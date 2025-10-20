Padma Gold EA
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Endra Wahyu Satria
- Sürüm: 7.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Padma EA The Ultimate Gold Trading Robot
Trade Smarter. Earn Consistently. Grow Confidently.
Padma EA is a powerful and fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) trading on the M5 timeframe. Built with advanced trade logic, dynamic risk control, and smart lot management, this EA delivers stable growth while minimizing risk — perfect for funded challenges and large accounts.
⚙️ Key Features
✅ Fully Automated Trading
No manual intervention needed. Let the EA handle entries, exits, and trailing stops with precision.
✅ Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold)
Tailor-made for the Gold market to maximize profitability and reduce unnecessary trades.
✅ Smart Money Management
Choose between manual or auto lot sizing with risk-based calculations to match your account size and trading style.
✅ Lot Multiplier System (Martingale Control)
Strategically increases position size to recover losses and enhance winning streaks responsibly.
✅ Dynamic Trailing Stop & Take Profit
Built-in trailing system to lock in profits automatically and protect gains.
✅ Equity & Timeout Protection
Stops trading during high drawdowns or after a defined trade duration (up to 72 hours), preserving account equity.
✅ Challenge-Ready Performance
Optimized for $100,000 accounts — ideal for FTMO, MyForexFunds, and other prop firm challenges.
✅ High Compatibility
Works best on Exness Zero Spread accounts for ultra-fast execution and tight spreads.
📊 Technical Highlights
Timeframe: M5
Pair: XAUUSD
Max Trades: 30
Take Profit: 400 points
Trailing Stop: 200 points
Drawdown Control: 5% (configurable)
Use start lot 0.05 for 100k account or 0.01 for 20k account
🚀 Why Choose Padma EA?
Tested and proven strategy on Gold volatility patterns
Maintains low drawdown and consistent profit growth
Designed by SFXID Trading Team — trusted by professional traders
Easy to install and beginner-friendly
Works 24/7 — even while you sleep