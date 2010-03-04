AP Gold Pro MT5

Intraday engine for XAUUSD (Gold).

Builds a time-window “box”, waits for a decisive move beyond it, then places a pending order to participate on the pullback. Tight risk controls, no grid, no martingale.





How it operates

You define one or more time windows (e.g., London, NY, or custom hours).

After a window closes, the EA checks for a clean move beyond the box by a user buffer.

Optional gates: EMA trend check and volume impulse filter.

Places a pending order near the broken edge with an adaptive offset (fixed pts + optional ATR add-on).

Applies SL/TP, auto-adjusted to broker minimum distances (with cushion).

Optional: cancel the opposite side, cool-down, and daily trade cap.

Recommended use

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframes: M5–M30 (the box is built from the chart TF)

Setup: one chart per symbol; VPS recommended

Broker time: align box hours to server time (adjust for DST as needed)

Key inputs (grouped)

Identity / Volume: Magic, fixed lots

Windows: Start/End (HH:MM, server time)

Move Confirmation: buffer beyond edge; enable/disable trend & volume gates

Pullback Price: min offset (pts), ATR period/multiplier (optional)

Orders & Exits: SL/TP (pts), pending expiry (min)

Lifecycle: cool-down (min), max trades/day, cancel opposite, reclaim-cancel buffer

Broker Rules: auto-fit to Stops/Freeze, cushion (pts)

Drawing & Logs: show box, verbosity

Testing: Strategy-tester switch (optional), shim lots, small SL/TP

Tips

Start with moderate buffers and confirm server time alignment.

Use tighter spread caps on account types with low cost; widen in off-hours.

The ATR add-on helps during fast conditions; reduce it in slow sessions.

Notes

Past performance in tests doesn’t guarantee future results. Always align parameters to your broker’s trading conditions.





v1.0 – Initial release: multi-window logic, adaptive pullback pricing, EMA/volume gates, SL/TP auto-fit, cancel-opposite, daily cap/cool-down, on-chart box, optional tester switch.



