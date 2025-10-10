Mahdad Candle Timer MT4
- Indicatori
- Seyed Pouria Moosavi
- Versione: 1.0
🕰️ Mahdad Candle Timer — Real‑Time Candle Countdown
Mahdad Candle Timer is a lightweight yet powerful MetaTrader 5 indicator that shows a live countdown right next to the latest candle, telling you exactly how much time remains until the current bar closes.
It’s built for traders who rely on precision timing—whether scalping, day trading, or waiting for candle confirmation in swing setups.
• Lightweight & Non‑Intrusive – Optimized for minimal CPU usage, no interference with other indicators or EAs.
⚙️ Inputs
• Show Milliseconds – true/false
• Update Interval (ms) – Refresh rate for the timer
• Bullish/Bearish Colors – Separate sets for light/dark backgrounds
• Font & Size – Customize text appearance
• Enable Alarm – true/false (default: OFF)
• Alert Seconds Before Close – Trigger alerts before candle close
• Alert Sound File – Any file from your Sounds folder
It then positions a label next to the last candle using pixel coordinates, ensuring visibility even when zooming or scrolling.
🎯 Use Cases
• Scalpers – Time entries to the second before candle close.
• Price Action Traders – Confirm setups with precise candle closes.
• News Traders – Track candle timing during high‑volatility events.
💡 Pro Tip: Combine Mahdad Candle Timer with your favorite price action or volume indicators for maximum precision.