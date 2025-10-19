Turbo Algo Gold and Germany40

ALGO GOLD & GERMANY40

Boost your trading on Gold (XAUUSD) and Germany40 (DAX) with an algorithm developed by two traders with over 10 years of experience and a professional programmer in the field. Designed to be extremely easy to use and truly effective, it’s the result of years of market practice and targeted development on MetaTrader 5.

It implements an automated trading system that uses the ATR (Average True Range) indicator for the dynamic calculation of Stop Loss and Take Profit levels.

Main Features

Advanced Risk Management: Set daily profit and loss limits to protect your capital.

Set daily profit and loss limits to protect your capital. Customizable Trading Hours: Define specific time windows during the day for trading operations.

Define specific time windows during the day for trading operations. Position Sizing: Precisely control trade size through configurable lot parameters.

Precisely control trade size through configurable lot parameters. Dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit: Automatically calculated based on market volatility using ATR multipliers.

Automatically calculated based on market volatility using ATR multipliers. Real-Time Monitoring: Track daily performance, including both open and closed positions.

The EA is designed to operate automatically once configured, independently managing trade openings according to the user’s parameters and respecting the defined risk limits.

Why Choose It

Focus on Gold and Germany40: Optimized logic for the volatility and typical trading hours of these instruments.

Optimized logic for the volatility and typical trading hours of these instruments. 2023–2024–2025 Testing: Internal backtests and forward tests have shown positive results across multiple market scenarios.

Internal backtests and forward tests have shown positive results across multiple market scenarios. Integrated Risk Management: Clear parameters for position sizing, SL/TP, and capital protection.

Clear parameters for position sizing, SL/TP, and capital protection. Continuous Updates: We constantly improve logics and filters—you’ll receive new versions seamlessly.

Requirements and Recommendations

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Recommended Broker: FP Markets (for spreads, execution, and RAW/ECN accounts)

(for spreads, execution, and RAW/ECN accounts) Minimum initial deposit: $1,000

$1,000 Recommended initial deposit: $3,000

$3,000 It is recommended to use a VPS to ensure the EA operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Disclaimer

Although the Expert Advisor (EA) has shown profitable results during the 2023–2025 period, past performance does not guarantee future outcomes.

Financial markets are subject to unpredictable fluctuations, and no automated strategy can ensure consistent profits over time.

The author of the EA assumes no responsibility for any losses resulting from the use of the software, whether in automatic or manual mode.

Each user operates under their own sole responsibility and should test the EA on demo accounts or with limited risk capital before real-world use.



