmiş Döviz İMPULS ve UYARI (520 inceleme) + CS28 Kombo Sinyalleri (Bonus). Gösterge hakkında ayrıntılar https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Yeni Nesil Güç Göstergesi Ne Sunuyor?  Orijinallerde sevdiğiniz her şey, şimdi yeni
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Göstergeler
Piyasanın iki temel ilkesine dayanan bir gün içi stratejisi. Algoritma, ek filtreler kullanarak hacimlerin ve fiyat dalgalarının analizine dayanmaktadır. Göstergenin akıllı algoritması, yalnızca iki piyasa faktörü bir araya geldiğinde bir sinyal verir. Gösterge, daha yüksek zaman çerçevesinin verilerini kullanarak M1 grafiğinde belirli bir aralıktaki dalgaları hesaplar. Ve dalgayı doğrulamak için gösterge, hacme göre analizi kullanır. Bu gösterge hazır bir ticaret sistemidir. Bir tüccarın ihtiya
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Göstergeler
" Dynamic Scalper System " göstergesi, trend dalgaları içinde işlem yapmak için scalping yöntemi için tasarlanmıştır. Başlıca döviz çiftleri ve altın üzerinde test edilmiştir, diğer işlem araçlarıyla uyumluluğu mümkündür. Ek fiyat hareketi desteğiyle trend boyunca pozisyonların kısa vadeli açılması için sinyaller sağlar. Göstergenin prensibi. Büyük oklar trend yönünü belirler. Küçük oklar şeklinde scalping için sinyaller üreten bir algoritma trend dalgaları içinde çalışır. Kırmızı oklar yüksel
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Göstergeler
FX Power: Daha Akıllı Ticaret Kararları için Para Birimlerinin Gücünü Analiz Edin Genel Bakış FX Power , her piyasa koşulunda başlıca para birimlerinin ve altının gerçek gücünü anlamak için vazgeçilmez bir araçtır. Güçlü para birimlerini alıp zayıf olanları satarak, FX Power ticaret kararlarınızı basitleştirir ve yüksek olasılıklı fırsatları ortaya çıkarır. İster trendlere sadık kalın ister Delta'nın aşırı değerlerini kullanarak tersine dönüşleri öngörün, bu araç ticaret tarzınıza mükemmel bir
Volumatic Support Resistance Levels MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Özel teklif : ALL TOOLS , tanesi sadece $35 ! Yeni araçlar   ilk   $30   için   ilk hafta   veya   ilk 3 alışveriş te olacak!  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : En son haberler için MQL5 kanalımı takip edin Volumatic Support/Resistance Levels Scanner, fiyat yapısına hacim bağlamı ekleyen bir destek‑direnç göstergesidir. İşlem hareketinin son pivotlar çevresinde nasıl kümelendiğini göstererek, alım veya satım ilgisinin en yoğun olduğu seviyeleri görmeyi sağlar. MT5 sürümü için:  Volumatic Support
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Göstergeler
ŞU ANDA %20 INDIRIMLI! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu Gösterge, Egzotik Çiftler Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücünü göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. gerçek para birimi gücünü göstermek için 9. satıra herhangi bir sembol eklenebilir. Bu benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özelliği ve yeni b
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Göstergeler
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (7)
Göstergeler
Market Structure Break Out (MSB) , MT4 ve MT5 için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, yatırımcıların piyasa hareketlerini yapısal olarak görmelerine yardımcı olur ve oklar ve uyarılar aracılığıyla trend yönünde veya ters yönde etkili işlem sinyalleri sunar. Ürünün en önemli özelliklerinden biri, kaybolmayan arz ve talep bölgelerini çizebilmesidir. Ayrıca, canlı geçmiş test (backtest) özelliği sayesinde yatırımcılar geçmiş performansı doğrudan grafik üzerinde inceleyebilir, bu da güv
EZT Trend
Tibor Rituper
4.67 (3)
Göstergeler
EZT Trend göstergesi size trendi, geri çekilmeyi ve giriş fırsatlarını gösterecektir. İsteğe bağlı filtreleme ve her türlü uyarı mevcuttur. E-posta ve anlık bildirim uyarıları eklendi. Ayrıca bu göstergeyi temel alan ve yakında kullanıma sunulacak bir EA da geliştiriyoruz. İki renkli histogram ve bir çizgiden oluşan çok işlevli bir göstergedir. Bu, bir trendin yönünün ve gücünün görsel bir temsilidir; ayrıca çizgide veya histogramda birçok kez sapma bulacaksınız. Gösterge, otomatik parametre
