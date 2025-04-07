SFire Gold EA
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Jacques Scholtz Fourie
- Sürüm: 4.0
- Güncellendi: 17 Nisan 2025
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
This EA is a grid-based trading system. It incorporates several advanced features to manage trades dynamically and adapt to market conditions. Here's a summary of its functionality:
I am happy to provide my settings file. Recomendation would be to run on a 20 000 cent account.
Key Features:
1. Grid Trading Strategy:
- The EA uses a grid-based approach to open buy and sell trades at predefined price intervals.
- It dynamically adjusts the grid levels based on market conditions and risk settings.
2. Dynamic Lot Sizing:
- Lot sizes are calculated based on the account balance and risk level.
- The EA ensures that the lot size respects broker limits (minimum and maximum lot sizes).
- It includes a scaling mechanism (`DYNAMIC_MAX_LOT`) to increase lot sizes as the account balance grows.
3. Risk Management:
- Supports multiple risk levels (Extra Low, Low, Medium, High, Extra High).
- Implements stop-loss, take-profit, trailing stop, and breakeven mechanisms to manage trades effectively.
4. Spike Detection:
- Detects sudden price spikes and executes trades (buy or sell) based on the direction of the spike.
- Prevents repeated trades during spikes using flags.
5. **Grid Recovery:**
- Activates grid recovery mode to manage losing trades and recover losses.
- Limits the number of trades at the maximum lot size to prevent overexposure.
6. Manual Control via Buttons:
- Provides on-chart buttons for manual actions like opening buy/sell trades, adjusting lot sizes, and closing all trades.
7. Profit and Loss Management:
- Tracks and calculates total profit and loss for buy and sell trades.
- Includes overlap logic to close trades when certain profit/loss thresholds are met.
8. Customizable Inputs:
- Allows users to configure various parameters, such as grid step size, lot multipliers, risk levels, and more.
Purpose:
This EA is ideal for traders who want to automate their trading strategy using a grid-based approach. It is particularly suited for markets with high volatility. The dynamic lot sizing and risk management features make it adaptable to different account sizes and trading styles.
