TenaxBot Expert Advisor for Forex and Synthetic
TenaxBot – Flexible Expert Advisor for Cryptocurrencies, Forex and Synthetic Indices
TenaxBot is an Expert Advisor designed to trade the financial markets, cryptocurrencies and synthetic indices, following a strategy based on five fundamental technical indicators:
3 Exponential Moving Averages (EMA)
Relative Strength Index (RSI)
Average Directional Index (ADX)
The name Tenax comes from the system’s tenacity: the bot persistently seeks trend opportunities and opens as many trades as necessary—either in buy or sell direction—to capture them.
Risk management is fully flexible and under user control. You can define:
The maximum number of simultaneous trades.
The minimum lot size.
Parameters according to your risk profile.
Strategy and Investor Profiles
TenaxBot allows the selection of different risk profiles through the parameter investorProfile , automatically adapting its operational behavior.
Below is a detailed explanation of the three available risk levels and how they affect trading behavior:
Main Parameter Explanation
Warnings
In the Aggressive profile, the user can significantly increase the initial lot size.
However, it is strongly recommended to keep the MULTIPLIER = 0%, so the first three trades use the same lot size.
Always test the EA on a demo account before going live.
Adjust all parameters based on your broker’s leverage and your account balance.
IMPORTANT
This Expert Advisor does not guarantee profits or specific results.
Its performance depends on multiple factors, including market conditions, parameter configuration, broker environment, and the financial instrument traded.
Before using it on a real account, users should perform individual tests and specific studies for each asset, in order to adjust input parameters to realistic and reasonable levels according to volatility, leverage, and instrument behavior.
Past performance in backtesting does not guarantee future returns.
The user is fully responsible for verifying the suitability of the system and its configurations before live trading.