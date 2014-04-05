THV Avg Stop Out Line Mt5

Hi Traders,


Simple, clear, and essential for every trader. It helps keep your chart clean and informative.


// In case you open multiple positions, your chart becomes crowded and messy. Then, you may want to hide "Trade levels" and only concern about the averaging buy or average sell level.

// In case you want to know at which price your account would reach the broker’s stop-out threshold (i.e., the price at which your account would be “burned”).

//You may also want to get your account's PnL and Free Margin information at a glance to manage your positions.


This indicator shows the real time Average Buy Price // Average Sell Price //Stop Out Price // Open Volume // PnL // Free Margin to the chart. You can choose which lines and labels to display, and customize the style and color of each line.

1- The infomation of Buy//Sell Line: 

- Lot Buy//Lot Sell

- PNL Buy//PnL Sell

- Free Margin (FM) of your account

2- The Stop Out Line:  Shows the estimated price level at which your account would reach the stop-out threshold based on your broker’s margin settings.


Happy Trading !


