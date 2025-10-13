TichGold_Pro EA — Adaptive EMA + RSI Strategy for XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD Overview TichGold_Pro is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD, integrating EMA crossover logic, RSI divergence detection, and dynamic ATR-based risk management. Built for MetaTrader 5, it supports both hedging and netting accounts and includes robust fallback logic for high-volatility conditions. Strategy Overview EMA Trend Filter: Uses fast and slow EMAs to detect directional bias. RSI Confirmation: Op