Level Up FOREX

An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing FOREX . It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities.

Artificial Intelligence Integration:

At the heart of this EA les a sophisticated AI engine capable of recognizing complex patterns in FOREX price data. The system continuously processes historical and live FOREX price feeds to identify potential entry and exit points with a calculated, data-driven approach FOREX.

Adaptive Strategy:

Unlike static rule-based systems, this EA evolves with the market. It uses a flexible decision-making framework that adjusts to FOREX’s unique volatility, trend strength, and market behavior.





No Risky Strategies – Does not use martingale or grid methods

Key Features : Stop Loss (SL): Swing: Based on recent highs/lows (support & resistance).

Based on recent highs/lows (support & resistance). Average Range: Set according to the average market range.

Max Range: Places SL at the maximum defined price range.

Fixed Points: Fixed stop loss with user-defined points. Take Profit (TP): Adjustable using a coefficient (TP Coefficient) to maintain a favorable risk/reward ratio.

Can be enabled or disabled as needed. Risk Management: Multiple modes: fixed lot, % of balance, % of equity, free margin, or credit.

Equity drawdown protection to limit losses and safeguard the account. Trailing Stop (Optional): Dynamically moves the stop loss as trades go into profit, locking in gains.



News Filter: Blocks new entries before and after high-impact news for safer trading Additional Conditions: Limit number of open positions.

Spread and margin filters. In summary:

This EA’s closing system combines flexibility (different SL/TP methods), protection (risk control & drawdown limits), and dynamic adaptability (trailing stop, news filter), making it suitable for scalpers, swing traders, and grid-based strategies.







How to Use

Attach the EA to a FOREX chart. Choose your preferred risk management settings and lot sizing. Select whether to enable the news filter and/or grid trading mode. Test different configurations on a demo account to find the setup that matches your style.







