Colored MACD Indicator

A beutiful, multi colored MACD indicator.

It offers the possibility to change the colors of the "main line" and the "signal line" and uses four different colors for the "histogram"

It also returns the buffer-values from the "main line", "signal line", "histogram" and "color" to acess it from an EA

If you need some changes, or additional buffers -> send me a message

mario.spillmann
14
mario.spillmann 2025.05.22 10:50 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

