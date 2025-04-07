SFire Gold EA

This EA is a grid-based trading system. It incorporates several advanced features to manage trades dynamically and adapt to market conditions. Here's a summary of its functionality:

I am happy to provide my settings file. Recomendation would be to run on a 20 000 cent account.

Key Features:





1. Grid Trading Strategy:

- The EA uses a grid-based approach to open buy and sell trades at predefined price intervals.

- It dynamically adjusts the grid levels based on market conditions and risk settings.





2. Dynamic Lot Sizing:

- Lot sizes are calculated based on the account balance and risk level.

- The EA ensures that the lot size respects broker limits (minimum and maximum lot sizes).

- It includes a scaling mechanism (`DYNAMIC_MAX_LOT`) to increase lot sizes as the account balance grows.





3. Risk Management:

- Supports multiple risk levels (Extra Low, Low, Medium, High, Extra High).

- Implements stop-loss, take-profit, trailing stop, and breakeven mechanisms to manage trades effectively.





4. Spike Detection:

- Detects sudden price spikes and executes trades (buy or sell) based on the direction of the spike.

- Prevents repeated trades during spikes using flags.





5. **Grid Recovery:**

- Activates grid recovery mode to manage losing trades and recover losses.

- Limits the number of trades at the maximum lot size to prevent overexposure.





6. Manual Control via Buttons:

- Provides on-chart buttons for manual actions like opening buy/sell trades, adjusting lot sizes, and closing all trades.





7. Profit and Loss Management:

- Tracks and calculates total profit and loss for buy and sell trades.

- Includes overlap logic to close trades when certain profit/loss thresholds are met.





8. Customizable Inputs:

- Allows users to configure various parameters, such as grid step size, lot multipliers, risk levels, and more.









Purpose:

This EA is ideal for traders who want to automate their trading strategy using a grid-based approach. It is particularly suited for markets with high volatility. The dynamic lot sizing and risk management features make it adaptable to different account sizes and trading styles.



