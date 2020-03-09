Risk Managed Aroon and Moving Average Cross

A basic strategy with advanced risk management.

This expert advisor employs a simple trading strategy with a focus on dynamic risk management. Values that determine trade conditions and risk management are all customizable. 

The trading strategy is based off of Moving Average and Aroon trend indicators. When the short moving average is above the long moving average, and the aroon up line is above the aroon down line, the trade condition is satisfied, and the advisor will go long unless it already has an open position. 

Lot size, stop loss, take profit, and slippage are all calculated dynamically for each trade. Slippage is a function of current spread, while stop loss and take profit are based on volatility in the market (ATR). Lot size is ultimately determined in such a way so that if the stop loss is hit, the loss will not exceed Risk * Free Margin (+ commission and slippage if applicable).

Trades will close at the stop loss, take profit, or upon trend reversal. 

- Only goes long with market orders

- Only holds one open position at a time

- Set custom commission, flat rate or percentage 

- Trade on any pair

- Utilizes leverage

INPUT VARIABLES:

iMagicNumber: Used to identify trades made by this advisor (default = 38517)
iComment: Comment for the trade (default = "")
iRisk: Percentage - How much of your account to risk on each trade (default = 0.02)
iTakeProfit: Price + (ATR * iTakeProfit) = Take Profit (default = 2.0)
iStopLoss: Price - (ATR * iStopLoss) = Stop Loss (default = 0.5)
iATRLength: Length to use for ATR calculation (default = 14)
iCommissionType: Should the iCommission variable be treated as a flat rate or a percentage? (default = FLAT)
iCommission: Amount of commission to factor into calculations (default = 0.0)
iAroonLength: Length to use for Aroon calculation (default = 7)
iShortMALength: Length to use for Short Moving Average calculation (default = 50)
iLongMALength: Length to use for Long Moving Average calculation (default = 200)
iShortMAMethod: Moving average type for short MA (default = MODE_EMA)

iLongMAMethod: Moving average type for long MA (default = MODE_EMA)

* Default values not recommended, please configure to suit your individual needs