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Göstergeler
Tanıtımı       Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO   çizelgeleri Pazar eğilimleri hakkında net bilgiler sağlamak için tasarlanan Heiken Ashi mumları, gürültüyü filtreleme ve yanlış sinyalleri ortadan kaldırma yetenekleriyle ünlüdür. Kafa karıştırıcı fiyat dalgalanmalarına veda edin ve daha sorunsuz, daha güvenilir bir grafik sunumuna merhaba deyin. Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO'yu gerçekten benzersiz kılan şey, geleneksel şamdan verilerini okunması kolay renkli çubuklara dönüştüren yenilikçi formülüdür. Kırmızı v
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Göstergeler
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
RSI Shift Zone MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Özel teklif : ALL TOOLS , her biri sadece $35 ! Yeni araçlar   ilk   hafta   veya   ilk 3 satın alma   için   $30 olacaktır!  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : en son haberler için katılın RSI Shift Zone Scanner, RSI sinyallerini fiyat hareketi ile ilişkilendirerek piyasa duyarlılığının değişebileceği anları belirler. RSI, önceden ayarlanmış seviyeleri (varsayılan: aşırı alım 70, aşırı satım 30) aştığında veya altına indiğinde gösterge doğrudan grafikte bir kanal çizer. Bu kanallar, duyarlılığın
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Göstergeler
Bu gösterge, 2 ürünümüz Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics  'in süper bir kombinasyonudur. Tüm zaman dilimleri için çalışır ve 8 ana para birimi artı bir Sembol için grafiksel olarak güç veya zayıflık dürtüsünü gösterir! Bu Gösterge, Altın, Egzotik Çiftler, Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücü ivmesini göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. içi
Gold AMS
Aleksandr Makarov
Göstergeler
Gold AMS   - is a good technical stock indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the asset price movement and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. The indicator 100% does not repaint!!! The best indicator signals: If a signal appears, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. We wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the transaction, a
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (28)
Göstergeler
PRO Renko Sistemi, RENKO grafikleri ticareti için özel olarak tasarlanmış son derece hassas bir ticaret sistemidir. Bu, çeşitli ticaret araçlarına uygulanabilen evrensel bir sistemdir. Sistemi etkin piyasa sana doğru ters sinyallerine erişim hakkı denilen ses nötralize eder. Göstergenin kullanımı çok kolaydır ve sinyal üretiminden sorumlu tek bir parametreye sahiptir. Aracı, seçtiğiniz herhangi bir ticaret aracına ve renko çubuğunun boyutuna kolayca uyarlayabilirsiniz. Yazılımımla karlı bir
Volumetric Order Blocks MT4 Multi Timeframe
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (8)
Göstergeler
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me Volumetrik Sipariş Blokları Çoklu Zaman Çerçevesi göstergesi, önemli piyasa katılımcılarının siparişleri biriktirdiği kilit fiyat bölgelerini belirleyerek piyasa davranışına daha derin bir içgörü arayan tüccarlar için tasarlanmış güçlü bir araçtır. Bu bölgeler, Volumetrik Sipariş Bloklar
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
DayTradeMasters
Dzintars Ansons
Uzman Danışmanlar
DayTradeMaster: A Professional Tool for Daily Trading DayTradeMaster is a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) based on proven trading strategies and indicators to deliver precise buy and sell signals. This EA is the perfect tool for a day trading approach, enabling efficient utilization of market movements and maximizing profits. Key Features: Indicator Synergy: Combines RSI and MA indicators for trend analysis and signal generation. Multiple Candle Patterns: Supports Pin Bar, Morning Star, Engulfing,
FREE
