Matrix Bot: Mock Neural Network EA for XAUUSD Uptrend Trading

Matrix Bot is a specialized Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, utilizing a mock neural network system to detect and exploit uptrends in XAUUSD. Optimized for the H1 timeframe, it executes buy-only trades to capture bullish momentum, using simulated NN logic alongside traditional indicators to filter signals and reduce noise in sideways or bearish markets.

Core Strategy Overview The bot employs a lightweight mock neural network—a simplified simulation of feedforward layers trained on normalized historical inputs like price momentum and volatility. This pairs with EMA crossovers for trend confirmation, RSI to gauge overbought/oversold levels, and ATR for adaptive stop and take-profit sizing. Buy signals trigger only in uptrend setups (e.g., fast EMA above slow EMA, RSI >50, positive mock NN output), ensuring focused, low-exposure automation.

Key Features





Buy-Only Uptrend Focus : Targets confirmed bullish moves to sidestep counter-trend pitfalls.

: Targets confirmed bullish moves to sidestep counter-trend pitfalls. Mock NN Signal Processor : Simulates neural predictions on key inputs for enhanced filtering; easy to tweak for custom backtests.

: Simulates neural predictions on key inputs for enhanced filtering; easy to tweak for custom backtests. Built-In Risk Controls : Lot sizing tied to account balance (aiming for 1-2% risk per trade), ATR-based SL/TP adjustments, and a single-trade limit.

: Lot sizing tied to account balance (aiming for 1-2% risk per trade), ATR-based SL/TP adjustments, and a single-trade limit. VPS-Friendly Design: Light on resources, with H1 bar checks for efficient runtime.

Backtest Performance Highlights (XAUUSD H1, Jan-Oct 2025, 377 Trades) Evaluated on historical data with realistic spreads and slippage:

10 000 USD account

3% Risk

100 points for BE(slippage)

Win Rate: 66%

Total Growth: 80%

Profit Factor: 1.46

Recovery Factor: 3.59

Expected Payoff: $20.98 per trade

Sharpe Ratio: 3.0

Max Consecutive Wins/Losses: 12/8

Balance Drawdown: 12.21%

Equity Drawdown: 15.27%

Note: Results will vary on smaller accounts, Different risk settings etc. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Always backtest and demo-trade before live use. Results may vary by broker, spread, and market conditions.

Installation and Usage Tips

Download the EX5 file from the Market and attach it directly to your XAUUSD H1 chart in MT5. Enable AutoTrading in MT5 and confirm adequate margin. Run on demo first to align with your broker's execution. Check the Journal for logs; scale risk based on current volatility. Opt for a low-spread ECN broker for optimal performance. Free updates for buyers—reach out via MQL5 signals for assistance.

This EA equips trend traders with straightforward, mock NN-driven automation for XAUUSD gains. Download and test to integrate it into your toolkit.