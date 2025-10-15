TenaxBot Expert Advisor for Forex and Synthetic

TenaxBot – Flexible Expert Advisor for Cryptocurrencies, Forex and Synthetic Indices

TenaxBot is an Expert Advisor designed to trade the financial markets, cryptocurrencies and synthetic indices, following a strategy based on five fundamental technical indicators:

3 Exponential Moving Averages (EMA)

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

Average Directional Index (ADX)

The name Tenax comes from the system’s tenacity: the bot persistently seeks trend opportunities and opens as many trades as necessary—either in buy or sell direction—to capture them.

Risk management is fully flexible and under user control. You can define:

The maximum number of simultaneous trades.

The minimum lot size.

Parameters according to your risk profile.

Strategy and Investor Profiles

TenaxBot allows the selection of different risk profiles through the parameter investorProfile , automatically adapting its operational behavior.

Below is a detailed explanation of the three available risk levels and how they affect trading behavior:





Profile Description Simultaneous Trades Initial Lot Lot Increment Recommendations Conservative Low-risk profile. Uses the minimum lot allowed by the asset (e.g., 0.01 for BTC). Max 2 0.01 (minimum) +30% over the previous lot Ideal for small accounts or cautious traders. Adjust targetProfit and hedgeAmount according to the asset. A common ratio is hedgeAmount ≈ 5 × targetProfit . Moderate Medium-risk profile allowing more positions. Between 3 and 5 0.01 (minimum) +30% over the previous lot Adjust limiteOrdenesAbiertasMod to set the maximum number of simultaneous trades. Aggressive High-risk profile with configurable lot and multiplier. Up to 3 Configurable ( Lots ) Configurable ( MULTIPLIER ) Recommended: keep MULTIPLIER = 0% (equal lot size for the first three trades) to avoid excessive exposure.







Main Parameter Explanation





Parameter Description targetProfit Target profit per trade (in USD). initialBalance Initial balance or reference capital (informative only). hedgeAmount Amount allocated for hedging and counter positions. Typically set to around 5× the targetProfit value. hedgeExitMode Defines how to exit the hedging zone: BREAK_EVEN = 0 , PROFIT = 1 , HEDGE = 2 . profitTarget Total profit level at which the bot will stop trading. lossTolerance Maximum loss threshold before disabling trading. limiteOrdenesAbiertasMod Maximum number of open trades in the Moderate profile. Lots Initial lot size for the Aggressive profile. MULTIPLIER Coefficient used to increase the lot size of each new position (Aggressive profile only).







Warnings

In the Aggressive profile, the user can significantly increase the initial lot size.

However, it is strongly recommended to keep the MULTIPLIER = 0% , so the first three trades use the same lot size.

Always test the EA on a demo account before going live.

Adjust all parameters based on your broker’s leverage and your account balance.

IMPORTANT

This Expert Advisor does not guarantee profits or specific results.

Its performance depends on multiple factors, including market conditions, parameter configuration, broker environment, and the financial instrument traded.

Before using it on a real account, users should perform individual tests and specific studies for each asset, in order to adjust input parameters to realistic and reasonable levels according to volatility, leverage, and instrument behavior.

Past performance in backtesting does not guarantee future returns.

The user is fully responsible for verifying the suitability of the system and its configurations before live trading.



