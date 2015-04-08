Granite Pick XAU MT5

System designed for XAUUSD (Gold) in intraday trading (H1). Its logic detects orderly pullbacks and seeks to re-enter the move when the market shows renewed strength, with risk management defined from the outset.
The design was validated on 10 years of data using IS/OOS, Walk-Forward, and robustness tests. It is aimed at experienced algorithmic traders who value statistical consistency and prioritize controlled long-term growth.
Operating profile: not a scalper; moderate-to-low frequency, dependent on Gold’s volatility.

Configuration

Design philosophy

Essential principle: robust simplicity over fragile complexity. Few rules, stable parameters, and minimal dependence on fine-tuning.
All design decisions seek to avoid over-optimization and preserve consistency across different periods and scenarios, without the need for continuous “tweaking.”

Base logic

The system looks for healthy pullbacks measured via Fibonacci-based structures (it does not trade “magical” levels, but pullback contexts).
When, after such a pullback, price re-confirms direction, the system places a buy stop order above the prior session’s high to join the continuation move.
Management is immediate: each entry starts with a predefined stop and target expressed as ATR multiples, plus an ATR-based trailing stop. It does not use martingales or grids.

Conditions of use

  • Instrument/TF: XAUUSD (Gold), H1.

  • Bias: Long-only (no short positions).

  • Trading hours: window constrained to main liquidity (no weekends).

  • User inputs:

    • Magic Number (unique if running alongside other EAs).

    • Risk Management (amount to risk per trade in the account currency).

    • All other parameters are preconfigured and calibrated; modifying them is not recommended to avoid over-optimization and changes in statistical variance.

  • Practical note (illustrative example, not a recommendation): if an account is €10,000 and the user decides to risk 1%, they would enter €100 under “Risk Management.”

Validation

 The strategy was built on 10 years of data. The initial process used 9 years in-sample and reserved 1 year out-of-sample to verify behavior beyond the training period. That first OOS segment confirmed the system’s validity, maintaining consistency without prior exposure to those data.
Subsequently, the design underwent a Walk-Forward Analysis, adding a second full OOS year. The goal was to check whether the logic remained solid when confronted with additional, completely unseen periods—and the results were again positive.
The system went through several independent retests and a broad optimization with up to 20,000 parameter combinations, retaining only configurations that offered statistical stability. Finally, it passed Monte Carlo robustness tests (variations in spreads, slippage, and trade sequences).
Although not its main purpose, it was also tested on other instruments, where it showed a positive edge, reinforcing that the logic rests on more than a single market.

Limitations

This system is not a shortcut to wealth nor a promise to multiply small accounts quickly. It does not turn €50 into millions, nor does it aim to. It is designed to work with controlled risk and sustained growth, always within realistic parameters.
Performance can be affected by brokers with high spreads or high latency, as it was not conceived for low-quality execution environments. If the user lacks basic knowledge of trading or risk management, purchasing this EA is not advisable. The objective is for the user to obtain real utility; without a minimum foundation, using the EA may create more problems than solutions.

Disclaimer

This EA is a trading automation tool. Past results—whether in backtests or live accounts—do not guarantee future returns. All use involves risk of loss, and the final responsibility lies with the user.
Testing on a demo account is recommended before trading with real capital. On my profile you will find a free version of this EA for demo use if you wish. Performance may vary depending on broker conditions (execution, latency, spreads).
This product is intended for users with basic knowledge of trading and risk management. It is not recommended for inexperienced users, nor should it be interpreted as a promise of profit.



