HassilAI eurusd

HASSILA.AI – Quantum HFT EURUSD (Professional Edition)

The next generation of algorithmic trading for MetaTrader 5.

HASSILA.AI is an intelligent High-Frequency Trading system built exclusively for EURUSD (M1) and fully optimized to pass all MetaTrader Market validation checks. It blends quantum-inspired analysis, adaptive AI, and multi-strategy decision engines to deliver fast, consistent, and highly stable trading performance.

🚀 Main Features

  • Multi-Strategy AI: combines Trend, Mean-Reversion, and Breakout engines, automatically choosing the most effective one for current market conditions.

  • Quantum Engine: evaluates micro-market states and generates dynamic long/short bias for higher accuracy.

  • Adaptive Real HFT: executes multiple intelligent trades per day without overexposure.

  • Dynamic Risk Engine: automatic lot sizing based on ATR volatility, controlled recovery mode, and anti-drawdown protection.

  • Market-Friendly Architecture:
    ✔ No volume-related errors
    ✔ No “not enough money” issues
    ✔ No forbidden SL/TP modifications in tester mode
    ✔ 100% pure MQL5

🛡 Protection Layers

  • Advanced drawdown control

  • Loss-streak filter

  • SafeMode compatible with Market validation

  • Configurable trading sessions

  • Hourly and daily trade limits

📈 Optimized For

  • EURUSD

  • M1 timeframe

  • ECN/RAW and Standard accounts

Perfect For Traders Who Want

  • Controlled high-frequency trading

  • Low exposure

  • Fast entries and exits

  • A stable, professional robot ready for commercial use

HASSILA.AI does not use martingale, aggressive grid, or hidden risk techniques.
It is built to trade safely, systematically, and consistently.


