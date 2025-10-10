Mahdad Candle Timer MT4

⚡ How It Works

The indicator calculates the exact close time of the current candle based on the chart’s timeframe and server time.

It then positions a label next to the last candle using pixel coordinates, ensuring visibility even when zooming or scrolling.

🎯 Use Cases

• Scalpers – Time entries to the second before candle close.

• Price Action Traders – Confirm setups with precise candle closes.

• News Traders – Track candle timing during high‑volatility events.

💡 Pro Tip: Combine Mahdad Candle Timer with your favorite price action or volume indicators for maximum precision.