Bram Van De Vooren
Uzman Danışmanlar
FusionPro v1.1 Beta - Multi-Strategy News-Aware EA ️ CONSERVATIVE Multi-Pair Trading System with Advanced Risk Protection LIMITED BETA RELEASE - $299 (Price increases +$100 after every 10 sales - Secure your copy now!) ️ SAFETY-FIRST TRADING APPROACH Conservative Risk Management - Maximum 0.1%-2.0% risk per pair, never risky martingale News Event Protection - Automatically blocks trades during high-impact volatile events Smart Position Limits - Maximum open trades cap prevents o
Virtual Grid Mart Dual Sides
Yoann Eugene Legrand
Uzman Danışmanlar
GridMartDualSide EA – Çift Yönlü Grid ve Gelişmiş Martingale Sistemi Giriş GridMartDualSide EA, MetaTrader 5 için tasarlanmış bir Expert Advisor olup, yüksek kontrol ve güvenlik ile grid (ızgara) ve martingale stratejilerini kullanmak isteyen traderlar için geliştirilmiştir. Çift yönlü motoru sayesinde, alım (BUY) ve satım (SELL) gridlerini aynı anda ve bağımsız olarak yönetebilir, böylece piyasa hareketlerinden her koşulda faydalanabilirsiniz. Ana Özellikler Çift Yönlü Grid Stratejisi Alım ve
Mini Sniper EA
Tomasz Marek Cieckiewicz
1 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Mini Sniper EA for XAUUSD – Your Path to Consistent Gold Profits! Take your XAUUSD trading to the next level with our powerful Expert Advisor (EA)! This EA is designed exclusively for XAUUSD and works seamlessly across all timeframes , thanks to its built-in advanced calculations and precise algorithms. Whether you're a scalping enthusiast or prefer to adjust your take profit (TP) for a more custom trading experience, this EA has you covered! Key Features: Universal Timeframe Compatibility: No
Stormer RSI 2
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
Uzman Danışmanlar
This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
Golden Rhythm MT5
Zeeshan Ali
2.36 (11)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Golden Rhythm - Haber Koruması ile Uyarlanabilir Ticaret Golden Rhythm - Volatiliteyi Kolayca Yönetin Access the expert details here . Please join our channel here . Golden Rhythm ile en son teknolojinin avantajlarından yararlanın! Bu EA, dalgalı piyasalara uyum sağlamak için optimize edilmiştir, böylece yatırımcılara riskleri kontrol etme ve performansı artırma araçlarını sunar. İster yeni başlıyor olun, ister gelişmiş özellikler arayan bir profesyonel yatırımcı olun, Golden Rhythm tutarlı karl
The Time is Gold
Marta Gonzalez
Uzman Danışmanlar
The XAUUSD is a special asset with special characteristics that needs a special optimization of the products, we have created a system that adapts to this value and tries to take advantage of its advantages and eliminate the differences. Although this system is designed and optimized for use in the XAUUSD, it can be used in other pairs and values, including stock indices and commodities. It is a system that through an algorithm of multiple operations and multiple lots tries to make a profit o
Matrix Arrow EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (7)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Matrix Arrow EA MT5 , Matrix Arrow Göstergesinin MT5 sinyallerini grafikteki bir ticaret paneli ile manuel olarak veya %100 otomatik olarak takas edebilen benzersiz bir uzman danışmandır.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5 , mevcut eğilimi erken aşamalarında belirleyecek ve aşağıdakiler gibi 10'a kadar standart göstergeden bilgi ve veri toplayacaktır: Ortalama Yönlü Hareket Endeksi (ADX) Emtia Kanal Endeksi (CCI) Klasik Heiken Ashi mumları Hareketli ortalama Hareketli Ortalama Yakınsama Iraksaklığı (M
Mine Farm
Maryna Kauzova
Uzman Danışmanlar
Mine Farm is one of the most classic and time-tested scalping strategies based on the breakdown of strong price levels. Mine Farm is the author's modification of the system for determining entry and exit points into the market... Mine Farm - is the combination of great potential with reliability and safety. Why Mine Farm?! - each order has a short dynamic Stop Loss - the advisor does not use any risky methods (averaging, martingale, grid, locking, etc.) - the advisor tries to get the most
RoboInvest
Vasil Georgiev Todorov
Uzman Danışmanlar
