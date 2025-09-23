BasketCloser
🔒 BasketCloser — Intelligent basket close by profit or loss
💼 Take control of outcomes: set a money target to close all positions when the basket reaches that profit, and a global loss cap to stop bad streaks early. Works per symbol or across the whole account, with an option to include pending orders. A clean on-chart panel shows orders, total lots, and aggregated P/L in real time. Does not open trades. It only manages exits: fast and consistent.
🚀 Why choose it
✅ Consistent results: close the entire basket when your plan is met, no improvisation.
🧘 Less stress, fewer mistakes: automate the most critical moment of the session.
🧩 Fits your workflow: ideal for manual, algorithmic, grid, or scalping styles.
🌐 Flexible scope: current symbol or whole account; pending orders optional.
🧽 Clean execution: cap maximum slippage on close.
⚙️ How it works
▶️ If useProfitToClose = true and net profit ≥ profitToClose , the EA closes the basket according to your scope.
🛑 If useLossToClose = true and net profit ≤ - lossToClose , it cuts the loss for the entire basket.
🎯 Apply closing to the chart symbol or the entire account, and delete pendings if desired.
🧪 Use cases
⚡ Burst scalping: multiple small entries closed with a global target.
🧱 Grids/Martingale: a basket loss cap to prevent runaway exposure.
🤖 Semi-automatic: enter however you like; the EA exits on your rules.
🧰 Compatibility
🖥️ Platform: MetaTrader 4
📈 Symbols: Forex, indices, metals, crypto CFDs, etc.
⏱️ Timeframe: irrelevant (utility)
