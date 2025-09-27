SAR in Volatility

Trend-following Expert Advisor that operates with the Parabolic SAR indicator during periods of volatility monitored by Bollinger Bands based on a percentage between the upper and lower bands, always in favor of the trend. It offers optional stop-loss control based on a percentage of price change or "stop and reverse" between these periods of volatility, and lot scaling based on the balance increase.

Learn what parameters are with better performance for each symbol in the strategy tester and find a good linear regression making forward.

Strategy from Experts and Manuals.