# RoboInvest RoboInvest is a professional grid-based Expert Advisor built for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe. It combines moving average crossovers, ATR volatility filter, and optional RSI confirmation to deliver highly adaptive entries during trending conditions. --- ## Strategy Overview - Entry signals based on fast MA vs slow MA (3 / 20 by default) - Optional RSI filter (entry when RSI confirms trend bias) - Grid logic with lot multiplier (default: 1.12) - Works during sp
Nova WDX Trader
Anita Monus
Uzman Danışmanlar
Nova WDX Trader is a refined implementation of the classic ADX Wilder trend strength algorithm — engineered into a disciplined, automated trading strategy that respects momentum, structure, and timing. It builds on the original logic introduced by Welles Wilder, enhancing it with modern execution and risk control. Rather than reacting to short-term volatility, Nova WDX Trader waits for confirmed directional strength based on Wilder’s ADX formula, ensuring every trade has context and conviction.
Bot RSI and Bollinger Bands
Aurelio Miguel Machado Da Silva
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bu robot, Forex piyasasındaki işlem fırsatlarını belirlemek için bu iki popüler göstergeyi kullanır. RSI (Göreceli Güç Endeksi) göstergesi, bir varlığın piyasadaki diğer varlıklara göre göreceli gücünü ölçen bir teknik göstergedir. Bollinger Bands, piyasanın volatilitesini ölçen ve belirli bir varlık için fiyat sınırlarını belirlemeye yardımcı olan bir göstergedir. RSI ve Bollinger Bands göstergelerini kullanan işlem robotu, bu iki göstergenin birlikte kullanımıyla karlı işlem fırsatlarını beli
Orbit Rage Final 2
BILLY ARANDUQUE ABCEDE
Uzman Danışmanlar
Note : i only sell this EA on MQL5, any other sellers is fake. Orbit Rage Final, a cutting-edge trading strategy meticulously designed around the bull/bear candle approach and divergence analysis. This powerful tool is engineered to empower you to shape the life you desire. To embark on this transformative journey, simply download and seamlessly integrate it into your MetaTrader 4 platform by placing it in the experts advisors folder. Orbit Rage Final revolutionizes trading by offering a risk-f
Sonic R Pro Enhanced
Huu Thuong Nguyen
Uzman Danışmanlar
Sonic R Pro Enhanced EA - Sürüm 2025 249$ - Sadece ilk 5 alıcıya özel! Canlı Sinyal Sonic R Pro Enhanced'in canlı performansını kontrol et: Ticaret Stratejisi Sonic R Pro Enhanced, Dragon Band (EMA 34 ve EMA 89) ile otomatik ticaret yapan Sonic R stratejisinin geliştirilmiş bir versiyonudur. Gelişmiş algoritmalarla maksimum performans sağlar. Zaman Dilimleri: M15, M30 Desteklenen Pariteler: XAUUSD, BTCUSD, AUDJPY, USDJPY Ticaret Tarzı: Swing Trading - Geri Çekilme ve Karşı Trend Minimu
Investopedia FIVE
Joseph Anthony Aya-ay Yutig
Uzman Danışmanlar
Investopedia FIVE EA bu ​​makaleye dayanmaktadır: https://www.investopedia.com/articles/forex/08/beş-dakika-momo.asp TİCARET KOŞULLARI - Negatif bölgede olmak için X dönemi EMA ve MACD'nin altında döviz çifti ticareti arayın. - Fiyatın X dönemi EMA'sının üzerine çıkmasını bekleyin, ardından MACD'nin negatiften pozitife geçiş sürecinde olduğundan veya beş çubuk içinde pozitif bölgeye geçtiğinden emin olun. - 20 dönemlik EMA'nın 10 pip üzerinde uzun gidin. - Girişteki pozisyonun X'ini artı r
Little Swinger by RT
Abdul Wahab
Uzman Danışmanlar
Little Swinger    (Best choice for passive income lovers) Developed by RobotechTrading   key features: Financial Freedom Back testing results will match with real live trading results Proper TP and SL Controlled Risk Highly Optimized settings Running on our Real Live Accounts Little Risk, Little Drawdown, Little Stress, Little BUT stable income, just set and forget. Strategy: Not Indicator based No Martingale  No Grid  No Repaint strategy Safe and Secure calculation of Live data and than take
Day Trade ou Swing Trade com base no Inside Bar
Rodrigo Oliveira Malaquias
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Inside Bar e one is a reversal/continuation candle formation, and is one of the most traded candle patterns. Robot F1 allows you to configure different trading strategies, Day Trade or swing trade, based on the Inside Bar as a starting point.  This pattern only requires two candles to perform. Robot F1 uses this extremely efficient pattern to identify trading opportunities. To make operations more effective, it has indicators that can be configured according to your strategy. Among the o