Dolphins
Dzintars Ansons
Uzman Danışmanlar
Trading robot “Dolphins” (Version #8) Description: Trading robot “Dolphins” is an automated assistant for trading that has successfully passed verification in the prop company FTMO.COM , using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and True Range (ATR) indicators to execute trades on the MetaTrader 4 platform. This version implements dynamic calculation of the lot size. Functionality: Strategy based on RSI and ATR: The robot uses RSI and ATR to determine entry and exit points. RSI periods can be adju
FREE
Aligators
Dzintars Ansons
Uzman Danışmanlar
Overview: The trading robot "Aligators" is designed to automate trading operations based on technical analysis, using the Alligator and ATR indicators. This advisor provides disciplined trading within pre-defined time sessions, managing risks through calculated lot sizes and automatic position management, including trailing stops. The advisor has successfully passed the test and verification in the prop firm FTMO.COM , as evidenced by the OR code in the screenshot. What is FTMO? FTMO is a projec
FREE
Donald
Dzintars Ansons
1 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Trading Robot "Donald V3.0" for MT4 Introduction Product Name: Donald Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4) For Sale: MQL4 Market Robot Characteristics Key Parameters TimeFrame: M15 (trading time frame) RiskPercent: 3.0% (percentage risk of the deposit for each trade) FixedLots: 0.0 (fixed lot size if not using percentages) ATRPeriod: 14 (ATR indicator period) StopLoss: 10 (Stop Loss value in ATR units) TakeProfit: 30 (Take Profit value in ATR units) TrailingStop: 20 (Trailing Stop value in ATR units) Tr
FREE
Oslo Alligator
Dzintars Ansons
Uzman Danışmanlar
Trading robot “OsloAlligator” (Version #3) Description: Trading robot “OsloAlligator” is an automated assistant for trading using Alligator, Fractals and ATR indicators to execute trades on the MetaTrader 4 platform. This version implements dynamic lot size calculation. Functionality: Strategy based on SMMA and ATR: The robot uses SMMA and ATR to determine entry and exit points. Alligator periods can be adjusted depending on market conditions. ATR is used to determine volatility and sele
FREE
SwingTradeMaster
Dzintars Ansons
Uzman Danışmanlar
SwingTradeMaster – a fully automated Expert Advisor based on classic Price Action and adaptive risk management. The EA combines candlestick patterns (Pin Bar, Engulfing, Morning/Evening Star, Hammer) with RSI trend filters and ATR-based dynamic stop levels. Transparent logic Breakeven protection Works on any pair and timeframe Recommended for traders who want a professional, reliable and easy-to-use trading system. SwingTradeMaster is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for swing and
SwingTrade Candle Patterns EA
Dzintars Ansons
Uzman Danışmanlar
SwingTrade Candle Patterns EA uses Pin Bar, Engulfing, Morning/Evening Star and Hammer patterns with RSI confirmation and ATR-based money management. Stable swing trading with low drawdown and steady profit growth. Valid for Prop Firms. Strategy Recognizes Pin Bar, Engulfing, Morning/Evening Star, Hammer candlestick patterns. Confirms trades with RSI trend filter . Uses ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit → adapts to volatility. Built-in breakeven system to protect profits. No martingale, no
SwingTrade Candle Patterns
Dzintars Ansons
Uzman Danışmanlar
SwingTrade Candle Patterns EA uses Pin Bar, Engulfing, Morning/Evening Star and Hammer patterns with RSI confirmation and ATR-based money management. Stable swing trading with low drawdown and steady profit growth. Valid for Prop Firms. Strategy Recognizes   Pin Bar, Engulfing, Morning/Evening Star, Hammer   candlestick patterns. Confirms trades with   RSI trend filter . Uses   ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit   → adapts to volatility. Built-in   breakeven system   to protect profits. No m
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt