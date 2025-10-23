VolumeTracker4X

VolumeTracker 4X – High-Volume Candle & VWAP

Main Description:

VolumeTracker 4X automatically identifies the highest-volume candle of the day in the Forex market and calculates the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) from that candle.

It draws dynamic channels based on the high and low prices from the highest-volume candle to the current candle, helping you visualize key support and resistance areas.

Created for traders who want more precise decisions using real trading volume as a reference.

Key Benefits:

Automatically detects the most relevant candle of the day.

Calculates the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) to identify value zones.

Draws dynamic channels showing highs and lows from the highest-volume candle.

Helps identify critical support and resistance levels.

Fully adjustable to different Forex timeframes.

Supports more precise entry and exit planning based on real volume.