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.7 (231)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Hamster Scalping tam otomatik bir ticaret danışmanıdır. Gece ölçeklendirme stratejisi. Giriş olarak RSI göstergesi ve ATR filtresi kullanılır. Uzman Danışman, bir riskten korunma hesabı türü gerektirir. ÖNEMLİ! Talimatları ve bonusu almak için satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin! Gerçek işin izlenmesi ve diğer geliştirmelerim burada görüntülenebilir: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller Genel öneriler Minimum para yatırma 100 $, minimum spread ile ECN hesaplarını kul
Flora
Ghaith Khaddour
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Flora Yeni bir ticaret dönemine hoş geldiniz. Flora sadece başka bir EA değil—sürekli gelişen piyasalarda size avantaj sağlamak için tasarlanmış sofistike bir çözümdür. Gelişmiş bir altyapı üzerine inşa edilen bu Uzman Danışman, en son stratejileri yenilikçi risk yönetim sistemleriyle birleştirerek güvenle ve hassasiyetle ticaret yapmanıza olanak tanır. "Ticaretteki başarı, karları elde tutarken riski yönetmekle ilgilidir—Flora bunu tam olarak yapar, güvenlik ve tutarlılığa odaklanır." Strateji
CryptoEA
Dragan Drenjanin
Uzman Danışmanlar
CryptoEA. Sticking to the same vibe, but this bot's got a bit of a twist in its crypto money management system. This is some brand-new stuff, and, only this bot's got this feature integrated. Anyways, the bot's rockin' a slick, minimalist design, but it's packing all the top-notch features – works with all order types, flips positions, makes decisions on the fly, goes for the buy or the sell, and all exit rules are calculated base on six independent ATR indicators. This robot's geared up to trad
The Beta Trader
Dmitriy Nechaev
2.75 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Otomatik alım satımın geleceğini etkilemeye hazır mısınız? Size büyük karlar vaat eden ancak işe yaramayan "kara kutulardan" bıktınız mı? Biz de! İşte bu yüzden, sadece satmakla kalmayıp sizinle birlikte geliştirdiğimiz bir forex botu olan "The Beta Trader" 'ı yarattık. Bunun mükemmel bir ürün olduğunu iddia etmiyoruz. Bunun, mükemmel bir ürün yaratmanın en iyi yolu olduğunu söylüyoruz. "Beta" adı tesadüfi değil; sizi ekibimizin bir parçası olmaya davet ediyoruz. Test edin, deneyimlerinizi payl
Ay Xauusd Expert
Atsuko Yamashita
Uzman Danışmanlar
Ay XAUUSD Expert Altın için M15 trend otomatik işlem EA’sı｜Stabil scalping & gün içi işlem Altın otomatik işleminin yeni standardı! Yüksek hassasiyetli trend tespiti × istikrarlı kâr mantığı × sürekli yükselen performans “Ay XAUUSD Expert”, altın (XAUUSD) için M15 zaman diliminde özel olarak tasarlanmış yüksek performanslı bir trend EA’dır. Yoğun dalgalı ve hızlı değişen piyasalarda dahi güçlü, özgün algoritma kullanır. <Başlıca özellikler> M15’e özel, altına odaklı EA (XAUUSD için otomatik iş
Smart Breakout Zones EA
Jhay Are Budomo
Uzman Danışmanlar
Smart Breakout Zones EA – Londra Breakout Basitleştirildi Lansman Fiyatı: Sadece 50$ (Her satın alımda fiyat artacak – bugünden kopyanı güvenceye al!) Smart Breakout Zones EA , günün en volatil seansında sürekli fırsatlar yakalamak isteyen traderlar için tasarlanmış, güçlü ve tamamen otomatik bir Londra Breakout işlem sistemidir. İster yeni başlayan ister deneyimli bir trader olun, bu EA size basit, stressiz ve profesyonel bir işlem avantajı sunar. Neden Smart Breakout Zones EA? Londra seansı p
RSI Grid MT5
Joseph Anthony Aya-ay Yutig
Uzman Danışmanlar
DİĞER EA'ları ÜCRETSİZ EDİNİN!!! DİĞER EA'ları ÜCRETSİZ EDİNİN!!! DİĞER EA'ları ÜCRETSİZ EDİNİN!!! DİĞER EA'ları ÜCRETSİZ EDİNİN!!! DİĞER EA'ları ÜCRETSİZ EDİNİN!!! RSI Izgarası, RSI aşırı alım ve aşırı satım koşullarına dayanır ve ticaret piyasanın kaybeden tarafında olduğunda bir ızgara açar. RSI, teknik tüccarlara yükseliş ve düşüş fiyat momentumu hakkında sinyaller sağlar ve genellikle bir varlığın fiyat grafiğinin altında çizilir. Bir varlık genellikle RSI %70'in üzerinde olduğunda aşırı
