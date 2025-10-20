Smart Farm Shooter MT5 – DJIA Edition is an automated trading expert specifically designed for trading the Dow Jones Industrial Average (US30/DJIA) on the MetaTrader 5 platform. It allows you to capitalize on market volatility with intelligent daily trade management, and works efficiently on any timeframe you choose.

Flexible Settings: All trading parameters can be modified, such as lot size, stop-loss and take-profit points, and trade expiration times.

Fully MT5 Compatibility: Uses the official library and supports all Dow timeframes.

Professional Interface: Clear colors and a dynamic dashboard layout make it easy to monitor your trading in real time.===================================================================================================================

How it Works





Pair: The EA is designed to work only on the Dow Jones Index (US30/DJIA).

It is not recommended to use it on other currency pairs or indices to ensure optimal performance.

Frame: Works on any timeframe you choose.It can be run on M1, M5, H1, D1, or any other timeframe depending on your preferred trading strategy.

Trade Management: Automatically opens buy and sell orders based on the hedging system to reduce risk.

Uses a Trailing Stop to dynamically adjust stop-losses after profits are made.

Opens reverse trades immediately after losses to correct the trend and increase the chance of recovery.

Panel: Displays the balance, equity, daily profit, number of open trades, lot size, and Magic Number.

The panel is dynamic and updates in real time to facilitate trading monitoring.

Always On (VPS 24/7): It is recommended to run the expert advisor on a VPS to ensure 24/7 uninterrupted trading.

This is especially important for the Dow Jones Index, as it fluctuates throughout the US market sessions.

Flexible Settings: All trading parameters can be easily modified through the Inputs menu: lot size, TP/SL points, Trailing Stop points, and pending trade expiration times.

=========================================================================================================================================================

For any questions or inquiries, please contact me.