Daily Gold Trader MT4 V2

Daily Gold Trader Bot (M15 Bollinger Band Pullback Strategy)

1. Core Concept:
This automated trading bot is designed to capitalize on the daily trend of gold (XAU/USD) by entering trades on short-term pullbacks within that trend. Instead of chasing price after a big move, it patiently waits for a counter-trend retracement to a key indicator—the Bollinger Bands—on the 15-minute (M15) chart to enter in the direction of the overarching daily bias.

2. Market Philosophy:
The strategy is built on the principle that strong trends are punctuated by periodic pullbacks. The Bollinger Bands act as a dynamic support and resistance zone, identifying moments where the short-term momentum has temporarily exhausted, offering a favorable risk-to-reward entry point to re-join the dominant trend.

3. Required Components & Setup:

  • Asset: XAU/USD (Gold vs. US Dollar)

  • Primary Trend Analysis Timeframe: Daily (D1)

  • Entry & Management Timeframe: M15 (15-minute)

  • Primary Indicator: Bollinger Bands (Standard settings: 20-period Simple Moving Average with 2 standard deviations).


Minimum Deposit is 1k USD for FBS broker, other broker might need to depo more as the daily candle might be differed a bit.


Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Ultimate Gold Algo
Muhamad Haziq Bin Rosli
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Ultimate Gold Algo TimeFrame : M30 Minimum Balance : 5000USD or USCent (USC) account (50 dollar) Settings :  robotEnableSwitch = 1 lot Size = 0.02 (5000 USD/USC) OR 0.25 (50000 USD/USC) Key Value = 1 Profits in Points = 2777 autoAdjustLot = 1 Initial Balance = 5000 Algorithmic Trading Strategy Description This expert advisor (EA) operates based on signals generated by an Ultimate Indicator , designed to identify optimal market entry points. The algorithm analyzes price behavior across the las
BBMA Rider
Muhamad Haziq Bin Rosli
Uzman Danışmanlar
BBMA Rider is using BBMA to ride the trend and use hedging trading strategy to get good profit. Working with most of the currency, just need to tweak the "Gap for each layering" & Lot/Risk management. Screenshot details : Input For XAUUSD : enableBot = true UseRiskPercent = true RiskPercent = 2.0 (Default 1.0) SlPips = 15770 PositionMultiplier = 3 Trailing stop distance = 32 Can test out with other currency if you want! BBMA Trading Strategy – Smart Trend & Mean Reversion System Harness the
Daily Gold Trader
Muhamad Haziq Bin Rosli
Uzman Danışmanlar
Daily Gold Trader Bot (M15 Bollinger Band Pullback Strategy) 1. Core Concept: This automated trading bot is designed to capitalize on the daily trend of gold (XAU/USD) by entering trades on short-term pullbacks within that trend. Instead of chasing price after a big move, it patiently waits for a counter-trend retracement to a key indicator—the Bollinger Bands—on the 15-minute (M15) chart to enter in the direction of the overarching daily bias. 2. Market Philosophy: The strategy is built on th
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt