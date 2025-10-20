Padma Gold EA

Padma EA The Ultimate Gold Trading Robot

Trade Smarter. Earn Consistently. Grow Confidently.

Padma EA is a powerful and fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) trading on the M5 timeframe. Built with advanced trade logic, dynamic risk control, and smart lot management, this EA delivers stable growth while minimizing risk — perfect for funded challenges and large accounts.

⚙️ Key Features

✅ Fully Automated Trading
No manual intervention needed. Let the EA handle entries, exits, and trailing stops with precision.

✅ Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold)
Tailor-made for the Gold market to maximize profitability and reduce unnecessary trades.

✅ Smart Money Management
Choose between manual or auto lot sizing with risk-based calculations to match your account size and trading style.

✅ Lot Multiplier System (Martingale Control)
Strategically increases position size to recover losses and enhance winning streaks responsibly.

✅ Dynamic Trailing Stop & Take Profit
Built-in trailing system to lock in profits automatically and protect gains.

✅ Equity & Timeout Protection
Stops trading during high drawdowns or after a defined trade duration (up to 72 hours), preserving account equity.

✅ Challenge-Ready Performance
Optimized for $100,000 accounts — ideal for FTMO, MyForexFunds, and other prop firm challenges.

✅ High Compatibility
Works best on Exness Zero Spread accounts for ultra-fast execution and tight spreads.

📊 Technical Highlights

Timeframe: M5

Pair: XAUUSD

Max Trades: 30

Take Profit: 400 points

Trailing Stop: 200 points

Drawdown Control: 5% (configurable)

Use start lot 0.05 for 100k account or 0.01 for 20k account


🚀 Why Choose Padma EA?

Tested and proven strategy on Gold volatility patterns

Maintains low drawdown and consistent profit growth

Designed by SFXID Trading Team — trusted by professional traders

Easy to install and beginner-friendly

Works 24/7 — even while you sleep
Plus de l'auteur
PropFirm EA
Endra Wahyu Satria
Experts
GIVING BACK TO COMMUNITY PRICE DROP TO ONLY USD$99 USE AT YOUR OW RISK NO GUARANTEE TO PASS THE CHALLENGE PropFirm EA is a fully customized MT4 Proprietary trading Expert Advisor for FTMO, TFF and other prop firm. Suitable for FTMO Challenge, FTMO Evaluation and Funded, also works for TFF Evaluation and Rapid accounts. Recommendation: Prop Firm: FTMO and TFF and etc Pair to trade: XAUUSD Setting: TF=M1; AutoLotSize=True; Risk=1; Max_Spread=50; SL=300; TP=1000; TS_Start=100; TS_Lock=20; TS_Step
FTMO Challenge Expert Advisor
Endra Wahyu Satria
Experts
GIVING BACK TO COMMUNITY EID MUBARAK GIVEAWAY PRICE DROP TO ONLY USD$80 USE AT YOUR OW RISK NO GUARANTEE TO PASS THE CHALLENGE FTMO Challenge EA is back Buy only from official developer Time Frame M5  Money Management TRUE Pair XAUUSD Single Trade No Martingale No Averaging ========================================== gold set file  live account Files: ftmo_10_gold.set     1 kb =========================================================== PLEASE NOTE: Backtesting doesn't reflect 100% on Live Tra
Mohican Gold Expert
Endra Wahyu Satria
Experts
MOHICAN EA – Precision Trading for XAUUSD, and BTCUSD Version: 1.92 Developer: SFXID Official Link: https://linktr.ee/sfxid Overview MOHICAN EA is a fully automated, risk-managed Expert Advisor built for precision and consistency on high-volatility pairs — especially XAUUSD (Gold). Designed and optimized for EXNESS Zero Spread accounts, this EA blends smart Bollinger Band breakout logic with advanced order management, ensuring stable performance during both trending and ranging markets.
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis