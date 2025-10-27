SMC Donchian Suite
- Indicatori
- Mike Markgraf
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
SMC Donchian Suite – Donchian + Anchored VWAP + VRVP with 5‑State Candles and Alerts
The SMC Donchian Suite blends Donchian channels, Anchored VWAP and Visible Range Volume Profile (VRVP) with internal 5‑state candle coloring, alerts/push, and EA‑ready buffers for clean breakouts, volume context, and tradable signals.
Key features
- Donchian channels (Upper/Lower/EQ) for regime/range context
- Anchored VWAP (AVWAP) with anchor modes: SessionStart (London open), ManualTime, BarIndex
- VRVP: visible‑range histograms, POC line, Value‑Area box
- 5‑state candle coloring: Neutral, Prewarn BUY, BUY strong, Prewarn SELL, SELL strong
- EA buffers: SigState (0..4), SigBuy/SigSell pulses on the first signal candle
- Alerts & Push (once per bar, bar‑close or intrabar)
- Optional Donchian overlay (box + EQ line) for clear visualization
- Chart‑tidy: volumes/grid disabled for clean screenshots
Signal logic (compact)
- BUY strong: first close above Donchian Upper; SELL strong vice versa below Lower
- Prewarn states: candles near band extremes relative to EQ, anticipating potential breakouts
- EA pulses: first signal per side (prewarn or strong) via SigBuy/SigSell
Inputs (sample)
- Donchian_Period (default 100)
- AVWAP_AnchorMode: SessionStart / ManualTime / BarIndex; AVWAP_AnchorTime / AVWAP_AnchorBarIndex
- PriceSource (Close/HLC3/HL2/OHLC4) and VolumeMode (Tick/Unit/Real) for AVWAP
- VRVP: Show_VRVP, VRVP_Window, ValueArea%
- Colors & palette invert; overlay options; alert settings
Compatibility & Installation
- Platform: MetaTrader 5
- Installation: Open Terminal → MQL5 → Indicators → Market; add via Navigator
Support & Notice
- Includes alerts/push and EA buffers for downstream automation
- This tool is for educational purposes and does not constitute financial advice.
- Risk warning: Trading in the financial markets involves significant risks; the total loss of invested capital is possible. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
- This product is for educational and analytical purposes only; it does not constitute investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell. Use at your own risk.
- The content is impersonal and does not take individual circumstances into account. If necessary, seek independent, professional advice.