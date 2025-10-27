SMC Donchian Fusion ZigZag
- Mike Markgraf
Dual-path Donchian/ZigZag signals: Zero-cross for early entries, Warn-level for strong trend phases.
Why this tool?
- Dual signal path: Zero-cross + Warn-level triggers.
- Multi-timeframe consensus coloring/gating (Entry/H1/H4).
- History-safe alerts to avoid initial-load noise.
- Visual scaling + soft clipping for stable, readable histograms.
- Prewarn tiers to prepare for potential breakouts.
- Clean chart defaults (grid/volumes off) for presentation.
How it works
The indicator normalizes price relative to recent ZigZag legs and renders a histogram around the zero line. Color tiers and signals combine direction alignment with two triggers: Zero-cross and Warn-level. Prewarn zones highlight early momentum; strong zones mark confirmed dynamics.
Signals/Rules
- Long: crossing from ≤0 to >0 or entering ≥+Warn-level; Short analog for <0 / ≤−Warn-level.
- Prewarn: reaching a fraction of the warn level, color-coded.
- Gating: HTF Any/All alignment for strong colors; optional weak coloring by consensus direction.
- Alerts: once-per-bar, optional current-bar-only, min seconds gap, push/pop configurable.
Inputs (excerpt)
- Entry/H1/H4 ZigZag depth/deviation/backstep; TFs M15/H1/H4.
- VisualScale: Raw/Clip/Window; SoftClip: Atan/SoftSign/Cubic; Warn-level/Prewarn fraction/colors.
- Alignment/Consensus settings.
- Alerts and history suppression.
Recommended use
- Symbols: EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD; TFs: M15.
- Combine Warn-level with Any/All alignment to suit your entry preference.
- Use Prewarn tiers to plan breakout trades.
Compatibility & Installation
- MT5; add via Navigator (Market or local).
Support & Updates
- Preferred via MQL5 chat; periodic refinements to inputs/signals.
