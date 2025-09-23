BasketCloser


🔒 BasketCloser — Intelligent basket close by profit or loss

💼 Take control of outcomes: set a money target to close all positions when the basket reaches that profit, and a global loss cap to stop bad streaks early. Works per symbol or across the whole account, with an option to include pending orders. A clean on-chart panel shows orders, total lots, and aggregated P/L in real time. Does not open trades. It only manages exits: fast and consistent.

🚀 Why choose it
✅ Consistent results: close the entire basket when your plan is met, no improvisation.

🧘 Less stress, fewer mistakes: automate the most critical moment of the session.

🧩 Fits your workflow: ideal for manual, algorithmic, grid, or scalping styles.

🌐 Flexible scope: current symbol or whole account; pending orders optional.

🧽 Clean execution: cap maximum slippage on close.

⚙️ How it works
▶️ If useProfitToClose = true and net profit ≥ profitToClose , the EA closes the basket according to your scope.

🛑 If useLossToClose = true and net profit ≤ - lossToClose , it cuts the loss for the entire basket.

🎯 Apply closing to the chart symbol or the entire account, and delete pendings if desired.

🧪 Use cases
⚡ Burst scalping: multiple small entries closed with a global target.

🧱 Grids/Martingale: a basket loss cap to prevent runaway exposure.

🤖 Semi-automatic: enter however you like; the EA exits on your rules.

🧰 Compatibility
🖥️ Platform: MetaTrader 4

📈 Symbols: Forex, indices, metals, crypto CFDs, etc.

⏱️ Timeframe: irrelevant (utility)

Filtrer:
Nicopaz
4
Nicopaz 2025.09.25 21:23 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Répondre à l'avis