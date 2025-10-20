Padma Gold EA

Padma EA The Ultimate Gold Trading Robot





Trade Smarter. Earn Consistently. Grow Confidently.





Padma EA is a powerful and fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) trading on the M5 timeframe. Built with advanced trade logic, dynamic risk control, and smart lot management, this EA delivers stable growth while minimizing risk — perfect for funded challenges and large accounts.





⚙️ Key Features





✅ Fully Automated Trading

No manual intervention needed. Let the EA handle entries, exits, and trailing stops with precision.





✅ Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold)

Tailor-made for the Gold market to maximize profitability and reduce unnecessary trades.





✅ Smart Money Management

Choose between manual or auto lot sizing with risk-based calculations to match your account size and trading style.





✅ Lot Multiplier System (Martingale Control)

Strategically increases position size to recover losses and enhance winning streaks responsibly.





✅ Dynamic Trailing Stop & Take Profit

Built-in trailing system to lock in profits automatically and protect gains.





✅ Equity & Timeout Protection

Stops trading during high drawdowns or after a defined trade duration (up to 72 hours), preserving account equity.





✅ Challenge-Ready Performance

Optimized for $100,000 accounts — ideal for FTMO, MyForexFunds, and other prop firm challenges.





✅ High Compatibility

Works best on Exness Zero Spread accounts for ultra-fast execution and tight spreads.





📊 Technical Highlights





Timeframe: M5





Pair: XAUUSD





Max Trades: 30





Take Profit: 400 points





Trailing Stop: 200 points





Drawdown Control: 5% (configurable)

Use start lot 0.05 for 100k account or 0.01 for 20k account









🚀 Why Choose Padma EA?





Tested and proven strategy on Gold volatility patterns





Maintains low drawdown and consistent profit growth





Designed by SFXID Trading Team — trusted by professional traders





Easy to install and beginner-friendly





Works 24/7 — even while you sleep